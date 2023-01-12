ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alameda County, CA

Click to help Food for Bay Area Families bring needed relief to local food banks

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zEV3H_0jAlPXsN00

Alameda Food Bank faces dual strain of increasing demand, inflation 02:22

SAN FRANCISCO -- Food banks across the San Francisco Bay Area are struggling to meet the growing need even as federal commodity programs are providing less product to distribute, grocery store donations are waning and cash gifts don't go nearly as far as inflation hovers near a 40-year high.

For groups like the Alameda County Community Food Bank, the challenges are plentiful.

"Right now we're seeing a confluence of forces that are coming together and we're experiencing demand as high as we have seen at any point in the pandemic," Michael Altfest, the food bank's Director of Community Engagement and Marketing told KPIX.

To help meet the need, KPIX has teamed up with the Alameda County Community Food Bank and four others in an unprecedented effort to make sure everyone living in the Bay Area has a meal for their families.

For the past 21 years, KPIX has sponsored Food for Bay Area Families, a campaign to help raise much-needed funds for the Bay Area's food banks. Every dollar raised provides 2 meals.

Please join us in the fight against hunger. Here are a few ways you can help.

Make a cash donation of any amount to your area food bank:

If you aren't able to make a financial contribution, please consider volunteering. Volunteers provide essential help getting food out into the community. A couple of hours of your time can really make a difference. To learn more about how you can help, click on the link to your area food bank below.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS San Francisco

Loyal customers help SF Mission District bookstore dry out from New Year's flood

SAN FRANCISCO – A small independent bookstore in San Francisco's Mission District has worked tirelessly to keep their doors open, as it continues to dry out from a storm on New Year's Eve.  Flooding, combined with broken drainage pipes, turned the basement of Silver Sproket on Valencia Street into a small lake. The store, which specializes in independent comics and graphic novels, estimates the flooding caused thousands of dollars in damages. The flood ruined inventory and furniture. Mold is now a big problem. "The interruption to business is the really horrible, costly part, but luckily our community really showed up...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Blood donations saved Bay Area mother after childbirth

SAN FRANCISCO - When Emily Peters grabs her laptop and scrolls through her life, she can't help but smile when she finds photos of herself six years ago. "I was one of those really annoying people that really like being pregnant," said Peters with a laugh. "I loved it, I loved being huge, and taking up tons of space, and having this sidekick with me." On August 2nd, 2016, she gave birth to a perfect eight-pound girl named Lucy. But the joy quickly turned into something dark."Everything was going super smoothly until it wasn't, and everything came crashing down," said...
CBS San Francisco

Coastal community of Pescadero tested with repeated storms, flooding

PESCADERO – The tiny San Mateo coastal community of Pescadero has been one of the spots hit hardest by the series of storms. On Saturday night, they were flooded again.Pescadero Marsh is where all the water running down from the mountains drains into the sea. In between is the town of Pescadero itself.  For the last few weeks, living in the small community of several hundred residents has been quite an adventure.Approaching the town, there is a small, flooded area blocking one lane of Pesacadero Creek Road. At some times of the day, it doesn't appear to be very troublesome....
PESCADERO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Highway 37 closure due to weekend flooding to extend into Monday

MARIN COUNTY – One of the most important roads in the North Bay, a stretch of Highway 37 remained shut down Sunday due to flooding.As of Sunday night, the road was shut down between Highway 101 and Atherton Avenue in Marin County. Workers used multiple pumps to drain water away from the road down into Novato Creek.For many frustrated drivers, these pumps couldn't go fast enough.Novato driver Alka Sunak said the closure and detours added 30 minutes to her drive.Sunak was heading to her family business, Rossi's Deli, to help out. The store is located next the closed highway."All the...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Flooding from storm destroys family-owned farm, home in Gilroy

GILROY -- A family that was left homeless with their livelihood ruined is trying to figure out their next move nearly a week after floodwaters overwhelmed the property they lease on Monterey Road right off Highway 101 in Gilroy.The home was one of the first to be submerged during the storm on January 9th.  Mud, water and debris were pretty much everywhere. The flood knocked over furniture and tossed just about everything several yards. Maria Morales said she had just left to get gas with her kids. "She's really sad to see her house like this," said Maria Morales through interpreter Alicia...
GILROY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Atmospheric river: Overnight snow blankets Mount Hamilton

