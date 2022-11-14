Read full article on original website
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TennesseeTravel MavenPigeon Forge, TN
Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWIISara BOak Ridge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
Women’s Basketball: No. 14 Ohio State opens season with 87-75 win over No. 5 TennesseeThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Huge Flea Market in Tennessee is a Must-VisitJoe MertensKodak, TN
‘It looks sharp’ – Josh Heupel a big fan of Tennessee’s orange helmets
Tennessee hasn’t been afraid of breaking out an alternate uniform or two in its less-than-two-full-seasons under head coach Josh Heupel, having introduced the black Dark Mode look in 2021 and bringing back the Smokey Grey jerseys this season. The Vols will add a new twist to their expanding fashion repertoire for Saturday night’s game at South Carolina, donning a new orange helmet atop the all-white stormtrooper uniforms for the clash with the Gamecocks in Columbia. Count Heupel as a fan of the new helmets, as he revealed Wednesday night during “Vol Calls.”
rockytopinsider.com
LOOK: Tennessee Football Uniforms Week-By-Week
The days in which the Tennessee Football team was stuck with a very simple look on the field are long gone. This new Tennessee, in the modern era and under Josh Heupel, is all about the “look good, play good” mantra. Tennessee has been rolling out several uniform...
Final injury report: South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Tennessee Volunteers
The South Carolina football team will be without its top two running backs again this week as Tennessee comes to town. Second-year football coach Shane Beamer said on Thursday night during his call-in show on 107.5 The Game that the duo of tailbacks, MarShawn Lloyd and Christian Beal-Smith, are both out for the game.
sportstalkatl.com
Would Tennessee win a rematch with Georgia in 2022 College Football Playoff?
The Georgia Bulldogs are on top of the college football world. Following their dominant win over the Tennessee Volunteers in Athens, Kirby Smart‘s team traveled to Starkville and handled their business against Mike Leach and Mississippi State. With games against Kentucky and Georgia Tech to finish the regular season, the Dawgs are all but guaranteed to make the College Football Playoff.
Rucker: Public criticism non-negotiable with Rick Barnes. Vols (mostly) OK with that.
If you didn’t learn this until Sunday, you’re either new to this whole “Tennessee basketball” thing or haven’t paid attention in the past. That’s not judgment from this end. It’s just a statement of fact. Whether you learned it from the beginning or...
Tennessee commitments, targets in updated Top247 for 2024 class
A number of Tennessee's targets are ranked among the nation's top prospects in 247Sports' updated Top247 for the 2024 class. After releasing its first ranking of the nation's top 247 players in the 2024 class in April and updating the rankings in August, 247Sports released another update Wednesday now that most high school players across the country have completed their regular seasons.
rockytopinsider.com
Five-Star Edge Rusher Cuts List, Sets Commitment Date
Five-star edge rusher Samuel M’Pemba cut his college list to four and set his commitment date Monday afternoon. Tennessee, Florida, Georgia and Miami make up M’Pemba’s top four and the five-star will announced his college decision on Dec. 4. M’Pemba is one of Tennessee’s top targets in...
rockytopinsider.com
Three-Star Running Back De-Commits From Tennessee
Running back Will Stallings Jr. is no longer a member of the 2023 Tennessee recruiting class, announcing that he is opening his recruitment up Tuesday afternoon. “After a conversation my family and (Tennessee running backs) coach Jerry Mack I’ll be opening my recruiting process back up,” Stallings tweeted. “I will be taken visits to determine where I will be attending.”
CBS Sports
How to watch Tennessee vs. Florida Gulf Coast: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
Current Records: Florida Gulf Coast 2-1; Tennessee 1-1 The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles will head out on the road to face off against the #11 Tennessee Volunteers at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Eagles were totally in charge on Sunday, breezing past the Ave Maria Gyrenes...
Knoxville to Hohenwald: Aging Zoo Knoxville elephants will find refuge at the Elephant Sanctuary
Tonka, Jana and Edie — all aging elephants — will find refuge in Hohenwald, a small city in Middle Tennessee. For around seven decades, Zoo Knoxville has hosted elephants. Visitors would flock to see their stomping grounds, featuring some of the features native to their homeland in Africa.
WBIR's Beth Haynes is moving on to new adventures
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For the past two decades, Beth Haynes has touched the lives of so many people in East Tennessee with her Straight from the Heart storytelling. She's put a spotlight on the challenges families face with infertility and the reality of suicide to open up tough, but important, conservations. She has also opened a window into the lives of people in our home who've made lasting impressions with her Homegrown series and work on Live at Five at Four.
Knoxville-based TeamHealth sued by insurer for “fraudulent conduct”
An insurer for a Tennessee firm embroiled in a medical overbilling scandal is refusing to pay the tab for what it calls “fraudulent conduct,” court records show. Ironshore Specialty Insurance Company has filed suit in U.S. District Court against Knoxville emergency medical outsourcing firm TeamHealth. The insurer says in the litigation that TeamHealth wants the […] The post Knoxville-based TeamHealth sued by insurer for “fraudulent conduct” appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
earnthenecklace.com
Beth Haynes Leaving WBIR: Where’s the Veteran Knoxville Anchor Going?
For two decades, Beth Haynes has brought all the local and national news coverage to Knoxville residents. Her viewers can’t picture a time without the veteran journalist on WBIR-TV’s Channel 10 News, but they will have to get used to it now. Beth Haynes announced that she is leaving WBIR in November 2022. WBIR viewers naturally want to know where Haynes is going next and if this is retirement for her. They hope to see her on broadcast soon and hope she will stay in Knoxville. Find out what Beth Haynes said about her departure from WBIR Channel 10 News here.
livingnewdeal.org
Whittle Springs Rd. Retaining Wall – Knoxville TN
Agency: WPA Arts Project (WPAAP) The Works Progress Administration built a retaining wall to support the residential properties along the length of a sidewalk on Whittle Springs Rd. in North Knoxville. The wall, as well as a WPA inscription, can be found on the east side of Whittle Springs Road just south of Avondale Ave.
WATE
Knoxville restaurant owner puts health insurance on the bill
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Healthcare can be expensive, especially if you can’t get insurance through your job. A Knoxville restaurant took a particular step to help workers get the healthcare they need. Providing healthcare for employees in the service industry is almost unheard of but that’s exactly what...
WATE
Knoxville bakery giving diabetics a chance to enjoy more foods
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — At Inny’s Bake Shop in Knoxville the treats are decadent, and the food is rich in flavor. But there is something that is missing. It’s not the taste — it’s the carbs. Owner Irum Mahmood was working from home during the...
Blount County has a new glass pulverizer, making it one of the few places in Tennessee where you can recycle glass
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People in Blount County now have a place to recycle glass. The county will formally cut the ribbon on a new glass recycling facility on Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Blount County Operations Center at 1227 McArthur Road in Maryville. The ribbon cutting will be held at 10 a.m.
Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon announces she is seeking reelection in 2023
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon announced on Wednesday she will be seeking reelection. Kincannon said she consulted with her supporters, friends and family before making the decision. Kincannon said she will formally kick her campaign off on Nov. 17. “Although I’m incredibly proud of what my administration...
Mold found inside ice machine, rice thrown out at Knoxville Japanese steakhouse
Restaurant reports for the week of Nov. 17, 2022.
wvlt.tv
Deadly I-40 Crash
Hops and Holler’s owner talks future plans after announcing bar’s closing. Todd Wakefield speaks about why he decided to close the bar and his new golf apparel business Inward Half. Shots fired, KPD investigating possible road rage incident. Updated: 7 hours ago. Knoxville police officers responded to Strawberry...
247Sports
