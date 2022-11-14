Read full article on original website
Maine’s North Woods Outlaws Hosting Free Dinner & Concert
If you have lived in Central Maine very long, there is a good chance you have heard about the North Woods Outlaws. Based in the Augusta area, they are a country-rap group with a big following. For the last few years, they have been doing charity events. Their biggest event...
Get Ready For The Grand Opening of This New Augusta Restaurant
It's so fun to learn about how our local community is growing and the food industry is especially exciting because now that the pandemic is semi gone, we can actually go out and enjoy food again!. Are you ready for another new restaurant in Augusta? Something that will satisfy for...
Celebrating its 45th Year, The Annual Train Show Comes Back to Brewer
When I was a kid, I thought trains were the best. As a youngster, I thought I had it made. My grandparents lived on a little side street in Brewer, and the train came right across their street. Over the years, I probably dropped about 3 rolls worth of pennies onto the tracks to get flattened by the passing cars. My cousin and I would drop whatever we were doing if we heard the sound of the whistle.
185-Year-Old Home Now Brand New and For Sale in Bangor
It is pretty amazing how many homes there are in the Bangor area that are old. Very old. Like a hundred and fifty years old, or close to it. Here is an example of a house that has been standing where it is today since 1837. That was 185 years ago.
Old Town To Light Kayak Tree & Host Festival Of Lights Parade
The City of Old Town will be hosting its 5th Annual Kayak Tree Lighting and Festival of Lights Parade at the end of the month. The Kayak Tree Lighting is a fairly new tradition in the Old Town area. Old Town's Director of Economic & Community Development, EJ Roach, says it all started a few years back...
Brownville Deer Pantry Seeking Donations to Fund Upcoming Season
The feeding season is coming up, and The Brownville Deer Pantry is in need. It's a live stream we can watch for hours, and do. The live stream from The Brownville Deer Pantry features numerous camera angles of deer feeding on oats, feed blocks and acorns. Going into another feeding season, the food pantry is prepping to feed between 150-200 deer every day.
These Central Maine Pigs Busted Loose to Frolic in The Wednesday Snow!
There's always something special about the first snowfall of the year, isn't there? I mean sure, we all b*tch and moan about how crappy the roads are or that we have to take an extra 5 minutes to warm up the car- but admit it - it's damn near magical.
Grab Your Snow Pants. Looks Like Tubing is Coming Back to Hermon Mountain.
The pandemic ruined everything for a minute. Well, maybe more than a minute, but slowly things are starting to come back around. I could go on and on, but we all lived it. There's no new and exciting way to describe how we all sat around bored for two years because everything was all mucked up because of Covid. This year, it looks like the good old fashioned flu will be the ruiner. Oh well.
Good News for Veterans Who Need Food for Thanksgiving Dinner
The good work that Maine Veterans Project does continues. This is the result from the recent food drive at Cole Land Transportation Museum, where they filled a pair of Jeeps that were inside the museum. They had fun with it and donors placed their non perishables in either the Jeep. One for Navy, Marines and Coast Guard. The other Army, Air Force, Space Force.
Looks Like Bangor’s First Flakes Are Gonna Fly on Wednesday
How is this possible? It was 70 degrees last week!. I will never stop ringing the bell that Mother Nature is either bi-polar, or she just gives us all the leftover weather no one wants. Maine rarely gets good, steady weather. If it's bright and sunny, the wind blows like crazy. If it's nasty weather, it comes at the weirdest times. Like this year, winter may start a little earlier than it seems like it should.
Due To Safety Concerns, the Orono Bog Walk is Now Closed for the Season
The Bog Walk is one of the true treasures of this area. The whole City Forest is, really. It's such a gorgeous and serene spot. Like so many places in Maine, which is one of the things that's so great about where we live, it's a spot nearby that totally takes you out of the city. It's a little green respite in the middle of Bangor's low-grade chaos. It's not like we're New York City.
4 Great Steakhouses in Maine
If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Maine Discovery Museum Celebrates New Display, New Executive Director and the ’90s
Folks at the Maine Discovery Museum have been busy these last few months. But they took time out to celebrate several things this weekend; a new exhibit, a new Executive Director, and a successful 90s fundraiser. At the end of October, the MDM announced it would be demolishing the well-loved...
Brewer High School Annual Turkey Trot Sunday
The 41st annual event benefits the Sophomore class of Brewer High School. The event is this Sunday the 20th and it begins at 1 p.m. Registration takes place at Brewer High School in the cafeteria at 11 a.m. The three-mile course begins on Dirigo Drive, turns near the Ciancette Building,...
Bar Harbor Pat’s Pizza Sold and Closed for Renovations
If you're craving pizza on Bar Harbor your options just became smaller with the news that the Bar Harbor Pat's Pizza has been sold and closed for renovations. The restaurant on 6 Pleasant Street isn't very active with their Facebook, but a call to their number at 288-5117 has a male voice answering saying that "The restaurant is under new ownership and will be closed for renovations for a period of time. Please look for us on Facebook for our reopening."
nationalfisherman.com
A death in the family
On the Nov. 1, 2022, a unique fishing vessel, the Irene Alton sank in 160 feet of water off the coast of Maine. In 1976, Bernard Raynes launched the Irene and Alton – named for his parents – in Owls Head, Maine. Raynes, who came from 11 generations of fishermen from Maine and Nova Scotia, had built the 58-foot wooden eastern rig at a time when everyone else was building steel stern trawlers.
Changes Finally Coming to Ease Traffic at Acadia National Park
There are always so many cars in the peak of the season. Look at those license plates. Massachusetts. New York. New Hampshire. And of course Maine. Acadia is so amazing and we are so lucky to have it. The plan to make visiting Acadia more efficient, if you haven’t heard,...
New lobster boat fulfills the need for speed
Most Maine lobstermen just like to go fast; it’s been that way since the days of sail and probably will always be that way. It’s true for lobstermen who like a good race and true for those that fish offshore and don’t want to waste a lot of time getting there. Both facts explain the 1,000-hp FPT diesel in the Reverence, a 42’ Mussel Ridge lobster boat that Sargent’s Custom Boats in Milbridge, Maine, built this year for Duncan Haass of Lamoine, Maine. Asked why 1,000 horses were needed for a lobster boat, boatyard owner Joe Sargent laughed and said, “Why? Go Fast!”
A Couple Visits Bar Harbor And Share Their Thoughts On Our Food
You always hear what people love about Maine, how about two people from New Orleans, who tell you what they don’t like?. Tenaj & Tino, are a married travel couple from New Orleans. 4 years ago they quit their jobs and sold everything to travel the world. They lived...
Maine sawmill featured in governor's race to expand
(The Center Square) – A Maine saw mill that was a flash point between incumbent Gov. Janet Mills and her Republican rival Paul LePage, over claims it would be shut down, has now announced plans to dramatically expand its operations. Sappi North America announced last Thursday, it has approved a $418 million capital project to convert the paper operations at the Somerset Mill in Skowhegan, which employs about 700 workers. The company says the move is aimed at expanding its portfolio of packaging and specialty...
