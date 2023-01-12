Click to help Food for Bay Area Families bring needed relief to local food banks

Alameda Food Bank faces dual strain of increasing demand, inflation 02:22

SAN FRANCISCO -- Food banks across the San Francisco Bay Area are struggling to meet the growing need even as federal commodity programs are providing less product to distribute, grocery store donations are waning and cash gifts don't go nearly as far as inflation hovers near a 40-year high.

For groups like the Alameda County Community Food Bank, the challenges are plentiful.

"Right now we're seeing a confluence of forces that are coming together and we're experiencing demand as high as we have seen at any point in the pandemic," Michael Altfest, the food bank's Director of Community Engagement and Marketing told KPIX.

