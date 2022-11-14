Read full article on original website
wrkf.org
Re-imagining 'drug court': A new Baton Rouge program prioritizes recovery over jail time
This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. Here's what it featured:. The 19th Judicial District Court in Baton Rouge is launching a new drug recovery program as part of an effort to provide supervised treatment for offenders grappling with substance abuse issues. Chief judge of the 19th Judicial District Court Donald R. Johnson and program coordinator Cheryl Wyatt tells us more about this new recovery-focused initiative is re-imagining traditional “drug court.”
fox8live.com
When you think of a Louisiana swamp, this is not what comes to mind
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Anyone who has driven along I-10 between Lafayette and Baton Rouge has journeyed over Henderson Lake, soaking in a classic view of towering cypress trees in a Louisiana swamp. These days, parts of the Henderson Swamp look more like a desert. “We’re hiking in the middle...
wbrz.com
Shots fired on LSU campus early Thursday morning
BATON ROUGE - Early Thursday morning, law enforcement responded to reports of shots fired near LSU's campus. At 2:44 a.m., the LSU Emergency Alert system said that officers were investigating reported shots fired near the area of Dalrymple and West Lakeshore Drives and said to avoid the area. At 3:16...
Fear of Baton Rouge traffic drives misinformation on I-10 expansion project
Louisiana officials are working to dispel misinformation that has prompted truck drivers and the state attorney general to voice last-minute complaints about traffic due to planned lane closures for an Interstate 10 widening project in Baton Rouge. The Louisiana Legislature’s Joint Highway Priority Construction Committee convened Thursday and heard from truck drivers concerned about the […] The post Fear of Baton Rouge traffic drives misinformation on I-10 expansion project appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge's 2022 school performance scores are in. See how your school fared.
The Louisiana Department of Education released 2022 school performance scores and letter grades on Wednesday. The overall scores for the state suggest a rebound from dropping ratings during the pandemic. The scores, commonly abbreviated as SPS, averaged about 77.1 in 2022. Scores were simulated in 2021 due to the effects...
Traffic Closures Set For I-10, US 90, and Near LA 93 as Thanksgiving Holiday Approaches
Thanksgiving Day is fast approaching and there are many traffic closures set to happen before and after the blessed holiday. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has traffic closures scheduled for Interstate 10, U.S. Highway 90, and Apollo Road. Groundbreaking For The Ambassador Caffery Interchange Project. Speaking of U.S....
thelouisianaweekend.com
Take The Family To Istrouma Eatery & Brewery
St. Gabriel — BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Istrouma Eatery & Brewery in St. Gabriel has something for everyone. You may go for the food, but you will stay for the fun. Once you turn into the gravel driveway, the unique experience begins. Texas Longhorns and chickens greet you as you walk up to the eatery. You can sit inside or outside, there’s plenty of space. All food at Istrouma is made from scratch. Their pizzas are delicious. They have a secret recipe that makes their dough distinct. They have a full menu of brunch, lunch, and dinner items that is sure to satisfy even the pickiest eater. Aside from the eatery, Istrouma is a brewery and they brew eight different beers.
5 Places to Pickup a Complete Thanksgiving Dinner in Baton Rouge
Enjoy a worry-free Thanksgiving Day in Baton Rouge with help from these restaurants. Spending hours or even days in the kitchen working on a meal of turkey and all the trimmings is no longer mandatory for those in charge of hosting Thanksgiving dinner. These 5 restaurants located in Baton Rouge are providing complete Thanksgiving Day feasts for the holiday table.
Shoppers Value Confirms Closure of Ambassador Caffery Location
The Ambassador Caffery Parkway location of discount grocer Shoppers Value has officially closed. That leaves the Baton Rouge-based discount grocer with only one Lafayette location open for business. The chain's location on Moss Street will remain open for Lafayette area customers. According to reports the death knell for the Ambassador...
wbrz.com
Shake Shack's first Baton Rouge location opens Monday
BATON ROUGE - Shake Shack, the wildly popular burger chain based out of New York, has opened its first restaurant in the capital area. In August, the company announced its first-ever Baton Rouge restaurant on Bluebonnet Boulevard, just outside the Mall of Louisiana. The new location officially opened Nov. 14.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge Salvation Army sees an uptick in utility assistance, seeking donations
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — As temperatures drop, your power will be working harder, possibly leading to higher electrical bills. The Baton Rouge Salvation Army has an assistance program to help with high electrical bills. Power-to-care eligibility includes those 60 years or older, who have a disability or caregivers of those who have a disability.
Former Capital One Building on Louisiana Avenue Sold, Here’s What’s Moving in Its Place
The stand-alone Capital One branch in north Lafayette that closed earlier this year has been sold and we now know what's moving in. According to The Acadiana Advocate, the building will be converted into an urgent care clinic and doctor's office. Court records show that Baton Rouge-based 4 Gals LLC,...
McDonald’s on Hwy 90 in Broussard Closes its Doors for the Final Time as New Location Set to Open Soon
A popular fast food staple in Broussard has marked the end of an era as the McDonald's on Hwy 90 has closed its doors for the very last time. But don't worry, McDonald's will still be serving Broussard as Miller Management is simply moving on down the road (literally) to a brand new store off St. Nazaire across from Walmart.
theadvocate.com
Chick-fil-A purchases five acres for its fourth location in Lafayette; Here's where it will open
Chick-fil-A has bought the property along Johnston Street for what would be its fourth Lafayette location. The Atlanta-based company purchased 5.3 acres from Goodwill Industries of Acadiana at 5300 Johnston St. for $2.35 million, land records show. The popular quick-serve restaurant chain had applied for a building permit with Lafayette...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Baton Rouge woman arrested after shooting at Ascension Parish gas station
The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a Baton Rouge woman in connection with a shooting that left one person injured at a gas station in the Geismar area. According to a news release, detectives arrested 21-year-old Raneshia Pointer on charges of principal to attempted second degree...
wbrz.com
Body found in woods near Baton Rouge neighborhood
BATON ROUGE - The coroner's office was called to Prescott Road on Thursday morning after a body was discovered in the woods. Sources say the body was found in a wooded area near the intersection of Prescott Road and Dickens Drive. The coroner was called to investigate. The identity of...
NOLA.com
'Callin' Baton Rouge': Garth Brooks going to Vegas, but still talking about that LSU show
Garth Brooks not only announced his 2023 Las Vegas residency on "Good Morning America" Monday, but also extolled the experience of performing in Tiger Stadium. "You are a lucky, lucky lucky entertainer if you get to play Death Valley in Baton Rouge," the country megastar, referencing his April show there, said.
DEA hosts family summit in Baton Rouge on the overdose epidemic
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) hosted a summit in Baton Rouge amid growing concerns surrounding fentanyl. 108,000 people died to a drug overdose in 2021, according to DEA Special Agent in Charge Brad Byerly. To put that into perspective, that’s more people than what Tiger Stadium can hold.
Louisiana Police seize 50 bottles of Promethazine syrup, estimated at over $47K in street value
Lafayette Police arrested a man after seizing 50 bottles of Promethazine syrup.
wbrz.com
Missing Baton Rouge teen found safe
BATON ROUGE - Police are looking for a 17-year-old girl who disappeared nearly a week ago. The Baton Rouge Police Department said Angelique Renard was last seen Nov. 10 but did not say where she was last spotted. Renard is said to be 5'6" and weigh about 114 pounds. Anyone...
