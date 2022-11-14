Read full article on original website
🎥 Marshall’s resolution to end COVID national emergency passes Senate
WASHINGTON—By a bipartisan vote of 62-36, the U.S Senate passed U.S. Senator Roger Marshall’s resolution to end the COVID-19 national state of emergency currently in effect under the National Emergencies Act (NEA). Senator Marshall’s resolution followed President Joe Biden’s comments that the coronavirus pandemic is over, yet the...
Migrant explosion fears as judge blocks asylum restrictions
SAN DIEGO (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday ordered the Biden administration to lift Trump-era asylum restrictions that have been a cornerstone of border enforcement since the beginning of COVID-19. U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan ruled in Washington that enforcement must end immediately for families and single adults, calling the ban “arbitrary and capricious.” The administration has not applied it to children traveling alone.
🎥 Biden, China's Xi talk Russia, nuclear weapons in 3-hour meeting
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to cajole the world's largest economies to further isolate Russia diplomatically and economically over its invasion of Ukraine despite a souring global outlook that has tested other nations' resolve. (Click below to watch President Biden's news conference) In meetings...
Lacking votes to codify abortion rights, Senate to vote on marriage equality
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Monday that Democrats still lack the power to codify abortion rights into law despite his party's stronger-than-expected performance in the midterm elections. “I don't think there's enough votes,” he said at a press conference during the Group of 20 summit in Indonesia....
🎥 Pelosi won't seek leadership role, plans to stay in Congress
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that she will not seek a leadership position in the new Congress, a pivotal realignment making way for a new generation of leaders after Democrats lost control of the House to Republicans in the midterm elections. Pelosi announced in a...
GOP celebrates slim House majority, return to power in Washington
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans won control of the U.S. House on Wednesday, returning the party to power in Washington and giving conservatives leverage to blunt President Joe Biden’s agenda and spur a flurry of investigations. But a threadbare majority will pose immediate challenges for GOP leaders and complicate the party’s ability to govern.
Biden facing pressure to extend student loan payment pause
WASHINGTON (AP) — In the days and weeks before the midterm election, President Joe Biden trumpeted his plan to cancel billions in student loans as he rallied young people to support Democrats. But now the entire initiative is in jeopardy because of legal challenges that could ensure no one...
Russia refused to take US phone call after Poland missile strike
WASHINGTON (AP) — The top U.S. military officer said Wednesday that he tried to reach out to his Russian counterpart in the aftermath of the missile explosions in Poland, but wasn't able to get through. Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said his staff...
Moran, Marshall vote no: Same-sex marriage bill clears Senate hurdle
WASHINGTON (AP) — Legislation to protect same-sex and interracial marriages crossed a major Senate hurdle Wednesday, putting Congress on track to take the historic step of ensuring that such unions are enshrined in federal law. Twelve Republicans including retiring Missouri Senator Roy Blunt voted with all Democrats to move...
Population in the US: as small towns shrink, is immigration the answer?
In late October, the angle of an adjustable ramp connecting the shore of the Mississippi River to a casino riverboat made it easy to see how low water levels had dropped in south-east Missouri. The downward slope also resembled the population decline in the surrounding town, Caruthersville, over the last decade.
Student debt cancellation battle may go to Supreme Court
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration plans to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate the president's student debt cancellation plan, according to a Thursday legal filing warning that Americans will face financial strain if the plan remains stalled in court when loan payments are scheduled to restart in January.
