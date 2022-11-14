Read full article on original website
Related
Atlas Obscura
The Bear Pit
The Redburn Country Park in Holywood, County Down was once part of the Dunville Family Estate. The Dunville family moved to Redburn House in 1759 and the family lived in the home up until the death of the last family member in 1940. The Dunville family had many hobbies and business interests.
'Absolutely life-changing': Volusia high school band invited to London New Year's parade
Students in the University High School Titan Regiment marching band looked on with eager eyes on Wednesday afternoon as Duncan Sandys, former lord mayor of Westminster, described the route of the London New Year’s Day Parade. The parade, which crosses “through the historical heart of London,” begins outside The Ritz London hotel and traverses...
Atlas Obscura
Piel Island
Situated Just half a mile off the Furness Peninsula, Piel Island is a small spit of land with an extraordinary local tradition. It can be reached by ferry from Roa Island or on a guided walk across the sands at low tide. Close to the island’s jetty you can find...
Atlas Obscura
Bullet Holes in the National Museum of Finland
The decorative exterior door to the National Museum of Finland represents several traditional Finnish occupations. One of the trades depicted is that of a blacksmith, however, when visitors look closely the panel has an unusual detail—a bullet hole in the head of the carved craftsman. The Finnish Civil...
Atlas Obscura
Was This King Charles I’s Death Vest?
It was cold in London on the morning of January 30, 1649—the day King Charles I was scheduled to be beheaded on a scaffold in front of the Palace of Whitehall, following a conviction for high treason during the English Civil War. Dressing before before sunrise, the king reportedly donned an elaborately patterned “sky-coloured satten wastecoat” beneath his black garb. He didn’t want to shiver in the winter air, it’s been said. “He didn’t want people to think that he was frightened,” says Meriel Jeater, a curator at the Museum of London Docklands.
Atlas Obscura
‘Move One Place On’
“I want a clean cup,” interrupted the Hatter: “let’s all move one place on.” While the Houston suburb of Bellaire may seem a world apart from Lewis Carroll’s whimsical fantasyland, it is home to what could possibly be the most elaborately detailed sculpture inspired by Alice in existence, one that even rivals the famous statue in New York’s Central Park.
Comments / 0