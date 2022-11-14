ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broome County, NY

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

First Responders Donate to Catholic Charities

If you were at the Walmart in Vestal this morning, you might have heard sirens, but it was all for a good cause. The first responders parade dropped off donations for Catholic Charities's Thanks4Giving Turkey Drive. The donations totaled $6000 worth of gift cards and perishable items, including 428 turkeys.
VESTAL, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Residents Take Home a Piece of IBM History

At the old IBM Country Club, brick from the historic Crocker Homestead were available for community members to take home. The parking lot started filling up well before the official 11 a.m. start time, with lines down the street to park. Residents sifted through, finding the perfect, sharing stories and...
ENDICOTT, NY
WKTV

Listeria found in raw milk from Otsego County dairy farm

MARYLAND, N.Y. – Raw milk from a dairy farm in Otsego County was found to be contaminated with Listeria following an inspection by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets. Department Commissioner Richard Ball warned customers on Thursday not to drink the unpasteurized raw milk from the...
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Pizza Hut is back in Elmira

ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- Pizza Hut is back in the Southern Tier as the grand opening was today in Elmiras Southside. The drive-through location officially opened its doors at 11 a.m. this morning in the former Tops Plaza. According to Tim Sparks, the Chief Operating Officer, within minutes of opening there was a line out the […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

The Elmira Holiday Parade is back

ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- The Elmira Holiday Parade, a holiday staple, is back for its 64th year after being cancelled one year and changed the next due to the pandemic. The holiday parade has been around since 1956 and it kicks off the holiday season here in the Elmira. The executive director for Elmira Downtown Development, […]
ELMIRA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Festival of Lights Illuminates Otsiningo Park

Otsiningo Park is in the holiday spirit! The Festival of Lights begins Monday, November 21st and runs until January 1st. The event runs 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. County executive Jason Garnar says, "There really is something about...
owegopennysaver.com

Restaurant owner remembered

The Owego community and surrounding area is remembering Thomas (Tom) O’Hara, who passed away on Nov. 2. Tom was 84. Tom was the proud owner of O’Hara’s Restaurant, an iconic Owego staple for over 50 years. The restaurant, located at 191 Main St., was a go-to for many loyal patrons who often raved about the food, and especially the chicken wings, steaks and pizza, along with the conversation and welcoming atmosphere.
OWEGO, NY
localsyr.com

Ithaca Fire Department raising money for injured coworker

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Ithaca Fire Department is attempting to raise money for one of their own after Zack Webber fell from a tree stand on November 9, rendering him immobile due to a spinal cord injury. According to a post made by Shannon Webber, the sister of...
ITHACA, NY
Big Frog 104

American Pickers Ride Into The Southern Tier Of New York

I have to admit that I've never watched the History Channel's "American Pickers" and that surprises me because I love antique-type stuff. I think the reason that I haven't watched is because I knew if I saw it once, I would binge-watch it. American Pickers love to travel all over...
OWEGO, NY
WETM 18 News

Southern Tier gets $5M for infrastructure, housing rehabilitation

(WETM) – Several Southern Tier counties and towns are getting a combined $5 million to improve infrastructure and housing rehabilitation projects, Governor Hochul’s office announced. The money is part of a total $33 million in Community Development Block Grant funding. The money is designed to “help communities provide decent affordable housing and safe living environments […]
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY

