Minnesota State

Eagles' loss shows who their most indispensable player is − and it's not Jalen Hurts

PHILADELPHIA − As it turns out, a rookie who played barely one-third of the defensive snaps is the most indispensable player on the Eagles. That's how much the Eagles need Jordan Davis. The mammoth 6-foot-6, 336-pound defensive tackle missed his second straight game with an ankle injury. Davis is on injured reserve, which means he has to miss at least two more games.
Chiefs missing top 3 wide receivers to injuries, illnesses

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was missing his top three wide receivers in practice Wednesday because of injuries and illness, and the situation might not be a whole lot better when Kansas City visits the Chargers this weekend. JuJu Smith-Schuster remained in the concussion protocol...
Packers release two 2021 picks in Amari Rodgers, Kylin Hill

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers have released wide receiver/punt returner Amari Rodgers one year after they traded up in the third round to draft the former Clemson star. Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst announced on Tuesday the roster moves involving Rodgers and running back/kick returner...
The time has come for Cowboys to sign Odell Beckham Jr.

The Dallas Cowboys, from their owner on down, have spent more time talking about Odell Beckham Jr. over the last two weeks than they have about any of their own players. They haven't signed him yet makes two things pretty clear:. Beckham isn't healthy enough to play yet. And Beckham...
NFL odds Week 11: How to bet Raiders-Broncos, pick

The Las Vegas Raiders head to Colorado to face off against the Denver Broncos in a Week 11 NFL matchup. The Raiders are fresh off a tear-jerking 25-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, while the Broncos suffered a disappointing 17-10 loss at the hands of the Tennessee Titans. Here's everything...
Fields, Bears running game deal with Herbert's injury

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears running game had been rolling along at a record pace despite seven losses in eight games, largely because of quarterback Justin Fields. Now a hip injury to running back Khalil Herbert threatens to disrupt their offensive success and it could be...
Commanders guard against letdown at Texans after big win

HOUSTON (AP) — Riding the wave from their big win over the previously undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, the Washington Commanders are guarding against a letdown against the struggling Houston Texans on Sunday. Quarterback Taylor Heinicke, who will start a fifth straight game for the injured Carson Wentz, said the team...
Steelers S Fitzpatrick back at practice after appendectomy

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick returned to practice on Thursday for the first time since undergoing an emergency appendectomy last weekend. The two-time Pro Bowler said he felt fine after celebrating his 26th birthday by returning to his normal spot at the back end of Pittsburgh's defense, though it's unclear whether Fitzpatrick will be available when the Steelers (3-6) host Cincinnati (5-4) on Sunday.
Bears' Fields a rising star as he faces his hometown Falcons

ATLANTA (AP) — Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears are learning how to score in the quarterback's second season. Learning to win has been the more difficult lesson. Fields will be in the spotlight for his Georgia homecoming as the Bears and Atlanta Falcons match strong running games — and deflating losing streaks — on Sunday. Fields, a native of the Atlanta suburb of Kennesaw, began his college career at Georgia before transferring to Ohio State.
