Louisville, KY

Wave 3

Turkey donations across Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Ordinance designed to crackdown on slumlords in Louisville Metro advances to full council

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An ordinance aimed at increasing transparency and accountability among landlords in the Louisville Metro is moving forward. Councilwoman Keisha Dorsey has been a driving force behind the ordinance saying it's time the city put more focus on making sure the living conditions of all renters at the very least meet minimum standards already required by law.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Student found with gun in backpack at Academy @ Shawnee

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools confirmed a gun was found on school property for the second time this week. The incident was detailed by Academy @ Shawnee principal Kymberly Rice in a letter to families on Tuesday. On Tuesday morning, a student reported to staff that another...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Down hundreds of officers, LMPD changing the way it recruits

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center, more than a dozen people began the journey to try and become an LMPD officer Wednesday. "We need good people out on our streets and good talent, good police officers," Sgt. Justin Bickett, the head of LMPD's recruitment, told the group ahead of their physical agility testing.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

New housing report plans to combat high eviction rates in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Top Golf opening in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Hokey Weather Facts 11/17/22

LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Students pack shoebox gifts for Operation Christmas Child

LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Women look for ways around Kentucky abortion ban

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WAVE) – As the commonwealth watches the State Supreme Court proceedings on the future of the Kentucky abortion ban, Kentucky women are talking about making tough personal decisions. “Almost every day I hear from a woman who is scared,” Louisville Metro Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong said. “As...
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Phase 1 of former Iroquois housing site revealed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Housing Authority and city leaders announced on Thursday how they plan to use an $11.8 million dollar grant from the Louisville Affordable Housing Trust Fund to bring the former Iroquois housing site right off Taylor boulevard in South Louisville. Phase 1 includes 60 units...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

JCPS substitute teacher honored by students, staff on 80th birthday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A longtime substitute teacher for Jefferson County Public Schools was honored for her 80th birthday. On Tuesday afternoon, Byck Elementary School hosted a surprise party for Dora McDougle at the school’s gym in celebration of her turning 80 years young. JCPS said McDougle is well...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Study looks at potential health effects of living near Louisville traffic

LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Prominent Louisville family pledges $1 million to UofL

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A generous donation from a prominent, Louisville family will reportedly fund a green space in downtown Louisville. The University of Louisville’s Christina Lee Brown Envirome Institute has received a pledge of $1 million from the Trager family to establish the Trager Micro-Forest Project, according to a UofL press release.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Alert issued for missing Louisville woman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have issued an Operation Return Home alert for a woman with health issues. Tiffiney Smith-Couch, 50, was last seen October 30 in teh 2800 block of W. Muhammad Ali Blvd. Smith-Couch is 5′2′ and weighs 300 pounds. She had black hair and brown...
LOUISVILLE, KY