SAN JOSE -- Frigid overnight temperatures in the Bay Area left a dusting of snow on the highest peaks, including Mount Hamilton in Santa Clara County.Just before 4 a.m. Monday, snow was covering the hillsides and roads leading up to Lick Observatory, and the snow was still coming down.A patrol vehicle in the area was also seen covered in snow.KPIX 5 First Alert Weather: Current Conditions, Forecasts, Alerts For Your Area
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Life-saving blood donation changes life outlook for San Mateo Deputy Mayor Lisa Nash

Each day, Lisa Nash serves her community, but she wouldn't be able to do her important work as Deputy Mayor of San Mateo without a life-saving donation. "If that did not happen, if that blood had not been available to me, I would have died," Nash told CBS News Bay Area. "I remember lying in my hospital bed and thinking my time is not done. I have too much to live for." In 2005, Nash was in an accident that resulted in second and third-degree burns on her body. "I do not feel sorry for myself," she added....
SAN MATEO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Wind advisory extended Monday morning across Bay Area, Central Coast

SAN FRANCISCO -- A wind advisory was extended through 9 a.m. Monday morning by the National Weather Service. Winds are forecast to be between 15-25 mph, with gusts of up to 45 mph. The advisory covers the entire Bay Area and Central Coast. The Weather Service said fallen trees could be a threat due to the saturated ground. Driving conditions will be hazardous and the wind could cause power outages, according to the advisory. KPIX 5 First Alert Weather: Current Conditions, Forecasts, Alerts For Your AreaAside from the wind advisory, the weather service said a flood watch and a coastal flood advisory were also in effect. The forecast for Monday for the greater San Francisco Bay area calls for rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon and evening, with highs. in the 50s. Monday night's forecast calls for mostly clear conditions with lows in the 40s.  
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Contractors slammed as storms test Bay Area home roofs, foundations

PLEASANT HILL – The past couple of weeks have been a serious test for just about every roof, wall, and foundation in Northern California. Problems are surfacing everywhere and, predictably, restoration contractors are slammed.So what are they finding, and what are homeowners facing when there is a leak? "You can't really tell this is wet," said Andrew McCullough of AMAC Construction, looking a home's interior wall. "But she saw this little bubbling right here. Right there, that's water in there."It's the kind of leak that's springing up all over."So it's a small leak," Andrew explained. "It's just leaking in and spreading...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

North Bay reservoirs refill but residents say conservation is here to stay

SAN RAFAEL -- The North Bay drought picture has markedly improved over the past few weeks. In Marin County, reservoirs are at capacity but, for many, it won't change their efforts to conserve.Many residents were caught off-guard with the storms that drenched the Bay Area."Crazy!" said Nastassja Martinez. "I've only lived here for three years and I've never seen weather like this."Anna Haight agrees. "It was wild. I grew up in the Seattle area and we had some wild ones there but I think these beat those."Haight, like many others, is glad to hear drought conditions have improved with the...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: High winds topple big rig on Golden Gate Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO -- Gusty winds whipped through the Golden Gate Bridge Saturday, toppling a big rig that triggered a traffic nightmare that lingered for hours."The #1 and #2 southbound and northbound lanes are blocked on the Golden Gate Bridge due to an overturned big rig," the California Highway Patrol tweeted early Saturday evening. "High-profile vehicles should avoid the area due to high winds. Please avoid the area and use an alternate route."  At the time, the National Weather Service had issued gale warnings for the waters off the bridge.  Shortly after 7 p.m. the CHP tweeted that traffic on all...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Belmont home red-tagged following weekend mudslide

BELMONT – A home in Belmont has been red-tagged due to a storm-related mudslide that took place inches away from the residence on Saturday.According to officials, the slide took place between two residences along the 2800 block of San Juan Boulevard. "This is what happens, and this slide behind me is active. It is still moving," Belmont resident Rick Pace told KPIX. "I am watching it every couple of hours and I can actually see pieces of it fall off like a glacier."The slide has also blocked a stretch of San Juan Boulevard. As of Sunday, the road remained closed.City officials said they anticipate more mudslides through Wednesday, as soils in the area are fully saturated. It was not known when the home would be safe to re-enter.
BELMONT, CA
CBS San Francisco

North Bay apartment dwellers displaced by destructive mudslide

FAIRFAX -- Nearly 20 Marin County residents have been forced out of their homes after a mudslide crashed into an apartment complex in Fairfax. It's an area that has suffered quite a bit of damage from the series of storms.The Wine family from Fairfax was packing up what they could after their home was red-tagged on Friday."I'm still trying to grasp that this is really happening," said Lovely Wine. "I got a call from my niece. She was terrified and screaming and said that a tree had gone through the bathroom window."According to Marin County Fire, the mudslide displaced 19...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Petaluma residential fire claims lives of 2 pets

