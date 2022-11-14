ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiefs missing top 3 wide receivers to injuries, illnesses

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was missing his top three wide receivers in practice Wednesday because of injuries and illness, and the situation might not be a whole lot better when Kansas City visits the Chargers this weekend. JuJu Smith-Schuster remained in the concussion protocol...
NFL odds Week 11: How to bet Bengals-Steelers, pick

The Cincinnati Bengals are traveling to Pennsylvania to square off against the Pittsburgh Steelers in a Week 11 NFL matchup. The Bengals are well rested after a bye week, while the Steelers are flying high after a 20-10 victory over the New Orleans Saints. Here's everything you need from a...
The time has come for Cowboys to sign Odell Beckham Jr.

The Dallas Cowboys, from their owner on down, have spent more time talking about Odell Beckham Jr. over the last two weeks than they have about any of their own players. They haven't signed him yet makes two things pretty clear:. Beckham isn't healthy enough to play yet. And Beckham...
Packers release two 2021 picks in Amari Rodgers, Kylin Hill

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers have released wide receiver/punt returner Amari Rodgers one year after they traded up in the third round to draft the former Clemson star. Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst announced on Tuesday the roster moves involving Rodgers and running back/kick returner...
AP source: Ndamukong Suh joining Eagles on 1-year deal

Three-time All-Pro defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh is joining the Philadelphia Eagles, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The Eagles and Suh agreed on a one-year contract on Thursday, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t announced the signing. Nuh bolsters a defensive line that also added veteran Linval Joseph this week.
College Football Playoff Rankings: LSU, USC take advantage of Oregon's loss

The third edition of the College Football Playoff rankings have been revealed, and not surprisingly, there was not a lot of change at the top of the list. The top five all remained the same — No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU, all of whom are undefeated, plus one-loss Tennessee at No. 5.
Slumping Bills, Browns escape snow, will meet in Detroit

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — A day before the looming threat of a lake-effect snowstorm led to the Bills' home game against Cleveland being shifted indoors to Detroit, Dion Dawkins happily reminisced about how much fun he had playing in the snow in 2017. “I promise you it’ll be...
Eagles try to rebound as Sirianni faces familiar foe in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The game Sunday in Indianapolis was supposed to be all about reunions for Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni. He'd get to see Frank Reich, the coach who hired him in 2018, and could trade fist bumps and high-fives with all those young playmakers he developed bonds with during his three-year stint as the Colts offensive coordinator.
NFL shifts Bills home game vs Browns to Detroit due to storm

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The NFL is relocating the Bills home game against the Cleveland Browns to Detroit on Sunday because of a lake-effect snowstorm set to hit the Buffalo region. The move to relocate the game comes before the storm even began. The forecast is for between...
Playoff hopes gone, No. 12 Oregon plays host to No. 10 Utah

Dan Lanning had regrets. That should be expected after the coach watched Oregon’s chances of making the College Football Playoff slip away because of decisions he'd like to have back and mistakes on the field a week ago. “I think we all had a taste in our mouth that...
Defending champion Rams, Saints in urgent need of a victory

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The defending champion Los Angeles Rams and the New Orleans Saints have been on parallel paths this season. Both have been disappointments, are multiple games below .500 and urgently need a victory as they meet in the Superdome on Sunday. “We got a team that’s...
Chiefs RB Pacheco, a 7th-rounder, making most of his chances

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco is the poster child for why NFL general managers don’t spend early draft picks on running backs. The fact that the seventh-round selection has supplanted a 2020 first-round pick underscores the point. After showing flashes of brilliance in training...
Justin Jefferson a lock for OPOY? Can Packers build on huge win? NFC North takeaways

Week 10 was a fun one in the NFC North. All four teams scored at least 30 points, two of them against fellow division opponents, and man, that Vikings game…. Green Bay did their best to match the Minnesota vs. Buffalo thriller, too. The Packers upset the Cowboys at Lambeau Field as quarterback Aaron Rodgers remains the Cowboys' boogeyman. Coming into the game, Rodgers was 7-2 all-time against Dallas, including 2-0 in the postseason, and one thing about Rodgers, you can never count him out. He rode a three-touchdown performance by rookie wide receiver Christian Watson to yet another heartbreaker for Dallas fans.
College Football Playoff Rankings: How SEC could land three teams in Final Four

There was nothing spectacular about the College Football Playoff selection committee’s Week 12 offerings on Tuesday night — not on the surface. For consecutive weeks, the Suits chose to go with chalk, leaving us only to wonder how far down Oregon would fall (No. 12) after its thrilling loss to Washington, and if this might be the first time in recent memory that the Pac-12 boasted more ranked teams than the SEC (yes).
Rams WR Cooper Kupp to have ankle surgery, placed on IR

The defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams are off to a 3-6 start, good for last in the NFC West. And now, they will be without their top offensive weapon for the foreseeable future. Head coach Sean McVay announced Tuesday that superstar wideout Cooper Kupp will have ankle surgery...
Injuries at receiver a concern for both Chiefs, Chargers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fans usually expect a passing duel when Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs face Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. That might not be the case on Sunday night, with both teams unsure of who will line up at wide receiver. The Chiefs...
