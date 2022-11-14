Read full article on original website
Related
kjzz.org
Water coalition weighs in on Cochise County groundwater management initiative
Although Cochise County has yet to release official election results, one group of poll watchers is weighing in on a voter initiative to manage groundwater. While the county remains committed to a controversial vote counting process, members of the Water Coalition of Arizona say that initiative 422, which would establish a groundwater management board, should easily have enough votes to pass.
Cochise County supervisors sue elections director to get access to ballots for hand count
Two Republican supervisors in Cochise County are suing the county’s elections director, asking a judge to order her to give access to midterm election ballots so the county recorder can conduct an expanded hand count audit. It’s the latest development in a months-long saga in which Supervisors Tom Crosby and Peggy Judd, along with Republican […] The post Cochise County supervisors sue elections director to get access to ballots for hand count appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
kjzz.org
Cochise County requests court to compel its elections director to expand hand count audit
The Cochise County Board of Supervisors is asking a judge to order its elections director to expand its hand-count of ballots cast in the election. On Nov. 7, a court ruled against the county attempting to conduct a full hand-count audit of all ballots. That is not permitted under Arizona law.
kjzz.org
Despite a court order, Cochise County is hand-counting its ballots
Officials in Cochise County are moving forward with a hand recount of ballots from the recent midterm elections. That’s despite a court telling them not to. The Show spoke with Jen Fifield of VoteBeat to learn about the implications of this move.
100% ballot hand-count blocked; Arizona county plowing ahead
PHOENIX (AP) — The board of supervisors in a southern Arizona county will meet next week to consider counting nearly all the ballots cast in-person on Election Day, despite an earlier court order limiting the hand-count driven by unfounded distrust in machines that tabulate votes. The actual count may...
Farm to Table: Raising a Thanksgiving turkey in Southern Arizona
The star of the Thanksgiving meal is reported to cost you 23% more than last year. For local farmers, inflation has impacted them just as much as consumers in a grocery store.
rdzphotographyblog.com
Cochise County, Arizona – November 2022 – Ramsey Canyon Fall Foliage
While most of Arizona is known for the hot desert landscape there are places where in just a few miles, or feet in elevation, that changes completely. One of those areas is Ramsey Canyon near Sierra Vista, less than 10 miles from the Mexican border in the Huachuca Mountains. Because...
gilaherald.com
Sheriff’s Office investigating a deceased woman found in the desert
GRAHAM COUNTY – The Graham County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deceased woman who was discovered in the desert off S. Cluff Ranch Road south of Pima early Wednesday night. Authorities were dispatched at about 5:50 p.m. on Wednesday when a man called and advised he had found...
KOLD-TV
Authorities seeking suspect in Cochise County shooting
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Cochise County sheriff’s deputies are searching for the suspect in a shooting that took place near Whetstone on Monday, Nov. 14. The suspect has been identified as a white man in his mid 30s, wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans. Authorities asked...
How an Arizona fishing trip turned into a rescue mission for a wounded bobcat cub
TUCSON, Ariz. — A Saturday morning trip to Parker Canyon Lake in southern Arizona took a detour for Tyler Carnival after he stumbled upon a wounded bobcat cub in need of medical attention. The 29-year-old Sierra Vista resident was driving along State Route 83 to spend the day fishing...
Sahuarita mom describes emergency room after son contracts RSV
Jennifer Contreras, a mom from Sahuarita, says she knew something wasn't right with her youngest son Caysen.
gilaherald.com
Jail Booking Report for Nov. 8 – 14
Following is a listing of bookings from the Graham County Adult Detention Facility from Nov. 8-14, 2021. All information is gathered from the jail’s booking roster. While the following have been incarcerated, each person is considered innocent until found guilty in a court of law. November 8. Fifteen UDAs,...
AZFamily
Suspect detained after deadly shootout at Ariz. business
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD) - Arizona sheriff’s deputies took a suspect into custody after what they called an “unprovoked” shooting at a store selling recreational vehicles. Cochise County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a shooting around 5:15 p.m. Monday at Desert RV in Whetstone. They say the suspect, a military veteran, came into the business with two AR-15 rifles and opened fire, prompting the store owners to fire back.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: One dead, another injured in ‘unprovoked’ shooting at Whetstone business
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Cochise County sheriff’s deputies are searching for the suspect in what they call an “unprovoked” shooting that took place in Whetstone on Monday afternoon, Nov. 14. Authorities say they were called around 5:15 p.m. to Desert RV, located on Redwing Lane,...
Comments / 1