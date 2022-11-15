ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food for Bay Area Families brings needed relief to local food banks

By CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

Alameda Food Bank faces dual strain of increasing demand, inflation 02:22

SAN FRANCISCO -- As the holidays draw near, food banks across the San Francisco Bay Area are struggling to meet the growing need even as federal commodity programs are providing less product to distribute, grocery store donations are waning and cash gifts don't go nearly as far as inflation hovers near a 40-year high.

For groups like the Alameda County Community Food Bank, the challenges are plentiful.

"Right now we're seeing a confluence of forces that are coming together and we're experiencing demand as high as we have seen at any point in the pandemic," Michael Altfest, the food bank's Director of Community Engagement and Marketing told KPIX.

To help meet the need, KPIX has teamed up with the Alameda County Community Food Bank and four others in an unprecedented effort to make sure everyone living in the Bay Area has a holiday meal for their families.

"Prior to the pandemic, our food costs were about $250,000 a month. Now we are regularly hitting up to $1.5 million per month in food purchases," Altfest told KPIX 5.

Local corporations are stepping up with cash donations while KPIX's team of reporters will spotlight the human side of hunger in the Bay Area.

Collectively, Bay Area food banks estimate that they are now serving about a million people each month.

In these challenging times, food banks help provide a crucial lifeline to those facing hunger by offering a number of free food resources.

For the past 21 years, KPIX has sponsored Food for Bay Area Families, a campaign to help raise much-needed funds for the Bay Area's food banks. Every dollar raised provides 2 meals.

Please join us in the fight against hunger. Here are a few ways you can help.

Make a cash donation of any amount to your area food bank:

If you aren't able to make a financial contribution, please consider volunteering. Volunteers provide essential help getting food out into the community. A couple of hours of your time can really make a difference. To learn more about how you can help, click on the link to your area food bank below.

The Food for Bay Area Families campaign runs through December 31st.

