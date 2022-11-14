Read full article on original website
Related
Japan PM Kishida condemns North Korea after missile lands in Japan's EEZ
TOKYO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida condemned North Korea for firing a ballistic missile on Friday that landed within his country's exclusive economic zone (EEZ), in what the Coast Guard said was roughly 210 km from an island in northern Hokkaido.
Down to its last panda, Mexico ponders what could come next
China sends pandas overseas only as loans, at a cost of $1 million a year. Xin Xin could mark the end of 50 years of pandas in Latin America.
Comments / 0