Baton Rouge, LA

wrkf.org

Re-imagining 'drug court': A new Baton Rouge program prioritizes recovery over jail time

This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. Here's what it featured:. The 19th Judicial District Court in Baton Rouge is launching a new drug recovery program as part of an effort to provide supervised treatment for offenders grappling with substance abuse issues. Chief judge of the 19th Judicial District Court Donald R. Johnson and program coordinator Cheryl Wyatt tells us more about this new recovery-focused initiative is re-imagining traditional “drug court.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
fox8live.com

When you think of a Louisiana swamp, this is not what comes to mind

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Anyone who has driven along I-10 between Lafayette and Baton Rouge has journeyed over Henderson Lake, soaking in a classic view of towering cypress trees in a Louisiana swamp. These days, parts of the Henderson Swamp look more like a desert. “We’re hiking in the middle...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Shots fired on LSU campus early Thursday morning

BATON ROUGE - Early Thursday morning, law enforcement responded to reports of shots fired near LSU's campus. At 2:44 a.m., the LSU Emergency Alert system said that officers were investigating reported shots fired near the area of Dalrymple and West Lakeshore Drives and said to avoid the area. At 3:16...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

Fear of Baton Rouge traffic drives misinformation on I-10 expansion project

Louisiana officials are working to dispel misinformation that has prompted truck drivers and the state attorney general to voice last-minute complaints about traffic due to planned lane closures for an Interstate 10 widening project in Baton Rouge. The Louisiana Legislature’s Joint Highway Priority Construction Committee convened Thursday and heard from truck drivers concerned about the […] The post Fear of Baton Rouge traffic drives misinformation on I-10 expansion project appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Traffic Closures Set For I-10, US 90, and Near LA 93 as Thanksgiving Holiday Approaches

Thanksgiving Day is fast approaching and there are many traffic closures set to happen before and after the blessed holiday. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has traffic closures scheduled for Interstate 10, U.S. Highway 90, and Apollo Road. Groundbreaking For The Ambassador Caffery Interchange Project. Speaking of U.S....
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
thelouisianaweekend.com

Take The Family To Istrouma Eatery & Brewery

St. Gabriel — BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Istrouma Eatery & Brewery in St. Gabriel has something for everyone. You may go for the food, but you will stay for the fun. Once you turn into the gravel driveway, the unique experience begins. Texas Longhorns and chickens greet you as you walk up to the eatery. You can sit inside or outside, there’s plenty of space. All food at Istrouma is made from scratch. Their pizzas are delicious. They have a secret recipe that makes their dough distinct. They have a full menu of brunch, lunch, and dinner items that is sure to satisfy even the pickiest eater. Aside from the eatery, Istrouma is a brewery and they brew eight different beers.
BATON ROUGE, LA
M Henderson

5 Places to Pickup a Complete Thanksgiving Dinner in Baton Rouge

Enjoy a worry-free Thanksgiving Day in Baton Rouge with help from these restaurants. Spending hours or even days in the kitchen working on a meal of turkey and all the trimmings is no longer mandatory for those in charge of hosting Thanksgiving dinner. These 5 restaurants located in Baton Rouge are providing complete Thanksgiving Day feasts for the holiday table.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Shake Shack's first Baton Rouge location opens Monday

BATON ROUGE - Shake Shack, the wildly popular burger chain based out of New York, has opened its first restaurant in the capital area. In August, the company announced its first-ever Baton Rouge restaurant on Bluebonnet Boulevard, just outside the Mall of Louisiana. The new location officially opened Nov. 14.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge Salvation Army sees an uptick in utility assistance, seeking donations

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — As temperatures drop, your power will be working harder, possibly leading to higher electrical bills. The Baton Rouge Salvation Army has an assistance program to help with high electrical bills. Power-to-care eligibility includes those 60 years or older, who have a disability or caregivers of those who have a disability.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Body found in woods near Baton Rouge neighborhood

BATON ROUGE - The coroner's office was called to Prescott Road on Thursday morning after a body was discovered in the woods. Sources say the body was found in a wooded area near the intersection of Prescott Road and Dickens Drive. The coroner was called to investigate. The identity of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

DEA hosts family summit in Baton Rouge on the overdose epidemic

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) hosted a summit in Baton Rouge amid growing concerns surrounding fentanyl. 108,000 people died to a drug overdose in 2021, according to DEA Special Agent in Charge Brad Byerly. To put that into perspective, that’s more people than what Tiger Stadium can hold.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Missing Baton Rouge teen found safe

BATON ROUGE - Police are looking for a 17-year-old girl who disappeared nearly a week ago. The Baton Rouge Police Department said Angelique Renard was last seen Nov. 10 but did not say where she was last spotted. Renard is said to be 5'6" and weigh about 114 pounds. Anyone...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Classic Rock 105.1

