USDA to move corn, soy acreage adjustments to Sept report permanently
CHICAGO, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will permanently include updated acreage estimates for corn, soybeans, sorghum and sugarbeets in its monthly U.S. crop production reports every September, a month earlier than in most prior years, an official with the agency's statistical arm said on Tuesday.
GRAINS-Wheat drops on rising odds of Ukraine export deal extension, corn down
SINGAPORE, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures slid on Tuesday, falling for the first time in three sessions, weighed down by rising expectations that an export corridor deal for Ukrainian grains would be renewed. Corn ticked lower, while soybeans firmed. "Market sentiment got a material, but ultimately brief, lift...
LIVESTOCK-CME feeder cattle approach one-month low as corn jumps
CHICAGO, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange feeder cattle futures neared a one-month low on Tuesday as rising grain prices signaled risks for increased costs for livestock feed, brokers said. Unconfirmed reports that Russian missiles crossed into NATO member Poland fueled gains in corn, wheat and soy futures as...
GRAINS-Soybeans drop 2%, led by soybean oil; wheat and corn retreat
CHICAGO, Nov 16 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures fell about 2% on Wednesday, anchored by a profit-taking plunge in soyoil futures and outlooks for beneficial rains in Brazil, traders said. Wheat and corn futures also declined, pressured by optimism about an extension of a Black Sea export deal and as...
GRAINS-Wheat drops from one-week high on Ukrainian export hopes, soybeans ease
SINGAPORE, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat slid for the first time in four sessions on Wednesday, falling from a one-week high hit in the last session, pressured by hopes of an extension of a Black Sea export deal, despite concerns over Russian missiles hitting Poland. Soybeans and corn prices...
GRAINS-Wheat drops on Ukraine corridor extension hopes
* Hopes rise for extension of Ukraine export deal beyond Nov. 19 * Corn and soybeans edge down as China demand doubts also weigh (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Nov 15 (Reuters) - U.S. and European wheat futures fell on Tuesday, pressured by signs of progress in talks to extend a wartime export deal for Ukrainian grains. Corn and soybeans edged lower as hopes of continued Ukrainian exports through the Black Sea and worries about Chinese demand countered support from a weaker dollar. The most active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 1.3% at $8.07-1/2 a bushel by 1057 GMT. In Europe, December wheat on Paris-based Euronext was down 1.7% at 318.50 euros ($332.04) a tonne, just off an earlier two-month low. Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday said that the United Nations had told him of written U.S. and EU promises to remove obstacles to exporting Russian grain and fertilisers. Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the discussions, reported that Moscow is likely to allow the corridor deal to be renewed after its initial duration expires on Nov. 19. The Kremlin's spokesman later said Russia would announce its decision "at the appropriate time". "This week feels more friendly regarding the corridor," one European trader said. The Kremlin had said on Monday that talks with the United Nations last week had been constructive, raising hopes that the deal can be rolled over smoothly. "The renewal, or otherwise, of Ukraine's Black Sea grain corridor this week remains the elephant in the room," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "We expect the corridor will, ultimately, be renewed. But, like most, we are wary of what kind of disruptive skulduggery Russia's president might think of." Hopes of continued Ukrainian exports along with competitive prices of a record Russian crop have taken attention away from adverse weather in Argentina and Australia in the run-up to harvesting in the southern hemisphere exporting nations. CBOT corn was down 0.4% at $6.54-1/2 a bushel and soybeans eased by 0.3% to $14.36-1/4 a bushel. Private analytics firm IHS Markit Agribusiness, part of S&P Global Commodity Insights, projected an increase in U.S. corn plantings for 2023, according to portions of an IHS client note seen by Reuters. Prices at 1057 GMT Last Change Pct End 2021 Ytd Pct Move Move CBOT wheat 807.50 -11.00 -1.34 770.75 4.77 CBOT corn 654.50 -2.75 -0.42 593.25 10.32 CBOT soy 1436.25 -4.25 -0.30 1339.25 7.24 Paris wheat 318.50 -5.50 -1.70 276.75 15.09 Paris maize 312.25 -5.50 -1.73 226.00 38.16 Paris rape 620.75 -5.25 -0.84 754.00 -17.67 WTI crude oil 85.16 -0.71 -0.83 75.21 13.23 Euro/dlr 1.04 0.01 0.96 1.1368 -8.30 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne ($1 = 0.9592 euros) (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore Editing by Subhranshu Sahu, Savio D'Souza and David Goodman )
CBOT Trends-Wheat down 2-10 cents, corn down 3-4 cents, soy steady-down 2 cents
CHICAGO, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Tuesday. WHEAT - Down 2 to 10 cents per bushel. * Wheat falling on optimism about renewal...
