Rexford, NY

WSYR NewsChannel 9

Eight CBA student-athletes committed to play athletics at D-1 institutions

Dewitt, NY – Christian Brothers Academy hosted a commitment day in the Callahan Gym to recognize those student-athletes who will be continuing their intercollegiate athletic careers at Division I Institutions in Fall 2023. The following student-athletes were in attendance: Luke Boule, University of Albany, Baseball Grace Fletcher, Marist College, Track & Field Will Harrigan, Columbia […]
DEWITT, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Welcome to ‘Shorts-and-Hoodie’ Season Here in Upstate NY!

Last weekend it was 70 degrees in Upstate NY, today we got snow here in the Capital Region, and in Western New York, some forecasters are calling for up to 2 or 3 feet of snow! We always talk about the 12 seasons of Upstate New York and as unpredictable as the weather can be, one thing you can always rely on is the 'shorts with hoodie' guy!
ALBANY, NY
NYS Music

TABoose Tour Arrives in Glens Falls at Cool Insuring Arena

Reaching the halfway point of their collaborative tour, TABoose took over the Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls on Sunday, November 13, formerly the Civic Center and site of the legendary 1994 Phish Halloween show. Leaning away from the Beatles cover that was highly speculated, both bands threw down hot...
GLENS FALLS, NY
NYS Music

The Gibson Brothers Announce New Album and North Country Christmas Performances

The Gibson Brothers, hailing from Plattsburgh and calling Nashville home, will perform two North Country Christmas concerts in mid-December, one in Schenectady at Proctors, and another in Ellenburg Depot. The pair will release a new album on January 27th, 2023, Darkest Hour, produced by Jerry Douglas and includes guest musicians Justin Moses, Guthrie Trapp, and Alison Krauss.
ELLENBURG DEPOT, NY
travelnowsmart.com

Natural hot springs in upstate new york

New York’s natural hot springs are filled with minerals and have been attracting people for centuries. Their healing properties have been known to date back to Native American tribes. The hot springs of upstate New York include the Boiling Pot, the Roosevelt Baths and Spa, and the Shanty Brook Motel.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Celebrity Approved Burger Joint Named Best In New York State

On a quest to try the best burger in the Empire State? Try the one beloved by celebs that has been named the best in New York. If you follow my posts, you know food is one of my favorite things to write about. In fact, it is my favorite thing! Because, well I love the research of trying new things or discovering that great restaurant I just HAVE to try! And I am on an endless quest to track down the best burger joints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Flying In New York State Tomorrow? This Is Big News

The busiest travel time of the year has arrived in New York State and across the country. From Buffalo to New York City, millions will be heading out of town to see loved ones and friends for the holidays. But one of the biggest frustrations that many face may soon be gone in Central New York State.
SYRACUSE, NY
Ty D.

This is The Oldest City in New York

New York is old. This city in New York is even older. Let's take a look at the culture and history of this remarkable city. Albany Union Station(Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons)
ALBANY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Hochul Bans Travel in Parts of Upstate NY as Monster Storm Approaches

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has declared a State of Emergency ahead of a weekend snowstorm that forecasters say might obliterate parts of New York State. "Governor Kathy Hochul today announced her plans to issue a State of Emergency Thursday morning ahead of a winter storm forecast to impact portions of upstate New York with intense lake effect snow through Sunday." Governor.ny.gov.
NEWS10 ABC

Score Big at Dog Haus During the World Cup

Dog Haus, known for its hot dogs, sausages, burgers, and other delicious offerings, is making sure its guests have a front seat to the 2022 World Cup. All Dog Haus locations will have the World Cup action displayed on their various TV's along with beer and drink specials.
CLIFTON PARK, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Glens Falls Bagels serves a dream for South Street

Once, South Street was known in Glens Falls as the "Street of Dreams." Today, on one block of the street, the dreams of the city have been poured into an empty lot, where a new mixed events space will host farmers markets, concerts and more for the community, as part of a Downtown Revitalization Initiative project years in the making.
GLENS FALLS, NY
chronicle-express.com

‘Post-election New York leaves the fires burning’

The post-election analyses in New York State and across the nation will be ongoing. From my window, the Albany landscape looks the same, and stark: the fires that we have been fighting in New York government over the past several years under one-party control are, unfortunately, still burning.
ALBANY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

103.9 The Breeze

