Read full article on original website
Related
via.news
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Up Momentum With A 12% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 12.36% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Thursday, 17 November, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $14,315.94. Concerning DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 20.68% up from its 52-week low and 12.12% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
USD/EUR Falls By 3% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 3.06% for the last 21 sessions. At 20:22 EST on Wednesday, 16 November, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.96. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 10.632% up from its 52-week low and 8.176% down from its 52-week high. Forex Price Classification.
via.news
Dow Jones Industrial Average Up Momentum With A 9% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 9.48% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:10 EST on Thursday, 17 November, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $33,308.41. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 45975307, 87.94% below its average volume of...
via.news
USD/CNH Up Momentum: 0.866% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 0.8659% for the last session’s close. At 06:06 EST on Thursday, 17 November, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $7.16. About USD/CNH’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.546% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $7.06 and 0.344% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $7.19.
via.news
NYSE FANG Over 12% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 12.06% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:15 EST on Thursday, 17 November, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,631.35. About NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 1.3% up from its 52-week low and 1% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
EUR/CHF Went Up By Over 1% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/CHF (EURCHF) has been up by 1.99% for the last 21 sessions. At 18:06 EST on Wednesday, 16 November, EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is $0.98. EUR/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 4.115% up from its 52-week low and 7.483% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/CHF’s last...
via.news
Platinum Futures Down By 5% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 5.16% for the last 5 sessions. At 16:52 EST on Thursday, 17 November, Platinum (PL) is $989.80. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 18892, 99.99% below its average volume of 12615285018.87. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Copper Futures Rises By 7% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 7.53% for the last 21 sessions. At 16:52 EST on Wednesday, 16 November, Copper (HG) is $3.76. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 56750, 99.99% below its average volume of 16298129966.34. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
HANG SENG INDEX Jumps By 6% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 6.11% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Wednesday, 16 November, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $17,947.48. About HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 22.95% up from its 52-week low and 29.38% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
Castle Biosciences Stock Over 9% Down As Session Comes To An End On Thursday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ: CSTL) fell 9.07% to $19.81 at 15:56 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.65% to $11,111.46, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, at the moment, a somewhat negative trend exchanging session today.
via.news
DraftKings Stock Is 26% Up In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) rose by a staggering 26.59% in 5 sessions from $11.68 at 26.59, to $14.79 at 14:57 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is falling 1.42% to $11,196.68, following the last session’s upward trend. DraftKings’s last close...
via.news
Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Up Momentum With A 34% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) rose by a staggering 34.9% in 21 sessions from $60.51 to $81.63 at 15:08 EST on Thursday, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is sliding 0.53% to $15,184.36, following the last session’s downward trend. Taiwan Semiconductor’s...
via.news
Novavax Stock Down By 9% As Session Comes To An End On Wednesday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell 9.17% to $21.09 at 15:27 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 1.55% to $11,182.81, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, up until now, an all-around down trend exchanging session today. Novavax’s...
via.news
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Rises By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 5.27% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Wednesday, 16 November, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,111.20. Why is S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index Going Up?. The S&P/ASX ALL Australian 200 Index is a measurement...
via.news
Palladium Futures Up By 14% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 14.37% for the last 10 sessions. At 10:50 EST on Wednesday, 16 November, Palladium (PA) is $2,073.50. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 458, 99.99% below its average volume of 5982711008.56. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Beyond Meat Stock Rises By 23% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) jumped by a staggering 23.27% in 5 sessions from $11.82 at 23.27, to $14.57 at 14:41 EST on Wednesday, after four sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 1.42% to $11,196.68, following the last session’s upward trend.
via.news
Microchip Technology Stock Is 23% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ: MCHP) jumped by a staggering 23.51% in 10 sessions from $59.46 to $73.44 at 14:07 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.07% to $11,176.15, following the last session’s downward trend. Microchip Technology’s last close...
via.news
IMAC Holdings And Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Wednesday’s US Session
(VIANEWS) – Another day of trading has ended and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US session. The three biggest winners today are IMAC Holdings, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, and Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited. Rank Financial Asset...
via.news
China Petroleum & Chemical Stock Down By 0% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE: SNP) fell by a staggering 0% in 21 sessions from $0 to $0.00 at 19:42 EST on Wednesday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is sliding 0.75% to $15,265.25, following the last session’s downward trend.
via.news
Marathon Stock Over 10% Down So Far On Wednesday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Marathon (NASDAQ: MARA) slid by a staggering 10.21% to $8.53 at 14:43 EST on Wednesday, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 1.42% to $11,196.68, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, up until now, an all-around down trend exchanging session today.
Comments / 0