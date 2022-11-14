Read full article on original website
Related
via.news
Palladium Futures Up By 14% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 14.37% for the last 10 sessions. At 10:50 EST on Wednesday, 16 November, Palladium (PA) is $2,073.50. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 458, 99.99% below its average volume of 5982711008.56. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
USD/JPY Went Down By Over 2% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/JPY (USDJPY) has been up by 2.25% for the last 21 sessions. At 23:08 EST on Wednesday, 16 November, USD/JPY (USDJPY) is $139.56. USD/JPY’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 24.005% up from its 52-week low and 8.147% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/JPY’s last...
via.news
USD/CNH Up Momentum: 0.799% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 0.7989% for the last session’s close. At 09:08 EST on Wednesday, 16 November, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $7.10. Regarding USD/CNH’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.67% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $7.06 and 1.203% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $7.19.
via.news
Lumber Futures Down By 17% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Lumber (LBS) has been up by 17.89% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:52 EST on Wednesday, 16 November, Lumber (LBS) is $426.40. Today’s last reported volume for Lumber is 81, 99.99% below its average volume of 22576682.39. Volatility. Lumber’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
NASDAQ 100 Up Momentum With A 7% Jump In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ 100 (NDX) has been up by 7.27% for the last 10 sessions. At 16:10 EST on Wednesday, 16 November, NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is $11,699.09. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ 100 is 897725125, 72.27% below its average volume of 3237441117.65. Concerning NASDAQ 100’s yearly highs...
via.news
NASDAQ Composite Went Up By Over 6% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 6.83% for the last 10 sessions. At 10:18 EST on Thursday, 17 November, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $11,048.97. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 768337735, 87.81% below its average volume of 6304476356.67. Regarding NASDAQ Composite’s yearly highs...
via.news
Copper Futures Rises By 7% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 7.53% for the last 21 sessions. At 16:52 EST on Wednesday, 16 November, Copper (HG) is $3.76. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 56750, 99.99% below its average volume of 16298129966.34. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Dow Jones Industrial Average Over 9% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 9.93% for the last 21 sessions. At 16:09 EST on Wednesday, 16 November, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $33,553.83. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 298318174, 22.26% below its average volume of...
via.news
CBOE Is 2% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 2.78% for the last session’s close. At 10:17 EST on Thursday, 17 November, CBOE (VIX) is $24.78. About CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 3.29% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $23.99 and 0.24% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $24.72.
via.news
HANG SENG INDEX Jumps By 6% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 6.11% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Wednesday, 16 November, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $17,947.48. About HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 22.95% up from its 52-week low and 29.38% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
Huazhu Group Stock Up By 32% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Huazhu Group (NASDAQ: HTHT) rose by a staggering 32.24% in 21 sessions from $28.72 at 2022-10-19, to $37.98 at 15:41 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 1.55% to $11,182.81, following the last session’s upward trend. Huazhu Group’s...
via.news
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Rises By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 5.27% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Wednesday, 16 November, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,111.20. Why is S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index Going Up?. The S&P/ASX ALL Australian 200 Index is a measurement...
via.news
PetroChina Stock Is 0% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of PetroChina (NYSE: PTR) fell by a staggering 0% in 21 sessions from $0 to $0.00 at 19:27 EST on Wednesday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is falling 0.75% to $15,265.25, following the last session’s downward trend. PetroChina’s last close...
via.news
BioNTech SE Stock Up Momentum With A 33% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) jumped by a staggering 33.56% in 21 sessions from $122.66 to $163.82 at 15:06 EST on Thursday, after three consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 0.24% to $11,156.71, following the last session’s downward trend. BioNTech SE’s...
via.news
Niu Technologies Stock Is 32% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) rose by a staggering 32.37% in 10 sessions from $2.78 at 2022-11-03, to $3.68 at 15:35 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.65% to $11,111.46, following the last session’s downward trend. Niu Technologies’s...
via.news
Beyond Meat Stock Rises By 23% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) jumped by a staggering 23.27% in 5 sessions from $11.82 at 23.27, to $14.57 at 14:41 EST on Wednesday, after four sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 1.42% to $11,196.68, following the last session’s upward trend.
via.news
Coupons.com Stock Went Up By Over 21% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Coupons.com (NASDAQ: COUP) rose by a staggering 21.63% in 5 sessions from $42.17 at 21.63, to $51.29 at 15:34 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 1.55% to $11,182.81, following the last session’s upward trend. Coupons.com’s last close...
via.news
Castle Biosciences Stock Over 9% Down As Session Comes To An End On Thursday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ: CSTL) fell 9.07% to $19.81 at 15:56 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.65% to $11,111.46, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, at the moment, a somewhat negative trend exchanging session today.
via.news
Marathon Stock Over 10% Down So Far On Wednesday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Marathon (NASDAQ: MARA) slid by a staggering 10.21% to $8.53 at 14:43 EST on Wednesday, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 1.42% to $11,196.68, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, up until now, an all-around down trend exchanging session today.
via.news
Novavax Stock Down By 9% As Session Comes To An End On Wednesday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell 9.17% to $21.09 at 15:27 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 1.55% to $11,182.81, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, up until now, an all-around down trend exchanging session today. Novavax’s...
Comments / 0