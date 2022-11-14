ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cupertinotoday.com

Celebrate Thanksgiving with the South Bay

Turkey season is right around the corner and the South Bay is gearing up to serve delicious meals and exciting events. Check out this year’s lineup of Thanksgiving events below. Fall Wreath Art & Wine Class. 64 W 6th St, Gilroy. Join Gilroy’s 6th Street Studios & Art Center...
SAN JOSE, CA
7x7.com

Video House Tour: Fabulous family home with saltwater pool in Piedmont asks $6.5 million

Endless natural light, grand scale rooms, and period details make this two-story home an Oakland Hills oasis. You've no doubt seen the work of Albert Farr across the Bay Area. The architect's Craftsman and Georgian styles can be seen in thoughtful and timelessly elegant abodes from Marin County to the East Bay. This house in Piedmont feels as relevant today as it did when it was built in 1927, with custom details, large windows, and a constant flow between the indoors and out.
OAKLAND, CA
sfstandard.com

Move Over Stonehenge. ‘Cathenge’ Comes to San Francisco

England has Stonehenge, and now San Francisco has Cathenge–a monument of sorts dedicated to, you guessed it, cats!. The feline-inspired art installation at Patricia’s Green in Hayes Valley will be welcomed to the neighborhood at a ribbon cutting on Friday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. Comprised of six...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

'It's really addicting' – Pickleball craze sweeps Bay Area

REDWOOD CITY – Part tennis, part ping-pong, part badminton, pickleball is arguably America's fastest growing sport, with many in the Bay Area picking up a racket. But don't be fooled by the funny-sounding name. Players said this latest craze should come with a warning.  "It's really addicting, once you start playing you can't stop," said Cecilia Lau.When the pandemic first hit, Lau — a long time tennis player — was having a hard time getting her 12-year-old son Nicolai off the internet Lau eventually managed to pull him offline with the help of a different kind of net.  It worked....
REDWOOD CITY, CA
KQED

A New Outdoor Restaurant Promises Comfort Food and Music — Behind a Hardware Store in Richmond

¡Hella Hungry! is a column about Bay Area foodmakers, exploring the region's culinary cultures through the mouth of a first-generation local. It’s not every day that an outdoor dining spot pops up in the back cuts of Richmond. But near the Chevron refinery and train yards, tucked between the marina’s port and Highway 580, you’ll find a new gathering place for food, drinks and live music: the Backyard.
RICHMOND, CA
actiontourguide.com

What is the Prettiest Part of Highway 1?

Any part of a Pacific Coast Highway road trip will offer beautiful views, but we think the most spectacular section is Big Sur, between Monterey and San Luis Obispo. Big Sur is one of the few undeveloped stretches of coastal land in California and offers gorgeous views from the top of a winding seaside cliff for about 90 miles of road. This particular section of the PCH is sandwiched between the Pacific Ocean and the Santa Lucia mountains, giving drivers the opportunity for some cliffside driving that rivals the famous cliff highways of the Italian coast. We highly recommend taking your time here if you can.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ksro.com

“Tripledemic” Hitting Bay Area Hospitals Hard

The Bay Area is sounding the alarm as three winter viruses hit kids at the same time. Children’s hospitals are near capacity. One in San Francisco and one in Oakland are already out of beds. This started with the RSV surge but now COVID and flu cases are rising as well. It’s enough for Santa Clara County to issue a warning. Health officials say anyone feeling sick needs to stay home, from work or school, to avoid spreading infection.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Bay Area Target Store Sees 10 Thefts a Day as Chain Says $400M Lost

A Bay Area Target store is seeing 10 thefts a day as the national chain announces $400 million in theft-related profit losses. A Walnut Creek Target retail worker told The Standard they see roughly 10 thefts every day on average, and that clothing and shoes are some of the most frequently stolen items.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Residents say thieves seen on video prying open mailboxes for gas refund checks

OAKLAND, Calif. - Residents at an apartment complex in Oakland's Chinatown said thieves pried open their community mailbox in search of gas refund checks. Surveillance video from inside the building on 10th and Webster streets, shows one suspect using an object to pull apart the community mailbox, while a second suspect comes behind and grabs the mail out, before stuffing it inside a bag.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

San Francisco launches transgender guaranteed income program

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Mayor London Breed announced the launch of a new guaranteed income program for San Francisco’s trans community. The Guaranteed Income for Trans People program will provide low-income transgender San Franciscans with $1,200 each month, for up to 18 months, to help address financial insecurity within trans communities, Breed revealed Wednesday.   […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Mountain lion seen in Pacifica, police urge awareness

PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) — The Pacifica Police Department is urging residents to be aware of their surroundings after a mountain lion was spotted in the area Monday morning. The animal was seen at a distance on the hills behind the 600 block of Crespi Drive, according to a social media post from Pacifica PD. No […]
PACIFICA, CA
kalw.org

Bay Area Faults / Shaking Skyscrapers / Hey Area: Earthquake Questions

Today, San Francisco structural engineers tell us how to improve the city’s readiness for a major earthquake. And we hear from a UC Berkeley seismology expert about what Bay Area fault is most likely to cause the next quake - for him, it’s close to home. Plus, have you ever heard of earthquake weather? Is it a real thing?
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
