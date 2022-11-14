Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What really happened with the Philadelphia Experiment.Rooted ExpeditionsPhiladelphia, PA
NJ Teacher Behind Inappropriate Pictures Tries Setting The Record StraightBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
$1M Grant for Indian King Tavern, Wallace House Historic SitesMorristown MinuteSomerset County, NJ
The Pullman Restaurant & Bar finally opens in Bryn MawrMarilyn JohnsonBryn Mawr, PA
The At-Bat That Sealed The Astros' World Series WinIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Take A Look Inside Philadelphia’s LumiNature Light Show For 2022
If you’re looking for an excuse to go to the Philly Zoo sometime soon, this is the perfect reason!. LumiNature is the perfect way to celebrate the start of the holiday season and it all starts in Philly today (November 17) and everyone in the area is so excited to get their tickets.
NBC Philadelphia
These Free Light Shows Are Lighting Up the 2022 Holidays in Philly
Philadelphia is lighting up once again for the Christmas season with iconic holiday events like the Macy's Christmas Light Show returning closer to normal, Comcast illuminating the sights and sounds of the season and Franklin Square's light "Spectacular" celebrating its 10th year. It would be nearly impossible to list all...
Phillymag.com
Your Guide to the Thanksgiving Day Parade in Philadelphia
Quinta Brunson, Phang and Santa all in one place? Count us in!. Did you know Philly is home to our country’s oldest Thanksgiving Day parade? Take that, other cities! Started in 1920, Philadelphia’s Thanksgiving Day parade (originally sponsored by Gimbels!) has been delighting Philadelphians with music, floats, performances and giant balloons for over a century. Maybe you go brave the cold every year, or maybe you usually watch it on TV but are thinking of experiencing it IRL this year. Either way, here’s everything you need to know about this year’s celebration.
PhillyBite
Fun Things To Do For Couples In Philadelphia
Are you single and hoping to visit Philadelphia with a travel companion/love interest? Here's a tip for meeting someone to enjoy a romantic break in Pennsylvania – sign up for online dating. You'll be amazed by the diverse talent pool you can tap into. This platform will not only introduce you to prospective partners looking for dates, but if you're secretly seeking an unconventional arrangement, you could search for a couple seeking a female! Whatever form of interaction suits you, it’s guaranteed that a digital site or app can be your passport to fulfillment. Once you get that Philly breaks organized, how about a list of fun activities for couples (and their ‘friends’?!)
Nearly 200 Philly students treated to free screening of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
"Our children are really excited too because they don't get the chance to get out a lot, and PAL is like that safe haven for them," said Joy Woods Jones, director of programs for the Police Athletic League of Philadelphia.
WWE Coming Soon to Trenton, NJ and Philadelphia, PA
Listen up wrestling fans, you're in for a treat. The WWE is coming to the area at the beginning of 2023. I know you want to go. All of your favorite superstars will be there. According to a press release, there are going to be two local live shows this winter.
New Chick-fil-A restaurant opens in Philadelphia's Wynnefield Heights section
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A new Chick-fil-A opened its doors Thursday morning in Philadelphia's Wynnefield Heights section. Located at 4040 City Avenue, the restaurant will be open for dine-in and carry-out between 6:30 a.m. and 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The new restaurant is bringing about 120 full- and part-time jobs...
This Event Is A First For Philly and Xfinity Live
There’s nothing I love more than Xfinity Live and good food and this event happening in Philadelphia, PA, is the perfect excuse to eat and drink all day long this Saturday. Xfinity Live is hosting the Philadelphia Street Food Festival this weekend and it’s going to be a huge event. This is the first-ever Philly Street Food festival and it’s coming to one of the best bars in Philadelphia.
NBC Philadelphia
Loophole Allows Hundreds of Families to Skip Philly's Housing Waiting List
Leticia Riley walked out of the Philadelphia Housing Authority this summer disappointed and worried about the wait for public housing. “They told me it would be up to 8 to 15 years,” said Riley, a 26-year-old mother of two. And forget about getting a Housing Choice Voucher, also known...
glensidelocal.com
Jenkintown Holiday Market early-bird vendors list
The Jenkintown Holiday Market will feature local artisans, free coffee and apple cider, and live music in Jenkintown’s Town Square on Saturday, December 3 from 10:00am to 3:00pm. Local restaurants and storefront businesses will be offering specials throughout the day. Here’s the vendor lineup as of now:. Wandering...
Bus of asylum seekers from Texas arrives in Philadelphia
The bus was carrying 28 passengers including a 10-year-old girl suffering from dehydration and a high fever who was whisked to a hospital for treatment.
philadelphiaweekly.com
17 Best Philly Thrift Stores: Must-Stop Shops for Consignment Connoisseurs
Shopping at local thrift stores is a wonderful way to reduce waste, refresh your wardrobe, and even replenish your wallet! Between countless racks of one-of-a-kind garments and shelves of vintage decor, you can revamp your style without breaking the bank. Here are our picks for the best Philly thrift stores!
fox29.com
Philly POPS will cease operations at the conclusion of 2022-2023 season
PHILADELPHIA - After their final performance for the 2022 – 2023 season, the Philly POPS will perform no more. In a statement on their website, President Frank Giordano and Board Chair Joseph Del Raso said, due to various circumstances, including the calamitous affect of COVID-19, they could no longer remain operational.
NBC Philadelphia
Busload of Migrants Welcomed in Philly After Traveling From Texas
A bus of migrants seeking asylum that departed from Texas arrived at Philadelphia's 30th Street Station on Wednesday morning, including a young girl suffering from dehydration. The bus pulled up just after 6 a.m. Temps in Philadelphia were in the low 40s when the bus arrived. Léelo en español aquí....
Area Grocery Store Owner To Run For Philly Mayor In 2023
A local grocery store magnate will seek the Democratic nomination for the 2023 Philadelphia mayoral race. Jeff Brown, whose company owns 12 supermarkets in greater Philadelphia according to his LinkedIn, announced his run on social media on Tuesday, Nov. 15. On his campaign website, the Democrat says his administration would...
Phillymag.com
Philly Today: Notorious Restaurateur Matt Swartz Is In Trouble. Again.
Plus, more Krasner drama, more mayoral announcements, more truly important Fetterman news and... the end of the Philly Pops?. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today....
Sick child treated after migrant bus arrives in Philadelphia
A bus carrying 28 migrants from Texas has arrived in Philadelphia, including a 10-year-old girl suffering from dehydration and a high fever who was whisked to a hospital for treatment. Advocates who welcomed them as they arrived
travellemming.com
21 Best Day Trips from Philadelphia in 2022 (By a Local)
There are so many great things to do in Philadelphia, but if you’re itching to get out of the city there are plenty of day trips from Philadelphia to explore too!. I am a Philadelphia local and I’m here to help you take advantage of all there is to do just an hour or two outside of Philadelphia!
Washington Examiner
Bad things happen in Philadelphia, and the Mexican government is exploiting it
A former president once said, "Bad things happen in Philadelphia." He was given grief for it, but he was right. Now, things are so bad that the Mexican government is using the city as an example of death and destruction. A government campaign to deter Mexican residents from abusing drugs used scenes from Philadelphia to show the horrors of drug use.
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Breakfast Spots in Philadelphia
- If you are traveling in Philadelphia and looking for the best breakfast spots, you've come to the right place. Read on to find out which spots are worth a visit! This list includes Red Owl Tavern, Cafe La Maude, and The Dutch Eating Place. These spots serve up fresh, healthy food.
