Read full article on original website
Related
cupertinotoday.com
Celebrate Thanksgiving with the South Bay
Turkey season is right around the corner and the South Bay is gearing up to serve delicious meals and exciting events. Check out this year’s lineup of Thanksgiving events below. Fall Wreath Art & Wine Class. 64 W 6th St, Gilroy. Join Gilroy’s 6th Street Studios & Art Center...
pioneerpublishers.com
Santa is back and holiday gifts galore at 13th annual free Super Holiday Boutique Dec. 3-4
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Nov. 15, 2022) — The holiday season’s largest shopping extravaganza in central Contra Costa is at the free 13th annual Super Holiday Boutique on the Dec. 3-4 weekend in Pleasant Hill and Concord. Shoppers will find a potpourri of gift items from over 80 vendors plus the return of Santa for the first time since 2019.
EXCLUSIVE: Bay Area fast food manager to lose eye after being punched defending special needs teen
The 19-year-old assistant manager of The Habit Burger Grill says when she stepped in to stop a man bullying the special needs teen - the man punched her in her right eye. "Things may happen and not work out the way you want, at least I feel good that he (teen) wasn't harmed," Bianca said.
San Francisco Becomes A Winter Wonderland & Here Are 6 Festivities For Your Holiday Bucket List
San Francisco, CA takes "the most wonderful time of the year" to the next level. During the holiday season, the Golden City transforms into a winter wonderland, boasting bright hues of greens and reds. Christmas is one of the best times to visit this metro area to enjoy all the...
7x7.com
Video House Tour: Fabulous family home with saltwater pool in Piedmont asks $6.5 million
Endless natural light, grand scale rooms, and period details make this two-story home an Oakland Hills oasis. You've no doubt seen the work of Albert Farr across the Bay Area. The architect's Craftsman and Georgian styles can be seen in thoughtful and timelessly elegant abodes from Marin County to the East Bay. This house in Piedmont feels as relevant today as it did when it was built in 1927, with custom details, large windows, and a constant flow between the indoors and out.
sfstandard.com
Move Over Stonehenge. ‘Cathenge’ Comes to San Francisco
England has Stonehenge, and now San Francisco has Cathenge–a monument of sorts dedicated to, you guessed it, cats!. The feline-inspired art installation at Patricia’s Green in Hayes Valley will be welcomed to the neighborhood at a ribbon cutting on Friday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. Comprised of six...
Why these trendy Bay Area restaurants are preserving a centuries-old Mexican dish
"During this time of year, people go crazy for it."
'It's really addicting' – Pickleball craze sweeps Bay Area
REDWOOD CITY – Part tennis, part ping-pong, part badminton, pickleball is arguably America's fastest growing sport, with many in the Bay Area picking up a racket. But don't be fooled by the funny-sounding name. Players said this latest craze should come with a warning. "It's really addicting, once you start playing you can't stop," said Cecilia Lau.When the pandemic first hit, Lau — a long time tennis player — was having a hard time getting her 12-year-old son Nicolai off the internet Lau eventually managed to pull him offline with the help of a different kind of net. It worked....
KQED
A New Outdoor Restaurant Promises Comfort Food and Music — Behind a Hardware Store in Richmond
¡Hella Hungry! is a column about Bay Area foodmakers, exploring the region's culinary cultures through the mouth of a first-generation local. It’s not every day that an outdoor dining spot pops up in the back cuts of Richmond. But near the Chevron refinery and train yards, tucked between the marina’s port and Highway 580, you’ll find a new gathering place for food, drinks and live music: the Backyard.
andnowuknow.com
Smart & Final to Open Smart & Final Extra! Store in San Jose, California; Carlos Santa Cruz Comments
LOS ANGELES, CA - Smaller, faster, stronger. Smart & Final is hitting the ground running on a new store location in San Jose, California, for its Smart & Final Extra! format, built for household and business customers in California’s Santa Clara County. “I’ve worked for Smart & Final since...
KTVU FOX 2
'Watermelon Rock' resurfaces along shoreline after mysterious disappearance
OAKLAND, Calif. - If you live in Alameda or Oakland, chances are you have seen it: Watermelon Rock. It's the painted slab of cement that sits off the water on Doolittle Drive as you drive toward Bay Farm. The infamous slice of fruit has been in the same spot for...
actiontourguide.com
What is the Prettiest Part of Highway 1?
Any part of a Pacific Coast Highway road trip will offer beautiful views, but we think the most spectacular section is Big Sur, between Monterey and San Luis Obispo. Big Sur is one of the few undeveloped stretches of coastal land in California and offers gorgeous views from the top of a winding seaside cliff for about 90 miles of road. This particular section of the PCH is sandwiched between the Pacific Ocean and the Santa Lucia mountains, giving drivers the opportunity for some cliffside driving that rivals the famous cliff highways of the Italian coast. We highly recommend taking your time here if you can.
ksro.com
“Tripledemic” Hitting Bay Area Hospitals Hard
The Bay Area is sounding the alarm as three winter viruses hit kids at the same time. Children’s hospitals are near capacity. One in San Francisco and one in Oakland are already out of beds. This started with the RSV surge but now COVID and flu cases are rising as well. It’s enough for Santa Clara County to issue a warning. Health officials say anyone feeling sick needs to stay home, from work or school, to avoid spreading infection.
Police activity shuts down part of El Camino Real in Redwood City
Police activity has shut down the intersection of El Camino Real and Lincoln Avenue in Redwood City late Tuesday afternoon after reports of a shooting.
sfstandard.com
Bay Area Target Store Sees 10 Thefts a Day as Chain Says $400M Lost
A Bay Area Target store is seeing 10 thefts a day as the national chain announces $400 million in theft-related profit losses. A Walnut Creek Target retail worker told The Standard they see roughly 10 thefts every day on average, and that clothing and shoes are some of the most frequently stolen items.
KTVU FOX 2
Residents say thieves seen on video prying open mailboxes for gas refund checks
OAKLAND, Calif. - Residents at an apartment complex in Oakland's Chinatown said thieves pried open their community mailbox in search of gas refund checks. Surveillance video from inside the building on 10th and Webster streets, shows one suspect using an object to pull apart the community mailbox, while a second suspect comes behind and grabs the mail out, before stuffing it inside a bag.
San Francisco launches transgender guaranteed income program
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Mayor London Breed announced the launch of a new guaranteed income program for San Francisco’s trans community. The Guaranteed Income for Trans People program will provide low-income transgender San Franciscans with $1,200 each month, for up to 18 months, to help address financial insecurity within trans communities, Breed revealed Wednesday. […]
Mountain lion seen in Pacifica, police urge awareness
PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) — The Pacifica Police Department is urging residents to be aware of their surroundings after a mountain lion was spotted in the area Monday morning. The animal was seen at a distance on the hills behind the 600 block of Crespi Drive, according to a social media post from Pacifica PD. No […]
kalw.org
Bay Area Faults / Shaking Skyscrapers / Hey Area: Earthquake Questions
Today, San Francisco structural engineers tell us how to improve the city’s readiness for a major earthquake. And we hear from a UC Berkeley seismology expert about what Bay Area fault is most likely to cause the next quake - for him, it’s close to home. Plus, have you ever heard of earthquake weather? Is it a real thing?
Red Tricycle San Francisco
San Francisco, CA
378
Followers
450
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT
Helping families in San Francisco have more fun and make more memories with their kids.https://redtri.com/san-francisco-kids/
Comments / 0