seattlemet.com
The Ancient Spirit That Settled in Small-Town Washington
The golden god first appeared in suburban Washington in 1977. Let’s put aside for the moment whether Ramtha is best described as a god, or the God—or a ghost, or an alien, or a total fiction. According to legend, he appeared to 30-year-old JZ Knight in her Lakewood kitchen as an apparition of golden glitter in a haze of blue aura. He stood seven feet tall, clad in a robe of purple and white and pure light, in the same room her two young boys had left crusty cereal bowls and the remains of peanut butter toast.
KUOW
The secret history of nukes in WA
Puget Sound is home to around one-third of the nation’s active nukes. Today we’re revisiting an episode that explores why that is and why so much secrecy surrounds them. We can only make Seattle Now because listeners support us. Make the show happen by making a gift to KUOW: http://bit.ly/seattlenow.
KING-5
Western Washington's favorite toy store defies the odds in a digital age - 2022's Best
SEATTLE — Snapdoodle Toys and Games is the winner of Best Kids Store in 2022's Best of Western Washington viewers poll. With six locations around Puget Sound, Snapdoodle is a kid's paradise. "This year I got an 18-foot pterodactyl," explained Greenwood store manager Roland Peekel, firing up a screeching...
q13fox.com
More Puget Sound marine areas open to crabbing
Crabbing season is finally underway in Seattle, Bremerton, Tacoma and Vashon Island. The state says crabbing should remain open in these areas through the end of the year.
KING-5
Cup and Crepe wins Best New Restaurant in 2022's Best of Western Washington contest - 2022's Best
EVERETT, Wash. — Cup and Crepe is the winner of Best New Restaurant in 2022's Best of Western Washington viewers poll. Cup and Crepe in Everett is a place full of surprises and good vibes. Owner Teresa Godfrey believes in radical welcomes to her customers and wants her European...
Here's The Top Chinese Restaurant In Washington
For those who can't get enough of this tasty cuisine, LoveFood pinpointed the best Chinese restaurant in every state.
nwsportsmanmag.com
Areas 10, 11 Opening For Winter Crabbing
Recreational crab fishing will open beginning Nov. 15 in marine areas 10 (Seattle/Bremerton) and 11 (Tacoma-Vashon Island), the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) announced today. The openings were approved based on harvest estimated using catch record cards from the summer season and expected catch during the winter season....
q13fox.com
State exploring new airport, locals line up to fight it
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Puget Sound is growing, and if projections hold local airports won’t meet demand for passengers or cargo for the region. The state legislature created the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission (CACC) to combat the problem. The group – made up of various interest groups, and locals – have been tapped to determine what options are on the table moving forward.
KOMO News
Burn scar, landslides pose a threat never before seen in western Washington
There’s a new threat in western Washington, that’s never been here before. It’s from the Bolt Creek fire, burning nearly 15,000 acres, near Skykomish in September. The wildfire left a burn scar that, if hit by a lot of precipitation, could end up causing massive landslides or debris flows.
Yakima Herald Republic
WA will not renew leases for Puget Sound fish farms, 5 years after Atlantic salmon spill
No more Cooke Aquaculture fish farms in Puget Sound. That’s the message the state Department of Natural Resources delivered Monday morning when the agency decided not to renew the last of the fish-farming company’s leases on net pens here. The company's last net pens in Puget Sound are...
Even in Washington State, Mass Adoption of Electric Cars Facing Hurdles
From the ballroom of the Hyatt Regency Lake Washington in Renton, the Washington State Legislature’s Joint Transportation Committee was updated Tuesday morning on its ongoing study of strategies to encourage high consumption fuel users to switch to electric vehicles. JTC has been tasked to do so by the Legislature...
'It was so quick': Victim recounts being carjacked at gunpoint in Thurston County
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Jerry’s dog Brutus is still a little shaken up. So is Jerry. “What was that feeling? Anger, hurt?,” said Jerry. “It was kind of an ordeal.”. Jerry, who does not want his last name published out of fear of retaliation, said two...
One of Washington State’s Smallest Towns Named Snowiest in the Nation
What Town In Washington State Gets The Most Inches Of Snow During Winter. I know what you're thinking. The obvious answer to the town that gets the most snow in Washington State has you thinking it's Leavenworth Washington but surprisingly it's a town closer to Tri-Cities. Spokane Is 4th On...
Washington won’t renew leases for Puget Sound fish farms
SEATTLE — The Washington state Department of Natural Resources said Monday it will not renew a fish-farming company’s last remaining leases on net pens in Puget Sound. Department officials said Cooke Aquaculture has until Dec. 14 to finish steelhead farming and start deconstructing its equipment, The Seattle Times reported. Cooke’s pens are located in Rich Passage near Bainbridge Island and Hope Island in Skagit Bay.
Robbery: Why Do My License Tabs Cost So Much in Washington State?
It’s that time of year again. No, I’m not referring to Thanksgiving or Christmas or anything having to do with the holiday season. I’m referring to the letter in the mail I get each year around this time from the State of Washington reminding me that it’s time to renew my vehicle license tabs.
Here's what it takes to hold a suspect in jail before trial in Washington state
WASHINGTON, USA — Earlier this month, the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office joined the Des Moines Police Department in condemning a judge's decision to release four suspects in an armed carjacking instead of holding them in custody before arraignment. Instead, one suspect was released on $100,000 bail, two 17-year-olds...
Why housing discrimination is worse today than it was in the 1960’s
SEATTLE — The gap in the homeownership rate between Black and white families in the U.S. is bigger today than when it was legal to refuse to sell someone a home because of the color of their skin, according to data from the Urban Institute. The percentage of Black...
Tri-City Herald
Julie Anderson got a raw deal in WA Secretary of State race, thanks to ugly partisanship
Julie Anderson was right. The point she was making — about the toxicity of current-day partisan politics, and the need for truth and decency, and the danger of chasing victory and power above all else — is exactly what she stumbled into, headfirst. It’s ironic, I suppose, in...
WM invests $56 million on new recycling technology in WA
WOODINVILLE, Wash. — WM — formerly known as Waste Management — is investing $56 million to advance recycling technology at three materials recovery facilities across Washington state, the company announced on Tuesday. The money will be split between three facilities in Woodinville, Tacoma and Spokane. Of that...
KUOW
Washington state is nixing fish farms in public waters
Washington state will no longer lease state-owned aquatic land for fish farms. The Department of Natural Resources informed Cooke Aquaculture that it will not renew its leases for two Puget Sound fish farms. The department is reviewing its policies for similar farms across the state. Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary...
