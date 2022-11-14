ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

WLFI.com

President Mitch Daniels to serve as PRF Chair

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue University President Mitch Daniels is leaving his current role at the end of the year. However, he won't be stepping away from the university completely. Daniels will serve as chair of the Purdue Research Foundation. The PRF board of directors unanimously approved the...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
casscountyonline.com

Kokomo alum Bodie Kitchel now part of ‘the future of agronomy’

KOKOMO, Ind. – Bodie Kitchel can’t say enough about the value of his Ivy Tech Community College degree, and neither can his dad, but it wasn’t always that way. Bodie comes from a family big on education – more specifically Purdue University education. His grandfather, Bob Kitchel, and father, Jon Kitchel, both were known for their basketball skills as students there; his uncle, Kelly Kitchel, played football there and continued as a Purdue sports commentator. The black-and-gold runs deep in these Boilermakers.
KOKOMO, IN
WLFI.com

Carroll County art teacher named Indiana Outstanding Art Educator

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Carroll County art teacher was recently named best in the state for 2022. Carroll Schools teacher Jessica Young received the award from The Art Education Association of Indiana. Young has worked at Carroll Elementary School since 2011. She began her art teaching career...
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Delphi Preservation Society invites public for Festive Holiday Home Tour

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — The Delphi Preservation Society cordially invites you to their inaugural Festive Holiday Home Tour. Starting downtown at the Opera House guests will be given a map with historic homes or buildings around Delphi. Each of those six locations will be decked out in their holiday best. Some of those buildings are the little white church at Canal Park and the Parish House.
DELPHI, IN
WLFI.com

Daily Fuel Tracker 18

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 is helping you out by tracking down the lowest gas prices on both sides of the river. In Lafayette, the Circle K on Ferry Street has gas for $4.07 a gallon. In West Lafayette, the Family Express on Northwestern Avenue has gas...
LAFAYETTE, IN
Current Publishing

Teen Entrepreneur: Noblesville High School student Michael Corlew sees success in junk-hauling business

If you’re looking to toss out old junk that you longer need, Noblesville teenager Michael Corlew will gladly haul it away. The 17-year-old Noblesville High School junior is seeing much success after launching his own junk-hauling business, MB Junk Removal, which picks up items people no longer need or want such as furniture, appliances and more. Corlew said he got his start as an entrepreneur picking up dog waste in his neighborhood at age 14 and eventually saved enough money to purchase his great-grandfather’s truck.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WLFI.com

High costs impacting student holiday travel

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — With Thanksgiving next week and Purdue's winter break soon to follow, thousands of students will be traveling back home in the coming weeks. News 18 takes a look at how transportation costs are impacting their plans. With over 50,000 students, Purdue's population comes from...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

LUM annual Turkey Trot returns

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette Thanksgiving tradition returns to bring families together and continue fundraising for the community. Lafayette Urban Ministry's Annual Turkey Trot will take place Thanksgiving morning at 8:30 a.m. The event has a new location at Connection Point Church where participants will trot in...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WIBC.com

Man Is First To Get Lifetime Hunting Ban In Indiana

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A West Lafayette man is the first person in Indiana to receive a lifetime hunting suspension, the Department of Natural Resources announced Monday. Hanson Pusey, 25, was sentenced Thursday to a lifetime hunting suspension, home detention, probation, and payment of replacement fees. He owes over $8,000.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Lafayette school board member on CRT, 'woke agendas'

A newly elected school board member says dangerous ideas about race, gender and sexual orientation are lurking in our schools. Lafayette school board member on CRT, 'woke agendas'. A newly elected school board member says dangerous ideas about race, gender and sexual orientation are lurking in our schools.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

West Lafayette turkey poacher gets lifetime hunting suspension

WARREN COUNTY, Ind. — A 25-year-old turkey poacher from West Lafayette has become the first person in Indiana state history to be given a lifetime hunting suspension. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources announced that on top of the first-of-its-kind lifetime hunting suspension, 25-year-old Hanson Pusey was also sentenced by Warren County Court to home […]
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Current Publishing

Noblesville actor lands dream gig

Benjamin Elliott will finally get his wish. “I have dreamed of being on the Beef & Boards stage since I first saw Kenny Shepard in ‘A Beef & Boards Christmas’ when I was a young child,” said Elliott, who was born and raised in Noblesville. “Beef & Boards was my first experience with professional theater, and the people onstage were like celebrities to me. It is humbling to think that a child in the audience could now be inspired by a play that I am a part of.”
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WLFI.com

BMV plans bigger, better Lafayette branch amid WL closure

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The days are numbered for the West Side license branch, but a bigger, better Bureau of Motor Vehicles is coming to the other side of the river. The cries of West Lafayette drivers fell on deaf ears as the BMV announced Tuesday the branch on Navajo Drive will close in about a month.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
wbiw.com

Gov. Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff in Marion County

INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags to be flown at half-staff in Marion County to honor the life of former state representative Rex Early. Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Wednesday, Nov. 16 in Marion County. Gov. Holcomb is asking businesses and residents in Marion County to lower their flags.
MARION COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Indiana BMV announces closure of West Lafayette Branch

The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles has officially announced their decision to close the West Lafayette Branch. Indiana BMV announces closure of West Lafayette Branch. The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles has officially announced their decision to close the West Lafayette Branch.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Redo on Ninth and Kossuth closes Lafayette intersection again

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Construction has closed a busy Lafayette intersection for the second time in a year. The intersection of Ninth and Kossuth streets was closed for about a month last fall as construction workers installed brick pavers to help with flooding issues. Now, about a year later,...
LAFAYETTE, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

City of Frankfort Launches New App

On Monday, Community Development Director, Kimberly Black, launched the City of Frankfort App for residents. In an age of digital and instant information, the City of Frankfort wanted to be one step ahead. “We constantly hear that our community doesn’t know what is going on. I have been looking for other alternatives because a lot of people aren’t on Facebook, or social media. I wanted a way to directly communicate with our residents about important information straight from City Hall,” said Black.
FRANKFORT, IN
iuk.edu

Experts cite Stellantis investment as buffer in uncertain economy

KOKOMO, Ind. — At a time economists fear a recession may be looming, Kokomo and its surrounding region may feel less impact, with plans underway for a $2.5 billion venture for lithium-ion battery production plant in Howard County. Stellantis and Samsung SDI announced plans to build the plant earlier...
KOKOMO, IN

