‘The Crown’s’ Dominic West And Prince Harry Were Once Close Friends And Walked To The South Pole Together

netflixjunkie.com
King Charles III to Strip Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Their Kids of Royal Titles over Memoir ‘Spare’ and Netflix Documentary?
Problems have not seemed to end for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle since they signed the $100 million Netflix deal. The couple left the Royal Family in January 2020. In September 2020, they signed a $100 million deal with the streaming giant. A few months later, their interview with Oprah came out.
epicstream.com
Princess Beatrice Snubbed King Charles? Prince Andrew’s Daughter Reportedly Rules Herself Out of a Top Royal Role
Princess Beatrice has reportedly vacated a significant role under King Charles' reign. Prince Andrew's eldest daughter was promoted to be among the Counsellors of State, but a royal expert claimed that she had already ruled herself out of undertaking the role. Princess Beatrice Snubbed King Charles By Ditching This Royal...
Prince Harry Would Be 'Absolutely Devastated' If King Charles Decides To Cut Inactive Royals From Counsellors Of State Position
Though Prince Harry is no longer a senior member of the royal family, he will be upset if his father, King Charles, decides to cut inactive royals such as himself and Prince Andrew from the Counsellors of State position. Article continues below advertisement. According to British journalist Jonathan Sacerdoti, the...
Why Prince Harry Reportedly Wants To Return To The UK Right Away
The last time Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited the UK, they ended up staying there much longer than anticipated. Following the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex opted to remain on and see out the official mourning period, per Express. They were front and center at various events honoring Her Majesty's memory, but the couple's presence caused more controversy than anything else.
Michelle Obama reveals why she would not hug King Charles after breaking protocol by hugging Queen Elizabeth
Michelle Obama explained why she would not try to hug King Charles III despite breaking protocol back in 2009 by hugging Queen Elizabeth II.The former First Lady addressed how she’d interacted with the King during a recent interview with BBC Breakfast to promote her new book, The Light We Carry.During the conversation, she participated in a round of quick-fire questions, where the host Naga Munchetty mentioned how Obama previously made headlines for putting her arm around the Queen during a visit for a G20 summit at Buckingham Palace. “There was a huge reaction when you broke protocol, when you...
epicstream.com
Meghan Markle Was Removed From Deal or No Deal After Being ‘Too Friendly’ To Host Howie Mandel? Prince Harry’s Wife Claims She Was ‘Reduced To A Bimbo’ On The Show
Meghan Markle spoke about her experience in Deal or No Deal, where she was among the briefcase girls. The Duchess of Sussex seemed not happy with her experience on the game show. But there were claims that she was removed from the show due to her closeness to the host.
Camilla Parker Bowles Left ‘Crushed and Unwanted’ by Husband Andrew, Leading to Affair With King Charles III Claims Royal Insider
Camilla Parker Bowles was left 'crushed and unwanted' by her husband Andrew, leading to a long affair with King Charles III claims a royal insider.
netflixjunkie.com
Did Meghan Markle Really Comment on Plane Crash and Her Future in the Royal Family?
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry caused outrage among the royal loyalists and crown servants last year with their explosive claims in an interview with Oprah Winfrey. Meghan specifically targeted certain members of the British household and the media for their racism and cruelty. The Suits alum revealed that the Palace...
King Charles ‘Did a Lot of Damage’ by ‘Shunning’ Prince Harry and Meghan and Now the Duke’s Seeking Revenge, Royal Commentator Claims
According to a royal commentator, King Charles III's choices regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Queen Elizabeth's funeral "did a lot of damage" and now Harry can get revenge.
King Charles Announces He's Replacing Prince Harry As Captain General Of The Royal Marines
Making a statement? On Friday, October 28, King Charles announced he would be replacing Prince Harry as the Captain General. “It is the greatest possible pleasure to assume the role of your Captain General,” the 73-year-old said in a statement. “I am exceptionally proud to follow in the footsteps of so many members of my family over the last three and a half centuries, all of whom held the role with a deep sense of admiration.
Camilla Parker Bowles Set to Shun $1 Billion Crown for King Charles’ Coronation
Camilla Parker Bowles will be crowned queen consort during King Charles III’s coronation, on May 6, 2023.
Elle
What Really Happened on Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s ‘Second Honeymoon’?
Before Prince Charles and Princess Diana's marriage devolves into the “War of the Waleses” on The Crown, there is a brief moment of respite. In the first episode of the fifth season, the couple embark on a so-called “second honeymoon” with their sons William and Harry and close friends on a yacht in the Mediterranean. It's an idyllic, sunny prelude to the storm that would soon follow.
Prince William is Reportedly Nixing Longstanding Royal Traditions While Planning King Charles III’s Coronation
King Charles III’s official coronation on May 6, 2023 is going to be much more modern, thanks in large part to Prince William. The Prince of Wales reportedly is taking planning for his father’s coronation very seriously and wants the ceremony to reflect the royal family’s updated values, cutting all of the “archaic,” “feudal,” and “imperial” elements from the coronation.
womansday.com
Prince Harry Says He Has "No Idea Why" People Call Him "Harry" Instead of His Real Name
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s California Life Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s California Life. In case you weren't already aware, Prince Harry's real name is not, in fact, Harry. It's Henry. Or more specifically, "Henry Charles Albert David," a truly endless string of first names, none of which are Harry. So...why do people call him that? He has no idea.
Women's Health
Meghan Markle Has Reportedly 'Put Out Request' For Kate Middleton To Be On Her Podcast
Meghan Markle has hosted a ton of celebrity guests on her critically acclaimed podcast, Archetypes. But apparently there's one person still on her wish-list: Kate Middleton. Duchess Meghan asked Princess Kate if she'd like to appear on the podcast during her recent trip to the United Kingdom. Meghan Markle has...
owlcation.com
Princess Charlotte of Wales: Born to Be Queen but Dead at 21
History and writing are my passions. Learn about Princess Charlotte of Wales (1796-1817) intriguing life here. George, Prince of Wales, the future King George IV and Caroline of Brunswick, the Princess of Wales, had one child during their acrimonious marriage. Princess Charlotte Augusta of Wales was born on the 7th January 1796, and she was named in honour of her grandmothers. She arrived nine months after a wedding ceremony that had featured a drunken groom, an apoplectic King George III and an unimpressed bride.
netflixjunkie.com
Did Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Get Shunned by Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck?
Do you know about the connection between American actor Jennifer Lopez and the Sussex royal Meghan Markle? Following their exit from the royal family in January 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan made headlines for going on a double date with Jennifer and her then-partner, Alex Rodriguez. The two couples met in Miami in February 2020 and had a blast together.
Cast of Princess Diana's left hand with her wedding ring on made in 1985 is expected to fetch up to £40,000 at upcoming auction
A cast of Princess Diana's left hand could fetch up to £40,000 at an auction next week. The rare mould is thought to be the only cast of the royal's hand that was ever made during her lifetime and with her consent, making it a sought-after piece. The plaster...
Body Language Expert Points Out Meghan Markle and Camilla Parker Bowles’ Subtle Clues About Their Relationship
A body language looked at the hints that Meghan Markle and Camilla Parker Bowles actually had the 'closest and warmest relationship.'
Tyler Perry reveals Meghan Markle shopped for baby formula for family amid national shortage
Tyler Perry revealed that close friend Meghan Markle shopped for baby formula for a family in need amid the national formula shortage in the US. The 53-year-old actor discussed how the duchess tried to help during the shortage while speaking on stage at the Baby2Baby Gala last week. According to Vanity Fair, Perry told the 800 guests that one of his employees had reached out to him for help, as their child needed formula.
