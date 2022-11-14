Read full article on original website
A dangerous viral disease transmitted by mosquitoes has seemingly landed in Arizona. Earlier this week, health officials reported that a Maricopa County resident recently contracted dengue, while routine surveillance has found traces of the dengue virus in at least one nearby mosquito population. These discoveries suggest that the infection could be spreading locally in the state for the first time, though the investigation is still ongoing.
SACRAMENTO – California health officials reported the season's first death from flu and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) in a child under 5 years of age Monday, as the nation sees a surge in respiratory viruses heading into winter.The state's Department of Public Health confirmed the child's death in a statement Monday afternoon but did not give information about where the death occurred, citing patient confidentiality."Our hearts go out to the family of this young child," state Public Health Director Dr. Tomás Aragón said in a statement. "This tragic event serves as a stark reminder that respiratory viruses can be deadly,...
Respiratory viruses on the rise
It's early in the flu/cold season but hospitals across Southern California are reporting a rise in respiratory viruses that are normally seen later in the season.Tina Patel learned from Dr. Diana Nev at Northridge Hospital Medical Center that they are at high capacity, with staff levels maximized seeing patients with COVID, influenza, RSV in children and adults and a newer, less common virus called hMPV.None of these viruses are new, rather our bodies are reacting to them differently because of minimal exposure while everyone was masked and social distancing during the pandemic. In most cases, Nev said recovery from the season's viruses can happen at home, but if symptoms are severe. a doctor's visit is advised. With Thanksgiving just around the corner, Nev said gathering together is expected this year but masking up for plane travel is still a good idea to prevent illness.Today, state officials confirmed California's first death of a child under age 5 stemming from the flu and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. State health officials reported that the combination of RSV, flu and COVID, along with ongoing staffing shortages, could combine to over-tax medical centers.
Dengue fever case in Arizona may have been locally acquired, officials say
A person in Maricopa County, Arizona, has been diagnosed with dengue fever, health officials announced this week, adding that this case could be the county's first that was acquired locally, rather than from travel. If true, it would make Arizona just the second state so far this year to have a case that stemmed from a locally acquired infection.
You've probably heard about RSV by now: It's that seasonal, contagious childhood respiratory virus most of us already had that is now drawing concern because of its earlier-than-usual emergence and strain on hospitals' pediatric units. Even though most of us have had RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) before our second birthday,...
Missouri health officials are warning about an increase in respiratory viruses, including the flu and RSV. The state Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) is now offering free testing for flu, RSV and the COVID virus at several locations statewide. A single swab will detect all three viruses, according to DHSS. Click here to find a location near you.
Several Southern California hospitals have begun using overflow tents outside emergency rooms to cope with a rising number of patients with flu and other respiratory illnesses. The San Diego-Union Tribune reported Friday that overflow tents were put up at Scripps Memorial Hospital in Encinitas, Jacobs Medical Center at UC San...
A deadly listeria outbreak linked to the popular lunch food has spread to six states including California and Maryland.
AMARILLO, Texas (WXIN) – More than 90,000 pounds of raw ground beef is being recalled because it may be contaminated with a “mirror-like” material. The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said the recall involves Hill Country Fare and H-E-B Ground Chuck ground beef that was shipped to retail locations in Texas.
The price of lettuce is skyrocketing, and we're even seeing a shortage of the vegetable in California. The problem can be traced back to the Salinas Valley.
When the persistent headaches, brain fog and pain plagued Sarah Reid, 58, she visited various doctors to try to find answers. She eventually learned she had Lyme disease — a surprising diagnosis because she lives in California. While she was aware of other tick-borne illnesses common in the West, she didn’t realize that she could also contract Lyme disease.
Corrections and clarifications:A previous version of this article listed a different age and hometown for Ryder Sturt. The Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office said Sturt was 31 and from Ventura. A body found in an underwater cave this month might be that of a scuba diver who disappeared almost two years...
PHILADELPHIA — A bus carrying 28 migrants from Texas arrived in Philadelphia on Wednesday, including a 10-year-old girl suffering from dehydration and a high fever who was whisked to a hospital for treatment.Advocates who welcomed them as they arrived before dawn said the families and individuals came from Colombia, the Dominican Republic and Cuba. The city and several nonprofit groups were ready to provide food, temporary housing and other services."In general, people feel relieved. We want them to know that they have a home here," said Philadelphia City Council member Helen Gym, who accompanied several of the migrants onto a...
California residents have voted for Democrats to serve as their Governors for the last three decades. However, the state's cost of living has continued to grow, and housing issues have gotten out of hand, writes Victor.
Philadelphia — A bus carrying 28 migrants from Texas arrived in Philadelphia on Wednesday, including a 10-year-old girl suffering from dehydration and a high fever who was whisked to a hospital for treatment. Advocates who welcomed them as they arrived before dawn said the families and individuals came from Colombia, the Dominican Republic and Cuba. The city and several nonprofit groups were ready to provide food, temporary housing and other services.
SOLEDAD -- An estimated 95 percent of inmates serving time in California prisons will be released eventually. Based on statistics, it is likely that two-thirds of them will re-offend and return to prison within three years. But a new push within the prison system aims to change that.A solution might be found more than 5,000 miles from the Golden State.There isn't much Ed Borla hasn't seen in his 25 years in California's criminal justice system, first as a corrections officer and now as the deputy chief warden at Salinas Valley State Prison.As the second in command there, he's in charge...
A body that was found last week in an underwater cave in Southern California may be that of a scuba diver who vanished two years ago, authorities said Monday. The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, working with divers from other agencies, recovered the remains Saturday, a week after it was notified that two recreational divers had discovered a possible body near the ocean floor in a cave system on Santa Cruz Island.