Ukraine 2022/23 winter grain sowing 92% complete
KYIV, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Ukraine 2022/23 winter grain sowing is 92% complete at 4.4 million hectares so far, the agriculture ministry said on Tuesday. The acreage included 3.7 million hectares of winter wheat, accounting for 93% of the expected area, ministry data showed. Farmers sowed 6.2 million hectares of winter wheat by Nov. 19, 2021.
LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle, lean hog futures end higher
CHICAGO, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Live cattle futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) ended higher on Wednesday as expectations of tightening cattle supplies and a setback in grain prices sparked a round of buying, traders said. The most-active CME live cattle futures, for February delivery, settled up 1.200 cents...
USDA to consult exporters in early 2023 on new sales reporting system
CHICAGO, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture has no time frame for re-launching upgrades to its weekly export sales reports after a failed roll-out in August, and will spend the first quarter working with exporters to address any problems, a USDA official said on Tuesday. Exporters are...
Argentina govt sees 2022/23 wheat harvest at 13.4 mln tonnes
BUENOS AIRES, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Argentina's wheat production for the 2022/2023 season is estimated at 13.4 million tonnes, down 39.4% from 22.1 million tonnes seen in the previous season, the country's economy ministry said on Thursday. (Reporting by Maximilian Heath, Eliana Raszewski) © Copyright Thomson Reuters 2022. Click For...
Ukrainian winter crops are in good or satisfactory states -forecasters
KYIV, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Ukrainian winter grain and rape crops sown for the 2023 harvest are in satisfactory and good condition, the state-run meteorological centre said on Wednesday. Ukraine traditionally plants winter wheat which accounts for more than 95% of the overall wheat output. The plants are sown in...
UPDATE 1-IGC trims forecast for 2022/23 global wheat crop
LONDON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The International Grains Council (IGC) on Thursday trimmed its forecast for 2022/23 global wheat production by one million tonnes to 791 million tonnes. The downward revision was driven by a diminished outlook in Argentina where a crop of 13.0 million tonnes is now expected, down...
Argentina exchange says rain needed soon to avert soy planting cuts
BUENOS AIRES, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Argentina farmers could reduce the area they plant with soy if more rain does not bring relief to drought-plagued farmlands soon, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said Thursday as it forecast moderate showers in parts of the country's farm belt. A prolonged drought has...
GRAINS-Wheat sags on Black Sea export deal extension; corn turns higher
CHICAGO, Nov 17 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures dropped to a 2-1/2-month low on Thursday after the United Nations announced an agreement to extend a grain corridor for exports from war-torn Ukraine. Soybean futures fell on worries about demand as top global buyer China struggles with COVID-19 lockdowns. But corn...
U.S. farm agency proposes hike to nutrition benefits for families
Nov 17 (Reuters) - Mothers and children who receive benefits from a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) nutrition program would be able to spend more money on a wider range of groceries under proposed changes to the program introduced by USDA on Thursday. The changes to the Women, Infants, and...
USDA invests $21.6M in research for small businesses pursuing agricultural solutions
This week U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Chief Scientist Chavonda Jacobs-Young announced an investment of $21.6 million in scientific research for small businesses to further develop transformative agricultural solutions. “Small businesses, particularly rural and agricultural enterprises, play a vital role in the American economy. They embody the entrepreneurial spirit that...
Brazil's Amaggi has sold more than half of its 2022/23 soybean crop, executive says
SAO PAULO, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Amaggi, one of Brazil's largest agribusiness conglomerates, has already sold nearly 60% of the soybean it expects to harvest in 2022/23, a level exceeding the average of most farmers as it pushes for a "conservative strategy" matching grain sales and input purchases. The pace...
UPDATE 1-Argentina sees 2022/23 wheat harvest shrinking 39% on droughts, frosts
BUENOS AIRES, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Argentina's wheat production for the 2022/2023 season is estimated at 13.4 million tonnes, down 39.4% from 22.1 million tonnes harvested in the previous season, the South American country's economy ministry said on Thursday. Argentina is a key global wheat supplier, but the 2022/23 cereal...
Feed maker ForFarmers to utilise food waste amid rising calls for sustainable farming
Nov 17 (Reuters) - Dutch animal feed maker ForFarmers on Thursday said it planned to use food waste and alternative raw materials to develop new feeds to meet consumer demand for more sustainable agricultural practices. The group, which produces feed for the ruminant, swine and poultry sectors, cited faster than...