PETALUMA – Two pets were killed in a residential fire in Petaluma on Friday, but no people were injured. Petaluma firefighters responded to the fire on the 1200-block of Petaluma Boulevard North at 2:29 p.m. and found smoke and flames coming from a second story of a three-story structure, according to a news release from the Petaluma Fire Department. Firefighters from the Rancho Adobe Fire District and Sonoma Valley Fire District assisted in the response. The fire was contained within about 20 minutes of firefighters' arrival. Two residents who were home at the time of the fire were able to safely escape, along with two of their pets. But two other pets, a dog and a guinea pig, were pronounced dead after resuscitation efforts failed. The building was declared uninhabitable by a Petaluma city building inspector. North Bay Animal Services also responded to the scene to assist with the dislocated pets. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
PETALUMA, CA
CBS San Francisco

South Bay school nurse leads training in use of life-saving Narcan

SAN JOSE -- At Leigh High School in San Jose, Narcan is available all over campus."We have it out in the press box. We have it in the cafeteria. We have it in the science wing. We have it in the teacher's lounge," said district nurse Debbie Phalen.It was her recommendation to place the narcotic overdose-reversing drug alongside the defibrillators on campus."We keep it in an unlocked box," Phalen explained. "It's accessible to any staff person, any student that needs to possibly administer it."For many, the accessibility of Narcan at high schools is a sad comment about the pervasive use...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Flooding in East Palo Alto leaves apartment dwellers with costly damage

EAST PALO ALTO – Residents living near San Francisquito Creek in East Palo Alto lost many of their belongings in recent storms, including their cars. Two groups have stepped up to help these families recover.On New Year's Eve, the creek poured into the Woodland Park Apartments. The high floodwaters left residents with damage that could cost thousands.Francisco Navarro has called these apartments home for more than 10 years. He said the waters swept inside his storage unit.Navarro became emotional at one point saying his family lost clothes, shoes, and equipment. The cost to replace these items he says will be...
EAST PALO ALTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland crisis center opens to handle mental emergencies without police help

OAKLAND -- A new community center dedicated to serving people in crisis without help from the police opened in west Oakland Saturday morning. While many demand more police to fight the gun violence gripping the city of Oakland another group sees the cops as the problem. The Anti Police-Terror Project, APTP, has led the call for defunding law enforcement and diverting half the money given to OPD toward mental health and wellness services. A lot of people feel that's unrealistic but, on Saturday, the effort became very real indeed."We're making a promise to this community with the opening of these doors,"...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Body pulled from water near San Francisco Ferry Building

SAN FRANCISCO -- Authorities in San Francisco are investigating a body that was found floating in the water near the Ferry Building Sunday morning.The San Francisco Fire Department said that fire crews recovered the body from the water near the Ferry Building at around 10:21 a.m. San Francisco police later confirmed that officers were called to the area of Embarcadero and Ferry Plaza on a report of a possibly deceased person being spotted in the water.Officers met with SFFD personnel who had retrieved the victim from the water and confirmed the person was pronounced deceased at the scene. Police said the SF Medical Examiner arrived on scene, took custody of the body, and is leading the investigation. Authorities said foul play is not suspected in the case.Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. Individuals can refer to case #230-033-855.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Storm damage prompts San Jose to keep Alum Rock Park closed

SAN JOSE --  San Jose Park Ranger Danny Nguyen dodged boulders on his way up the Penitencia Creek trail in Alum Rock Park, now heavily damaged and impassable after the storms."So, this is a good example of why, in general, the park is closed," Nguyen said, standing beside two boulders the size of washing machines.The battering the park took from recent storms triggered massive rockslides."This is not yet the full extent of the damage. We're only about halfway through the storms right now. You can imagine it will probably get worse before it gets better," Nguyen said.Alum Rock...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Arborist tells homeowners about signs of tree failure they should look for during storms

TIBURON -- As tree trimming companies scrambling to keep up with all the fallen trees brought down by the rainstorms, the demand for tree inspections has spiked as well.That increase in tree inspection requests is largely due to one tragic incident during the recent storms.These days, when the large Treemasters truck shows up at a house, it feels like the cavalry has arrived.ALSO READ: Arborist puzzled by condition of storm-downed trees in East Bay"Let's take a look up top," said company owner Tadd Jacobs as he trudged up the steep driveway with a worker.  He deploys his troops like they're going...
TIBURON, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
108K+
Followers
28K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy