4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Non-Country Songs That Highlight Oklahoma's Modern Music SceneAimée GramblinTulsa, OK
Popular discount supermarket chain opens another new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersBroken Arrow, OK
Oklahoma witness says glowing sphere UFO crossed over I-44Roger MarshCatoosa, OK
news9.com
Therapy Thoughts: Holiday Stress & Uncomfortable Family Conversations
TULSA, Okla. - We all have that one family member who likes to ask probing questions during the holidays. This afternoon Doctor Brenda Lloyd Jones from the University of Oklahoma is here with her expert advice on how to hand stressful or maybe just uncomfortable holiday situations.
news9.com
Fire Partially Destroys Hangar At Tulsa Riverside Airport
Crews were able to put out a fire in a hangar at Tulsa Riverside Airport around 3:30 p.m. Thursday. The hangar was privately owned and their was no aircraft inside at the time of the fire, Tulsa Airport Authority said. Firefighters are investigating what caused the fire. This is a...
news9.com
3 People Safe After Fire At Tulsa Home
Tulsa firefighters were called to the scene of a house fire that broke out on Thursday morning. Officials say the blaze broke out at a home near West 46th Street North and North Boulder Avenue at around 6:10. According to officials, the fire started in the back bedroom of the...
news9.com
Several Owasso Teachers Rewarded Thousands In Grants For Classrooms
The Owasso Education Foundation and district administrators traveled on a school bus to reward several teachers with grant money that will be used to fund new classroom items. The bus traveled to each school site and surprised nearly 40 teachers with the money on Thursday morning. Brooke Clark, President of...
news9.com
Judge Increases Bond For Person Of Interest In Okmulgee Quadruple Murder
The man who police say is a "person of interest" in the murders of four Okmulgee men is now being held on a $10-million bond. Joe Kennedy is currently being held in the Okmulgee County Jail. After being brought back to Oklahoma from Florida to face charges of violating his...
news9.com
Effort Underway To Digitize Old Records In Creek County
Some Creek County leaders are looking to preserve historic records in the county with some dating back to the 1950s. There is now an effort to digitize them, so they don't deteriorate. Creek County Clerk Jennifer Mortazavi says the first phase of the project will cost a little more than...
news9.com
Doctor On Call: Warning Signs For Pancreatic Cancer
November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month. We asked surgical oncologist, Dr. John Bergquist, with Utica Park Clinic to talk about some warning signs you should be on the lookout for, especially if you have a family history of the disease.
news9.com
City Of Glenpool Holds Public Meetings About 151st Street Corridor
The City of Glenpool is asking residents for ideas to improve safety at the 151st Street Corridor. City leaders are looking at that stretch of Highway 67 from 26th west avenue to Memorial Drive. Residents shared information about safety issues, slow-downs, and future developments so the city can plan for growth.
news9.com
Man Accused Of Making Threats To Tulsa VA Clinic Arrested
A man is in jail after police say he made threats to the Tulsa VA Clinic. According to an affidavit, Zachariah McGuire called the VA on Monday, demanded a mental health appointment, and said if he didn't get it in 30 minutes, he'd show up and murder people. Police say...
news9.com
Over A Dozen Displaced After Early-Morning Apartment Fire In Tulsa
More than a dozen people are without a place to stay after an apartment fire broke out on Thursday morning. Firefighters say they were called to the scene at the Melrose Apartments near East 11th Street and South Sheridan Road at around 1:30 a.m. According to TFD District Fire Chief...
news9.com
Sapulpa Police Recover Stolen, Damaged Trikes Belonging To Man With Special Needs
A Sapulpa family said they woke up heartbroken after two tricycles were stolen from their front yard. The three-wheel bikes belonged to a man with special needs who rode them every single day. The family has lived in Sapulpa for six years and never had an issue with anyone taking...
news9.com
Tulsa Man Arrested, Police Recover Fentanyl Pills, Powder
A Tulsa man has been arrested Tuesday and is accused of drug trafficking, according to Tulsa Police. The Police Department posted on Facebook that officers served a warrant at the Quality Inn near 41st and highway 169 where they recovered more than 60 grams of Fentanyl powder and nearly 300 grams of Fentanyl pills, as well as a firearm. John Wroblewski was arrested by police inside the hotel room. Police said that Wroblewski is a convicted felon currently serving a suspended probationary sentence for illegal possession of a firearm.
news9.com
Tulsa Police Release Bodycam Video From In-Custody Death
Tulsa police released the body camera footage from before a robbery suspect died in police custody in September. Police say when Ramond Thompson was running from police, he jumped off a 30-foot hill and landed at the bottom. Police were searching a rocky and wooded area near Pine and Sheridan...
news9.com
Coweta Handles Claremore, Advances To Next Round
Coweta entered the 5A playoffs undefeated while Claremore just made it at 5-5. Coweta took advantage of some big plays and a lot of speed to advance. Tigers win 53-14.
