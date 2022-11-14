Veteran NFL Tight End Reportedly Suffers Season-Ending Injury During Win On Sunday

Cardinals TE Zach Ertz © Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Cardinals received devastating news Monday in the form of an injury update related to one of the team's top receiving options.

During the first quarter of Arizona's Week 10 matchup with the Rams, tight end Zach Ertz was seen being carted off the field and initial reports projected him to miss several weeks with an undisclosed ACL injury.

Today, however, according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, Ertz has been ruled out for the rest of the season after an MRI revealed extensive damage to his knee.

"Sources: #AZCardinals TE Zach Ertz has suffered a season-ending knee injury. A brutal reality for Arizona and its veteran," Rapoport tweeted Monday afternoon.

Ertz, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, has now suffered major injuries in two of his past three NFL seasons. During his last year with Philadelphia in 2020, Ertz missed five games with a Grade 3 high ankle sprain.

With Ertz now ruled out for the rest of 2022, the Arizona passing attack will need to adjust quickly.

Before his season-ending injury, the veteran tight end was a formidable red zone presence for quarterback Kyler Murray, leading the team in touchdown grabs (4).

In Ertz's place, Trey McBride will likely be in for a larger receiving workload. Throughout his 9 games played this season, McBride has accumulated just four catches for 31 yards.

Arizona will hope McBride can produce in Ertz's absence when the Cardinals take on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 11.