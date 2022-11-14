ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

NBC Philadelphia

These Free Light Shows Are Lighting Up the 2022 Holidays in Philly

Philadelphia is lighting up once again for the Christmas season with iconic holiday events like the Macy's Christmas Light Show returning closer to normal, Comcast illuminating the sights and sounds of the season and Franklin Square's light "Spectacular" celebrating its 10th year. It would be nearly impossible to list all...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

Your Guide to the Thanksgiving Day Parade in Philadelphia

Quinta Brunson, Phang and Santa all in one place? Count us in!. Did you know Philly is home to our country’s oldest Thanksgiving Day parade? Take that, other cities! Started in 1920, Philadelphia’s Thanksgiving Day parade (originally sponsored by Gimbels!) has been delighting Philadelphians with music, floats, performances and giant balloons for over a century. Maybe you go brave the cold every year, or maybe you usually watch it on TV but are thinking of experiencing it IRL this year. Either way, here’s everything you need to know about this year’s celebration.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Fun Things To Do For Couples In Philadelphia

Are you single and hoping to visit Philadelphia with a travel companion/love interest? Here's a tip for meeting someone to enjoy a romantic break in Pennsylvania – sign up for online dating. You'll be amazed by the diverse talent pool you can tap into. This platform will not only introduce you to prospective partners looking for dates, but if you're secretly seeking an unconventional arrangement, you could search for a couple seeking a female! Whatever form of interaction suits you, it’s guaranteed that a digital site or app can be your passport to fulfillment. Once you get that Philly breaks organized, how about a list of fun activities for couples (and their ‘friends’?!)
PHILADELPHIA, PA
94.5 PST

WWE Coming Soon to Trenton, NJ and Philadelphia, PA

Listen up wrestling fans, you're in for a treat. The WWE is coming to the area at the beginning of 2023. I know you want to go. All of your favorite superstars will be there. According to a press release, there are going to be two local live shows this winter.
TRENTON, NJ
94.5 PST

This Event Is A First For Philly and Xfinity Live

There’s nothing I love more than Xfinity Live and good food and this event happening in Philadelphia, PA, is the perfect excuse to eat and drink all day long this Saturday. Xfinity Live is hosting the Philadelphia Street Food Festival this weekend and it’s going to be a huge event. This is the first-ever Philly Street Food festival and it’s coming to one of the best bars in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
glensidelocal.com

Jenkintown Holiday Market early-bird vendors list

The Jenkintown Holiday Market will feature local artisans, free coffee and apple cider, and live music in Jenkintown’s Town Square on Saturday, December 3 from 10:00am to 3:00pm. Local restaurants and storefront businesses will be offering specials throughout the day. Here’s the vendor lineup as of now:. Wandering...
JENKINTOWN, PA
philadelphiaweekly.com

17 Best Philly Thrift Stores: Must-Stop Shops for Consignment Connoisseurs

Shopping at local thrift stores is a wonderful way to reduce waste, refresh your wardrobe, and even replenish your wallet! Between countless racks of one-of-a-kind garments and shelves of vintage decor, you can revamp your style without breaking the bank. Here are our picks for the best Philly thrift stores!
fox29.com

Philly POPS will cease operations at the conclusion of 2022-2023 season

PHILADELPHIA - After their final performance for the 2022 – 2023 season, the Philly POPS will perform no more. In a statement on their website, President Frank Giordano and Board Chair Joseph Del Raso said, due to various circumstances, including the calamitous affect of COVID-19, they could no longer remain operational.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Busload of Migrants Welcomed in Philly After Traveling From Texas

A bus of migrants seeking asylum that departed from Texas arrived at Philadelphia's 30th Street Station on Wednesday morning, including a young girl suffering from dehydration. The bus pulled up just after 6 a.m. Temps in Philadelphia were in the low 40s when the bus arrived. Léelo en español aquí....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Area Grocery Store Owner To Run For Philly Mayor In 2023

A local grocery store magnate will seek the Democratic nomination for the 2023 Philadelphia mayoral race. Jeff Brown, whose company owns 12 supermarkets in greater Philadelphia according to his LinkedIn, announced his run on social media on Tuesday, Nov. 15. On his campaign website, the Democrat says his administration would...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

Philly Today: Notorious Restaurateur Matt Swartz Is In Trouble. Again.

Plus, more Krasner drama, more mayoral announcements, more truly important Fetterman news and... the end of the Philly Pops?. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
travellemming.com

21 Best Day Trips from Philadelphia in 2022 (By a Local)

There are so many great things to do in Philadelphia, but if you’re itching to get out of the city there are plenty of day trips from Philadelphia to explore too!. I am a Philadelphia local and I’m here to help you take advantage of all there is to do just an hour or two outside of Philadelphia!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Washington Examiner

Bad things happen in Philadelphia, and the Mexican government is exploiting it

A former president once said, "Bad things happen in Philadelphia." He was given grief for it, but he was right. Now, things are so bad that the Mexican government is using the city as an example of death and destruction. A government campaign to deter Mexican residents from abusing drugs used scenes from Philadelphia to show the horrors of drug use.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Breakfast Spots in Philadelphia

- If you are traveling in Philadelphia and looking for the best breakfast spots, you've come to the right place. Read on to find out which spots are worth a visit! This list includes Red Owl Tavern, Cafe La Maude, and The Dutch Eating Place. These spots serve up fresh, healthy food.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
