NBCMontana
Lolo National Forest asks public for input
MISSOULA, MT — The Lolo National Forest and Plan Revision Team is looking for public and stakeholder input for the upcoming Land Management Plan Revision process. According to the Revision Team, informal input on engagement goals, objectives and tools for the plan revision process will be accepted through the end of the year.
NBCMontana
Crews finish rock removal project on Highway 1
MISSOULA, Mont. — A major slope stability project is wrapped up on Highway 1 in Granite County. The goal of the project was to cut down on the amount of rockfall along the roadway. Crews successfully removed 4.4 million pounds of rock from the Flint Creek Pass area on...
NBCMontana
3D Weather: La Nina effect on western Montana winter
In the past, you have likely heard Meteorologists discuss terms such as El Nino and La Nina. Be ready to hear more about La Nina because the globe has once again entered a La Nina weather pattern. So where does it originate, and what conditions generate its development? Meteorologist Mitchel...
NBCMontana
Humane Society of Western Montana to provide vaccine clinic
MISSOULA, MT — The Humane Society of Western Montana is providing a donation-based dog and cat vaccine clinic to prevent the spread of Parvo and other preventable diseases at the Missoula County Fairgrounds in Building 9 from noon to 3 p.m. this Saturday. HSWM is hosting the walk-in clinic...
NBCMontana
MDT announces completion on I-90 Quinn Creek Road Bridges project
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation announced construction on the I-90 Quinn Creek Road Bridges project is substantially complete. Crews will return to chip seal, cover and apply a high friction of surface treatment to the bridges in 2023. MDT released the following information:. The Montana Department...
