Knoxville, TN

247Sports

‘It looks sharp’ – Josh Heupel a big fan of Tennessee’s orange helmets

Tennessee hasn’t been afraid of breaking out an alternate uniform or two in its less-than-two-full-seasons under head coach Josh Heupel, having introduced the black Dark Mode look in 2021 and bringing back the Smokey Grey jerseys this season. The Vols will add a new twist to their expanding fashion repertoire for Saturday night’s game at South Carolina, donning a new orange helmet atop the all-white stormtrooper uniforms for the clash with the Gamecocks in Columbia. Count Heupel as a fan of the new helmets, as he revealed Wednesday night during “Vol Calls.”
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

LOOK: Tennessee Football Uniforms Week-By-Week

The days in which the Tennessee Football team was stuck with a very simple look on the field are long gone. This new Tennessee, in the modern era and under Josh Heupel, is all about the “look good, play good” mantra. Tennessee has been rolling out several uniform...
KNOXVILLE, TN
sportstalkatl.com

Would Tennessee win a rematch with Georgia in 2022 College Football Playoff?

The Georgia Bulldogs are on top of the college football world. Following their dominant win over the Tennessee Volunteers in Athens, Kirby Smart‘s team traveled to Starkville and handled their business against Mike Leach and Mississippi State. With games against Kentucky and Georgia Tech to finish the regular season, the Dawgs are all but guaranteed to make the College Football Playoff.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Tennessee commitments, targets in updated Top247 for 2024 class

A number of Tennessee's targets are ranked among the nation's top prospects in 247Sports' updated Top247 for the 2024 class. After releasing its first ranking of the nation's top 247 players in the 2024 class in April and updating the rankings in August, 247Sports released another update Wednesday now that most high school players across the country have completed their regular seasons.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Five-Star Edge Rusher Cuts List, Sets Commitment Date

Five-star edge rusher Samuel M’Pemba cut his college list to four and set his commitment date Monday afternoon. Tennessee, Florida, Georgia and Miami make up M’Pemba’s top four and the five-star will announced his college decision on Dec. 4. M’Pemba is one of Tennessee’s top targets in...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Three-Star Running Back De-Commits From Tennessee

Running back Will Stallings Jr. is no longer a member of the 2023 Tennessee recruiting class, announcing that he is opening his recruitment up Tuesday afternoon. “After a conversation my family and (Tennessee running backs) coach Jerry Mack I’ll be opening my recruiting process back up,” Stallings tweeted. “I will be taken visits to determine where I will be attending.”
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

WBIR's Beth Haynes is moving on to new adventures

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For the past two decades, Beth Haynes has touched the lives of so many people in East Tennessee with her Straight from the Heart storytelling. She's put a spotlight on the challenges families face with infertility and the reality of suicide to open up tough, but important, conservations. She has also opened a window into the lives of people in our home who've made lasting impressions with her Homegrown series and work on Live at Five at Four.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Knoxville-based TeamHealth sued by insurer for “fraudulent conduct”

An insurer for a Tennessee firm embroiled in a medical overbilling scandal is refusing to pay the tab for what it calls “fraudulent conduct,” court records show. Ironshore Specialty Insurance Company has filed suit in U.S. District Court against Knoxville emergency medical outsourcing firm TeamHealth. The insurer says in the litigation that TeamHealth wants the […] The post Knoxville-based TeamHealth sued by insurer for “fraudulent conduct” appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
KNOXVILLE, TN
earnthenecklace.com

Beth Haynes Leaving WBIR: Where’s the Veteran Knoxville Anchor Going?

For two decades, Beth Haynes has brought all the local and national news coverage to Knoxville residents. Her viewers can’t picture a time without the veteran journalist on WBIR-TV’s Channel 10 News, but they will have to get used to it now. Beth Haynes announced that she is leaving WBIR in November 2022. WBIR viewers naturally want to know where Haynes is going next and if this is retirement for her. They hope to see her on broadcast soon and hope she will stay in Knoxville. Find out what Beth Haynes said about her departure from WBIR Channel 10 News here.
KNOXVILLE, TN
livingnewdeal.org

Whittle Springs Rd. Retaining Wall – Knoxville TN

Agency: WPA Arts Project (WPAAP) The Works Progress Administration built a retaining wall to support the residential properties along the length of a sidewalk on Whittle Springs Rd. in North Knoxville. The wall, as well as a WPA inscription, can be found on the east side of Whittle Springs Road just south of Avondale Ave.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knoxville restaurant owner puts health insurance on the bill

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Healthcare can be expensive, especially if you can’t get insurance through your job. A Knoxville restaurant took a particular step to help workers get the healthcare they need. Providing healthcare for employees in the service industry is almost unheard of but that’s exactly what...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Deadly I-40 Crash

Hops and Holler’s owner talks future plans after announcing bar’s closing. Todd Wakefield speaks about why he decided to close the bar and his new golf apparel business Inward Half. Shots fired, KPD investigating possible road rage incident. Updated: 7 hours ago. Knoxville police officers responded to Strawberry...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

247Sports

