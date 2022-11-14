Read full article on original website
Delphi Updates: Was Richard Allen Right in Front of Investigators the Whole Time?NikDelphi, IN
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends win streak to 13, beats Purdue in four setsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Delphi Murders: 4 Things You Need to KnowAMY KAPLANDelphi, IN
Delphi Murders Press Conference Reveals Police Arrest SuspectLarry LeaseDelphi, IN
WLFI.com
President Mitch Daniels to serve as PRF Chair
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue University President Mitch Daniels is leaving his current role at the end of the year. However, he won't be stepping away from the university completely. Daniels will serve as chair of the Purdue Research Foundation. The PRF board of directors unanimously approved the...
casscountyonline.com
Kokomo alum Bodie Kitchel now part of ‘the future of agronomy’
KOKOMO, Ind. – Bodie Kitchel can’t say enough about the value of his Ivy Tech Community College degree, and neither can his dad, but it wasn’t always that way. Bodie comes from a family big on education – more specifically Purdue University education. His grandfather, Bob Kitchel, and father, Jon Kitchel, both were known for their basketball skills as students there; his uncle, Kelly Kitchel, played football there and continued as a Purdue sports commentator. The black-and-gold runs deep in these Boilermakers.
WLFI.com
Carroll County art teacher named Indiana Outstanding Art Educator
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Carroll County art teacher was recently named best in the state for 2022. Carroll Schools teacher Jessica Young received the award from The Art Education Association of Indiana. Young has worked at Carroll Elementary School since 2011. She began her art teaching career...
Fox 59
Largest November tornado outbreak in Indiana: 9 years later, is this unusual?
INDIANAPOLIS – November tornadoes are no stranger to central Indiana. The largest November tornado outbreak in recorded history in Indiana was November 17, 2013, just 9 years ago. 30 tornadoes originated in Indiana that day. The strongest tornado on that day here in central Indiana was an EF-3 that...
WLFI.com
Delphi Preservation Society invites public for Festive Holiday Home Tour
DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — The Delphi Preservation Society cordially invites you to their inaugural Festive Holiday Home Tour. Starting downtown at the Opera House guests will be given a map with historic homes or buildings around Delphi. Each of those six locations will be decked out in their holiday best. Some of those buildings are the little white church at Canal Park and the Parish House.
WLFI.com
Daily Fuel Tracker 18
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 is helping you out by tracking down the lowest gas prices on both sides of the river. In Lafayette, the Circle K on Ferry Street has gas for $4.07 a gallon. In West Lafayette, the Family Express on Northwestern Avenue has gas...
Current Publishing
Teen Entrepreneur: Noblesville High School student Michael Corlew sees success in junk-hauling business
If you’re looking to toss out old junk that you longer need, Noblesville teenager Michael Corlew will gladly haul it away. The 17-year-old Noblesville High School junior is seeing much success after launching his own junk-hauling business, MB Junk Removal, which picks up items people no longer need or want such as furniture, appliances and more. Corlew said he got his start as an entrepreneur picking up dog waste in his neighborhood at age 14 and eventually saved enough money to purchase his great-grandfather’s truck.
WLFI.com
Ukrainian Club to raise funds for humanitarian aid at school craft sale
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, (Ind.) — At the annual Harrison High School Band Craft Show this year, the band isn't the only cause people can support. The Purdue University Ukrainian Club is raising funds for a non-profit Ukrainian human rights organization. Things like flags, buttons and bracelets will be for sale...
WLFI.com
High costs impacting student holiday travel
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — With Thanksgiving next week and Purdue's winter break soon to follow, thousands of students will be traveling back home in the coming weeks. News 18 takes a look at how transportation costs are impacting their plans. With over 50,000 students, Purdue's population comes from...
WLFI.com
LUM annual Turkey Trot returns
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette Thanksgiving tradition returns to bring families together and continue fundraising for the community. Lafayette Urban Ministry's Annual Turkey Trot will take place Thanksgiving morning at 8:30 a.m. The event has a new location at Connection Point Church where participants will trot in...
WIBC.com
Man Is First To Get Lifetime Hunting Ban In Indiana
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A West Lafayette man is the first person in Indiana to receive a lifetime hunting suspension, the Department of Natural Resources announced Monday. Hanson Pusey, 25, was sentenced Thursday to a lifetime hunting suspension, home detention, probation, and payment of replacement fees. He owes over $8,000.
WLFI.com
Lafayette school board member on CRT, 'woke agendas'
A newly elected school board member says dangerous ideas about race, gender and sexual orientation are lurking in our schools. Lafayette school board member on CRT, 'woke agendas'. A newly elected school board member says dangerous ideas about race, gender and sexual orientation are lurking in our schools.
West Lafayette turkey poacher gets lifetime hunting suspension
WARREN COUNTY, Ind. — A 25-year-old turkey poacher from West Lafayette has become the first person in Indiana state history to be given a lifetime hunting suspension. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources announced that on top of the first-of-its-kind lifetime hunting suspension, 25-year-old Hanson Pusey was also sentenced by Warren County Court to home […]
Current Publishing
Noblesville actor lands dream gig
Benjamin Elliott will finally get his wish. “I have dreamed of being on the Beef & Boards stage since I first saw Kenny Shepard in ‘A Beef & Boards Christmas’ when I was a young child,” said Elliott, who was born and raised in Noblesville. “Beef & Boards was my first experience with professional theater, and the people onstage were like celebrities to me. It is humbling to think that a child in the audience could now be inspired by a play that I am a part of.”
WLFI.com
BMV plans bigger, better Lafayette branch amid WL closure
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The days are numbered for the West Side license branch, but a bigger, better Bureau of Motor Vehicles is coming to the other side of the river. The cries of West Lafayette drivers fell on deaf ears as the BMV announced Tuesday the branch on Navajo Drive will close in about a month.
wbiw.com
Gov. Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff in Marion County
INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags to be flown at half-staff in Marion County to honor the life of former state representative Rex Early. Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Wednesday, Nov. 16 in Marion County. Gov. Holcomb is asking businesses and residents in Marion County to lower their flags.
WLFI.com
Indiana BMV announces closure of West Lafayette Branch
The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles has officially announced their decision to close the West Lafayette Branch. Indiana BMV announces closure of West Lafayette Branch. The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles has officially announced their decision to close the West Lafayette Branch.
WLFI.com
Redo on Ninth and Kossuth closes Lafayette intersection again
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Construction has closed a busy Lafayette intersection for the second time in a year. The intersection of Ninth and Kossuth streets was closed for about a month last fall as construction workers installed brick pavers to help with flooding issues. Now, about a year later,...
clintoncountydailynews.com
City of Frankfort Launches New App
On Monday, Community Development Director, Kimberly Black, launched the City of Frankfort App for residents. In an age of digital and instant information, the City of Frankfort wanted to be one step ahead. “We constantly hear that our community doesn’t know what is going on. I have been looking for other alternatives because a lot of people aren’t on Facebook, or social media. I wanted a way to directly communicate with our residents about important information straight from City Hall,” said Black.
iuk.edu
Experts cite Stellantis investment as buffer in uncertain economy
KOKOMO, Ind. — At a time economists fear a recession may be looming, Kokomo and its surrounding region may feel less impact, with plans underway for a $2.5 billion venture for lithium-ion battery production plant in Howard County. Stellantis and Samsung SDI announced plans to build the plant earlier...
