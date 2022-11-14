ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Up Momentum With A 12% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 12.36% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Thursday, 17 November, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $14,315.94. Concerning DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 20.68% up from its 52-week low and 12.12% down from its 52-week high.
USD/EUR Falls By 3% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 3.06% for the last 21 sessions. At 20:22 EST on Wednesday, 16 November, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.96. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 10.632% up from its 52-week low and 8.176% down from its 52-week high. Forex Price Classification.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Up Momentum With A 9% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 9.48% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:10 EST on Thursday, 17 November, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $33,308.41. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 45975307, 87.94% below its average volume of...
USD/CNH Up Momentum: 0.866% Up In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 0.8659% for the last session’s close. At 06:06 EST on Thursday, 17 November, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $7.16. About USD/CNH’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.546% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $7.06 and 0.344% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $7.19.
NYSE FANG Over 12% Down In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 12.06% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:15 EST on Thursday, 17 November, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,631.35. About NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 1.3% up from its 52-week low and 1% down from its 52-week high.
EUR/CHF Went Up By Over 1% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – EUR/CHF (EURCHF) has been up by 1.99% for the last 21 sessions. At 18:06 EST on Wednesday, 16 November, EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is $0.98. EUR/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 4.115% up from its 52-week low and 7.483% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/CHF’s last...
Platinum Futures Down By 5% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 5.16% for the last 5 sessions. At 16:52 EST on Thursday, 17 November, Platinum (PL) is $989.80. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 18892, 99.99% below its average volume of 12615285018.87. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Copper Futures Rises By 7% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 7.53% for the last 21 sessions. At 16:52 EST on Wednesday, 16 November, Copper (HG) is $3.76. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 56750, 99.99% below its average volume of 16298129966.34. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
HANG SENG INDEX Jumps By 6% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 6.11% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Wednesday, 16 November, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $17,947.48. About HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 22.95% up from its 52-week low and 29.38% down from its 52-week high.
Castle Biosciences Stock Over 9% Down As Session Comes To An End On Thursday

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ: CSTL) fell 9.07% to $19.81 at 15:56 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.65% to $11,111.46, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, at the moment, a somewhat negative trend exchanging session today.
DraftKings Stock Is 26% Up In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) rose by a staggering 26.59% in 5 sessions from $11.68 at 26.59, to $14.79 at 14:57 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is falling 1.42% to $11,196.68, following the last session’s upward trend. DraftKings’s last close...
Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Up Momentum With A 34% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) rose by a staggering 34.9% in 21 sessions from $60.51 to $81.63 at 15:08 EST on Thursday, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is sliding 0.53% to $15,184.36, following the last session’s downward trend. Taiwan Semiconductor’s...
Novavax Stock Down By 9% As Session Comes To An End On Wednesday

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell 9.17% to $21.09 at 15:27 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 1.55% to $11,182.81, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, up until now, an all-around down trend exchanging session today. Novavax’s...
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Rises By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 5.27% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Wednesday, 16 November, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,111.20. Why is S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index Going Up?. The S&P/ASX ALL Australian 200 Index is a measurement...
Palladium Futures Up By 14% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 14.37% for the last 10 sessions. At 10:50 EST on Wednesday, 16 November, Palladium (PA) is $2,073.50. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 458, 99.99% below its average volume of 5982711008.56. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Beyond Meat Stock Rises By 23% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) jumped by a staggering 23.27% in 5 sessions from $11.82 at 23.27, to $14.57 at 14:41 EST on Wednesday, after four sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 1.42% to $11,196.68, following the last session’s upward trend.
Microchip Technology Stock Is 23% Up In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ: MCHP) jumped by a staggering 23.51% in 10 sessions from $59.46 to $73.44 at 14:07 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.07% to $11,176.15, following the last session’s downward trend. Microchip Technology’s last close...
China Petroleum & Chemical Stock Down By 0% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE: SNP) fell by a staggering 0% in 21 sessions from $0 to $0.00 at 19:42 EST on Wednesday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is sliding 0.75% to $15,265.25, following the last session’s downward trend.
Marathon Stock Over 10% Down So Far On Wednesday

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Marathon (NASDAQ: MARA) slid by a staggering 10.21% to $8.53 at 14:43 EST on Wednesday, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 1.42% to $11,196.68, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, up until now, an all-around down trend exchanging session today.
