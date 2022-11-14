ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cochise County, AZ

kjzz.org

Water coalition weighs in on Cochise County groundwater management initiative

Although Cochise County has yet to release official election results, one group of poll watchers is weighing in on a voter initiative to manage groundwater. While the county remains committed to a controversial vote counting process, members of the Water Coalition of Arizona say that initiative 422, which would establish a groundwater management board, should easily have enough votes to pass.
Arizona Mirror

Cochise County supervisors sue elections director to get access to ballots for hand count

Two Republican supervisors in Cochise County are suing the county’s elections director, asking a judge to order her to give access to midterm election ballots so the county recorder can conduct an expanded hand count audit. It’s the latest development in a months-long saga in which Supervisors Tom Crosby and Peggy Judd, along with Republican […] The post Cochise County supervisors sue elections director to get access to ballots for hand count appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
kjzz.org

Despite a court order, Cochise County is hand-counting its ballots

Officials in Cochise County are moving forward with a hand recount of ballots from the recent midterm elections. That’s despite a court telling them not to. The Show spoke with Jen Fifield of VoteBeat to learn about the implications of this move.
KOLD-TV

Authorities seeking suspect in Cochise County shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Cochise County sheriff’s deputies are searching for the suspect in a shooting that took place near Whetstone on Monday, Nov. 14. The suspect has been identified as a white man in his mid 30s, wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans. Authorities asked...
gilaherald.com

Jail Booking Report for Nov. 8 – 14

Following is a listing of bookings from the Graham County Adult Detention Facility from Nov. 8-14, 2021. All information is gathered from the jail’s booking roster. While the following have been incarcerated, each person is considered innocent until found guilty in a court of law. November 8. Fifteen UDAs,...
AZFamily

Suspect detained after deadly shootout at Ariz. business

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD) - Arizona sheriff’s deputies took a suspect into custody after what they called an “unprovoked” shooting at a store selling recreational vehicles. Cochise County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a shooting around 5:15 p.m. Monday at Desert RV in Whetstone. They say the suspect, a military veteran, came into the business with two AR-15 rifles and opened fire, prompting the store owners to fire back.
SIERRA VISTA, AZ

