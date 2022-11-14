Read full article on original website
abc57.com
Semi driver accused of striking school bus in Warsaw appears in court Thursday
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. - The semi driver accused of driving drunk and hitting a school bus full of students made his first appearance in court on Thursday. Santos requested both a Spanish to English translator and a public defender. His next court appearance is set for Monday, November 21. The...
inkfreenews.com
Two Transported To Goshen Hospital After Collision On US 6
SYRACUSE — Two of the three persons involved in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of US 6 and CR 127 were transported to Goshen Hospital with unknown injuries. The incident occurred at approximately 12:20 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17. The two individuals were the driver and passenger of a...
fortwaynesnbc.com
SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES: Semi strikes SUV, 2 dead
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - On Thursday, November 17 around 2 p.m., Allen County Police Officers responded to a crash on US 24 east of I-469. Sheriff’s deputies say it was a two-vehicle crash involving an SUV and a semi-trailer. Officers determined the SUV slowed as...
22 WSBT
Passenger dies in Elkhart County crash
A Goshen man died in a crash at County Roads 32 and 15 on Wednesday. Police say a car driving south on 15 pulled into the intersection after stopping at the stop sign and was hit by a car driving east on 32. 30-year-old Adam Maxson-Jones was riding in the...
WANE-TV
Language barrier for trucker accused in Warsaw bus crash delays court hearing
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A court hearing for the semi-driver accused of crashing his rig into a school bus carrying a high school hockey team has been rescheduled for Monday. Victor Santos had been scheduled to appear for his initial hearing in Kosciusko County at 1 p.m. Thursday....
WNDU
Goshen man killed in two car crash
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that killed a Goshen man on Wednesday. According to police, a Chrysler 200 was heading south on County Road 15 heading to County Road 32 as a Jeep Wrangler was traveling east on County Road 32 heading towards County Road 15 around 7:46 a.m.
abc57.com
Shots fired reported on Milton Street in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department is investigating reports of shots fired in the 900 block of Milton Street Thursday morning. Police were notified at 10:50 a.m. Riley High School, Studebaker Elementary School, and St. Matthews, who were nearby, were alerted. No evidence of shots fired was...
abc57.com
St. Joseph County Police caution drivers to slow down amid first snowstorm
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --St. Joseph County police are asking drivers to slow down as Michiana experiences its first snowstorm of the season. One area of concern is the US-20 bypass in South Bend. Corporal Aris Lee with the Traffic Division of the St. Joseph County Police advised drivers add an extra 10 to 15 minutes to their morning commute if they take the bypass.
abc57.com
One dead in crash on County Road 15 in Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - One person died in a crash on County Road 15 Wednesday morning, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. At 7:46 a.m., deputies were called to the area of County Road 15 and County Road 32 for the incident. According to the investigation, a 2012 Chrysler...
WNDU
Tracking road conditions across Michiana
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Locals are reacting to Michiana’s first lake effect snow of the season. Back roads near State Road 23 and Redwood in South Bend were in pretty bad shape Wednesday night, and got worse the farther west you traveled. Snow was packed on branches and...
abc57.com
Semi driver charged with 26 counts in connection with school bus crash
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. - Victor Santos, the semi driver accused of crashing into a school bus in Warsaw on Saturday night, has been charged with four counts of serious bodily injury while operating a vehicle and 22 counts of criminal recklessness while armed with a deadly weapon, according to the probable cause affidavit.
abc57.com
Crews extinguish fire on Erwin Street in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Fire Department was called to the 900 block of Erwin Street early Thursday morning for a structure fire. Crews were called to the scene at 12:39 a.m. Upon arrival, crews found heavy fire coming from the back of the structure. Three occupants had already exited...
go955.com
South Bend IN man killed in single-vehicle crash in St. Joseph County
CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — St. Joseph County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a single-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a South Bend Indiana man. Authorities say it happened just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 15 in the area of North River Road near Quaker Road in Constantine Township.
abc57.com
Elkhart Fire puts out flames on Saint Clair Avenue
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Fire Department responded to a fire in the 100 block of Saint Clair Avenue Wednesday night. At 11:14 p.m., crews were called to the area for a possible structure fire. Upon arrival, firefighters found a one-story wood frame structure with smoke on the first floor...
wtvbam.com
Bronson Police looking for vehicle driver who fled from downtown crash
BRONSON, MI (WTVB) – Bronson Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle who fled from the scene of a crash which injured at least four persons in the downtown area on Wednesday afternoon. Police Chief Stephen Johnson says his department along with Bronson firefighters and Lifecare Ambulance...
WANE-TV
New details: Witnesses describe semi’s reckless driving in Warsaw crash
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Court documents released Tuesday reveal eyewitness accounts of the semi-driver’s reckless behavior leading up to the bus crash in Warsaw. Police released on Monday night the charges for 58-year-old Victor Santos: 26 felony counts, 22 of which are for criminal recklessness while armed with a deadly weapon, along with 4 counts of causing serious bodily injury while operating a vehicle.
abc57.com
One injured in fire on Wolf Avenue in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. - One person was injured in a fire on Wolf Avenue Tuesday afternoon, according to the Elkhart Fire Department. Crews arrived to the fire in the 400 block of E. Wolf Ave. at 1:31 p.m. When they arrived, they found a one-story wood frame structure with flames showing...
abc57.com
No service on Thanksgiving Day for the Interurban Trolley in Goshen and Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. --For the Thanksgiving Day holiday in Goshen and Elkhart on Thursday, November 24, 2022, the Interurban Trolley ADA Access service and Interurban Trolley fixed route service will not operate. Friday November 25, 2022 is when Regular service will resume. Although ADA Access Dispatch and the Trolley Information offices...
74-year-old dies in single-car crash near Constantine
A 74-year-old died in a crash near Constantine on Tuesday.
abc57.com
Amid snow, officials urging drivers to be extra cautious around broken stoplights
SOUTH BEND, Ind., --- Several traffic lights are broken around the downtown South bend area and they’ve been temporarily replaced with four way stop signs. With more snow expected over the next few days, officials are reminding drivers to be extra cautious especially in those areas. “I come this...
