Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Governor Abbott Calls For an Investigation in the 2022 ElectionTom HandyTexas State
The At-Bat That Sealed The Astros' World Series WinIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Two suspects were arrested after stealing dirtbikes from a motorsports dealer off the Eastex Freewayhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Governor Abbott reacts to Harris County election problems in Katy and many other locationsCovering KatyHarris County, TX
Related
houstoniamag.com
19 Restaurants With Scrumptious Thanksgiving Dinner Menus
Hang up your apron and spend your Thanksgiving enjoying a meal cooked by a professional this year. While there are a lot of families who throw big feasts at home every year on Thanksgiving, not everyone has the benefit of being able to travel home for the holidays to experience said feasts—or has access to a family in general. If you’re planning on going small this Thanksgiving, or simply don’t want to go through the headache of putting together a large meal (you can always order your Thanksgiving meal to-go), celebrating Thanksgiving by dining at a restaurant is a great option—especially if you're still recovering from your morning turkey trot.
houstonfoodfinder.com
Where To Get Thanksgiving To Go In Pearland For 2022
This year, let Pearland restaurants take the labor out of Thanksgiving, with options ranging from full meals to à la carte starters, meats, sides and desserts. We’ve even added a few catering options from Pearland small businesses, so you can support budding local producers while dining on delicious fare. For more restaurants to visit the rest of the year, check out the Visit Pearland dining website.
ricethresher.org
Review: Steeper prices grill Burger Bodega
Salt, fat, acid, heat. When evaluating a hamburger, the first two elements of cooking are essential. In fact, they become non-negotiable in cases where the burger is priced above average. In addition to salt and fat, places that strive to serve high-end fast food must deliver on both quality and price. A new competitor has recently taken on the challenge: Burger Bodega, a pop art-inspired Houston restaurant offering a small menu of burgers, fries and shakes, all at higher price points.
papercitymag.com
Houston’s New Secret Bar Is a Sexy, Sophisticated Speakeasy Wonderland — Your First Look Inside the Hidden Emilia’s Havana
Berg Hospitality Group's speakeasy Emilia's Havana draws a chic and well-monied crowd to the luxury hideaway on Post Oak Boulevard. (Photo by Brian Kennedy) Diners in The Annie Cafe couldn’t contain their curiosity as guest after guest was escorted by a suited manager through the dining room only to disappear into the kitchen — and not return for hours. That is just part of the mystique of Emilia’s Havana, prolific Houston restaurateur Ben Berg’s latest and surely the sexiest, entry — speakeasy style — into his hospitality stable.
cw39.com
How Houston’s current cold snap is unprecedented
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston’s cold temperatures might not be breaking daily records, but the duration of this cold snap is what makes it so unique, and in some ways, unprecedented. When looking at consecutive days with temperatures below 60 degrees, Houston’s current streak is five (as of Wednesday)....
cw39.com
How to get FREE turkeys at Houston-area Boost Mobile stores
HOUSTON (KIAH) — With high food prices hurting most people this year, Boost Mobile has decided to help those in need by giving away free turkeys a week before Thanksgiving at stores across the Houston area. Free turkeys are available again this year at Boost Mobile locations around Houston,...
Click2Houston.com
Puerto Rican Chinese food In Katy
Katy – Houston is a diverse city, nearly nearly one in four Houstonians are not born here and this is reflected in our eclectic and delicious food scene. Houston’s restaurants are influenced by kitchens from across the world and in Katy restaurant, Michy’s Chino Boricua, one woman is bringing us the kind of Chinese food she grew up with in Puerto Rico.
Click2Houston.com
Operation Turkey looking for volunteers to help with Thanksgiving event
HOUSTON – We’re partnering with Energy Transfer to showcase a different nonprofit organization offering Houstonians a helping hand. Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and for some families - a warm holiday meal isn’t a guarantee. Operation Turkey is an organization dedicated to eradicating hunger by giving...
