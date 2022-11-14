ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Migrant explosion fears as judge blocks asylum restrictions

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday ordered the Biden administration to lift Trump-era asylum restrictions that have been a cornerstone of border enforcement since the beginning of COVID-19. U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan ruled in Washington that enforcement must end immediately for families and single adults, calling the ban “arbitrary and capricious.” The administration has not applied it to children traveling alone.
🎥 Biden, China's Xi talk Russia, nuclear weapons in 3-hour meeting

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to cajole the world's largest economies to further isolate Russia diplomatically and economically over its invasion of Ukraine despite a souring global outlook that has tested other nations' resolve. (Click below to watch President Biden's news conference) In meetings...
GOP celebrates slim House majority, return to power in Washington

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans won control of the U.S. House on Wednesday, returning the party to power in Washington and giving conservatives leverage to blunt President Joe Biden’s agenda and spur a flurry of investigations. But a threadbare majority will pose immediate challenges for GOP leaders and complicate the party’s ability to govern.
Biden facing pressure to extend student loan payment pause

WASHINGTON (AP) — In the days and weeks before the midterm election, President Joe Biden trumpeted his plan to cancel billions in student loans as he rallied young people to support Democrats. But now the entire initiative is in jeopardy because of legal challenges that could ensure no one...
Student debt cancellation battle may go to Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration plans to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate the president's student debt cancellation plan, according to a Thursday legal filing warning that Americans will face financial strain if the plan remains stalled in court when loan payments are scheduled to restart in January.
