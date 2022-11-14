ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kosciusko County, IN

inkfreenews.com

Two Transported To Goshen Hospital After Collision On US 6

SYRACUSE — Two of the three persons involved in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of US 6 and CR 127 were transported to Goshen Hospital with unknown injuries. The incident occurred at approximately 12:20 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17. The two individuals were the driver and passenger of a...
SYRACUSE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES: Semi strikes SUV, 2 dead

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - On Thursday, November 17 around 2 p.m., Allen County Police Officers responded to a crash on US 24 east of I-469. Sheriff’s deputies say it was a two-vehicle crash involving an SUV and a semi-trailer. Officers determined the SUV slowed as...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

Passenger dies in Elkhart County crash

A Goshen man died in a crash at County Roads 32 and 15 on Wednesday. Police say a car driving south on 15 pulled into the intersection after stopping at the stop sign and was hit by a car driving east on 32. 30-year-old Adam Maxson-Jones was riding in the...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Goshen man killed in two car crash

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that killed a Goshen man on Wednesday. According to police, a Chrysler 200 was heading south on County Road 15 heading to County Road 32 as a Jeep Wrangler was traveling east on County Road 32 heading towards County Road 15 around 7:46 a.m.
GOSHEN, IN
abc57.com

Shots fired reported on Milton Street in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department is investigating reports of shots fired in the 900 block of Milton Street Thursday morning. Police were notified at 10:50 a.m. Riley High School, Studebaker Elementary School, and St. Matthews, who were nearby, were alerted. No evidence of shots fired was...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

St. Joseph County Police caution drivers to slow down amid first snowstorm

SOUTH BEND, Ind. --St. Joseph County police are asking drivers to slow down as Michiana experiences its first snowstorm of the season. One area of concern is the US-20 bypass in South Bend. Corporal Aris Lee with the Traffic Division of the St. Joseph County Police advised drivers add an extra 10 to 15 minutes to their morning commute if they take the bypass.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

One dead in crash on County Road 15 in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - One person died in a crash on County Road 15 Wednesday morning, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. At 7:46 a.m., deputies were called to the area of County Road 15 and County Road 32 for the incident. According to the investigation, a 2012 Chrysler...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Tracking road conditions across Michiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Locals are reacting to Michiana’s first lake effect snow of the season. Back roads near State Road 23 and Redwood in South Bend were in pretty bad shape Wednesday night, and got worse the farther west you traveled. Snow was packed on branches and...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Semi driver charged with 26 counts in connection with school bus crash

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. - Victor Santos, the semi driver accused of crashing into a school bus in Warsaw on Saturday night, has been charged with four counts of serious bodily injury while operating a vehicle and 22 counts of criminal recklessness while armed with a deadly weapon, according to the probable cause affidavit.
WARSAW, IN
abc57.com

Crews extinguish fire on Erwin Street in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Fire Department was called to the 900 block of Erwin Street early Thursday morning for a structure fire. Crews were called to the scene at 12:39 a.m. Upon arrival, crews found heavy fire coming from the back of the structure. Three occupants had already exited...
ELKHART, IN
go955.com

South Bend IN man killed in single-vehicle crash in St. Joseph County

CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — St. Joseph County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a single-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a South Bend Indiana man. Authorities say it happened just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 15 in the area of North River Road near Quaker Road in Constantine Township.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart Fire puts out flames on Saint Clair Avenue

ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Fire Department responded to a fire in the 100 block of Saint Clair Avenue Wednesday night. At 11:14 p.m., crews were called to the area for a possible structure fire. Upon arrival, firefighters found a one-story wood frame structure with smoke on the first floor...
ELKHART, IN
wtvbam.com

Bronson Police looking for vehicle driver who fled from downtown crash

BRONSON, MI (WTVB) – Bronson Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle who fled from the scene of a crash which injured at least four persons in the downtown area on Wednesday afternoon. Police Chief Stephen Johnson says his department along with Bronson firefighters and Lifecare Ambulance...
BRONSON, MI
WANE-TV

New details: Witnesses describe semi’s reckless driving in Warsaw crash

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Court documents released Tuesday reveal eyewitness accounts of the semi-driver’s reckless behavior leading up to the bus crash in Warsaw. Police released on Monday night the charges for 58-year-old Victor Santos: 26 felony counts, 22 of which are for criminal recklessness while armed with a deadly weapon, along with 4 counts of causing serious bodily injury while operating a vehicle.
WARSAW, IN
abc57.com

One injured in fire on Wolf Avenue in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. - One person was injured in a fire on Wolf Avenue Tuesday afternoon, according to the Elkhart Fire Department. Crews arrived to the fire in the 400 block of E. Wolf Ave. at 1:31 p.m. When they arrived, they found a one-story wood frame structure with flames showing...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

No service on Thanksgiving Day for the Interurban Trolley in Goshen and Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. --For the Thanksgiving Day holiday in Goshen and Elkhart on Thursday, November 24, 2022, the Interurban Trolley ADA Access service and Interurban Trolley fixed route service will not operate. Friday November 25, 2022 is when Regular service will resume. Although ADA Access Dispatch and the Trolley Information offices...
GOSHEN, IN