New local footwear store opens in Pearland
FlyxSole is open Tue.-Sat. from noon-7 p.m. (Courtesy Pexels) FlyxSole LLC opened its retail store Nov. 12 at 1331 E. Broadway St., Ste. B, Pearland. The new shop offers buying, selling and trading of footwear, according to the store’s Instagram page. FlyxSole is open Tue.-Sat. from noon-7 p.m. www.instagram.com/flyxsole.
Houston Premium Outlets welcomes 2 new retailers
Officials with Houston Premium Outlets announced this week three new retailers. (Courtesy Houston Premium Outlets) Two new retailers opened at Houston Premium Outlets, 29300 Hempstead Road, Cypress, on Nov. 4. 1. Windsor Fashions opened a new location near Nautica. The retailer sells women’s clothing and accessories for special occasions and...
cw39.com
30 Highest-rated Middle Eastern restaurants in Houston, according to Tripadvisor
Middle Eastern food has gained significant popularity over the years, enjoying a jump of more than 30% in its inclusion on restaurant menus. Some of the most popular Middle Eastern dishes are baba ghannouj, hummus, falafel, tahini, tabouleh, pita bread, and (of course) baklava. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated Middle Eastern restaurants in Houston on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.
Houston's Super Feast in need of donations and volunteers for Thanksgiving
Next week is Thanksgiving and the people organizing the annual Super Feast need lots of help.
spacecityweather.com
After some sunshine today, Houston will face a sustained stretch of gloomy weather
Good morning. Houston will continue to face winter-like weather through the weekend and into early next week. Of note: The forecast for Saturday looks particularly gloomy, with widespread showers, breezy conditions, and highs of perhaps only 50 degrees. We are increasingly confident that conditions will warm up next week ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, but the details are rather messy.
cw39.com
Weather gets worse before it gets better | Why indoor plans are needed this weekend
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston’s cold stretch continues with rain joining the party on Saturday. This occurs ahead of an eventual warmup with temperatures in the 60s and 70s the week of Thanksgiving. Houston will be mostly cloudy the next few days with some isolated showers potentially popping up...
fox26houston.com
Couple rebuilds homes to revitalize north Houston neighborhood
A couple is taking a new approach to revitalizing a north Houston neighborhood by replacing two run-down old homes with new ones specifically designed to be Airbnbs. FOX 26 Consumer Reporter Heather Sullivan gives us a look inside.
Houston one of 3 Texas cities on list of 100 best cities in the world
HOUSTON — Houston has been named one of the world’s best cities, according to a 2023 World’s Best Cities Report. Space City landed at No. 42 on the list of 100 top cities. It's the highest-ranking of three Texas cities to make the cut. “Houston has been...
defendernetwork.com
Update: Agenda Houston opens new flagship store
In late September, the Defender reported on a popular Black-owned fashion sneaker and streetwear retailer being potentially pushed out of Houston’s Galleria Mall. Fast-forward to Nov. 11, and that retail shop, Agenda Houston, and its owner Ken Haggerty are celebrating being in their new location. Agenda Houston is now...
houstoniamag.com
13 Local Farms Where You Can Pick Your Own Christmas Tree
Virginia and Afghan pines, Fraser firs, and a special “Charlie Brown Tree” are available for purchase this holiday season. pull your seasonal boxes out of the closet because the most wonderful time of the year calls for festive holiday decorations: silver bells, bows, garlands, and poinsettias. And of course, the yuletide vibe isn’t complete without a Christmas tree.
cw39.com
Pearland, Sugar Land ranked in top 5 for diversity in U.S.
(NEXSTAR) — Two Houston-area suburbs — one in Brazoria County, the other in Fort Bend County — recently topped a national ranking of small cities with the most diverse populations. To calculate the rankings, Alabama-based home air quality retail company Filterbuy weighed several data factors — like...
Comments / 0