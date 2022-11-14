Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Former Director of Tesla Australia Pleads Guilty to Insider Trading
(Reuters) -A former director of Tesla Inc's Australian unit pleaded guilty to two counts of insider trading tied to a supply deal the carmaker signed with Piedmont Lithium in 2020, the country's corporate watchdog said on Wednesday. The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) said Kurt Schlosser bought 86,748 shares...
Exclusive-Buyout firm KKR looks to sell Canadian gas producer Westbrick -sources
Nov 17 (Reuters) - Private equity firm KKR & Co (KKR.N) is seeking buyers for Canadian oil and gas producer Westbrick Energy Ltd to cash in on high energy prices, in a potential deal valued at around C$1.5 billion to C$2.0 billion ($1.13 billion to $1.5 billion), two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
Infineon plans 5-billion-euro Dresden site, raises targets
BERLIN, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Infineon (IFXGn.DE) is planning a new 5-billion-euro factory in the eastern German city of Dresden to expand its 300-millimetre production capacities, the German chipmaker said on Monday, while also raising its long-term financial targets.
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway reveals it sold about $4 billion of US Bancorp stock - and likely scored a $600 million profit
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway sold over 60% of its US Bancorp stock for about $4 billion. The investor's company has slashed its stake in the bank from nearly 10% to under 4% this year. Berkshire was a net buyer of stocks in the third quarter, but it has trimmed positions...
3 Stocks to Buy Now for the Next Bull Market
The Fed’s recent approval to increase the interest rate by 75 basis points has once again raised recession fears. However, given the possibility of a lower pace of rate hike...
'Big Short' investor Michael Burry reveals 5 stocks he bought last quarter - after slashing his portfolio to a single holding
Michael Burry expanded his US stock portfolio from a single holding to six last quarter. "The Big Short" investor placed bets on Qurate Retail, Charter Communications, and other companies. The value of Burry's portfolio jumped from about $3 million to over $41 million. Michael Burry bolstered his US stock portfolio...
Goldman Sachs Has 5 Stocks to Buy Under $10 With 100% to 800% Upside Potential
These are five stocks for aggressive investors looking to get share count leverage on companies that have sizable upside potential. While not suited for all investors, they are not penny stocks with absolutely no track record or liquidity, and Goldman Sachs does have research coverage.
Dividend reinvestment plans: Programs that use funds from dividend stocks to buy more shares of the company
One of the ways investors can start earning a profit from their investments is through dividends. As a way to share the wealth, some companies will pay investors periodic payments known as dividends when they’re earning enough money to cover their basic expenses. There are a lot of ways...
9to5Mac
Berkshire Hathaway bought a $4.1B stake in Apple chipmaker TSMC
A regulatory filing has revealed that Warren Buffett’s conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway bought a $4.1B stake in Apple chipmaker TSMC …. Billionaire investor Warren Buffett predicted back in 2011 that he would hold very few shares in AAPL in the future, because it was hard to predict the company’s future. That changed in 2016, when his conglomerate revealed a purchase of a billion dollars worth of stock.
Tencent Stake-Cut In Meituan Sends Hang Seng Down Over 2.5%: Alibaba, EV Shares Take A Hit
Hong Kong stocks opened in the red on Thursday, with the benchmark Hang Seng losing over 2.5% in morning trade, following news of Tencent cutting its $20 billion stake in Meituan. The latter has said it would maintain its mutually beneficial business relationship with Tencent post the divestment, reported Reuters.
ValueWalk
From NFTs To Cotton: Research Reveals The Investments With The Biggest Surge In Interest In 2022
With a whopping 268.64% increase in interest, it is clear that NFTs have been a revolutionary way to collect art and invest your money in 2022. A study by Forex Suggest analysed which investments received the most Google searches globally, to reveal which investments have seen their popularity surge the most in 2022 and which investments are the most in-demand in each country.
Berkshire Hathaway Just Cut Its Stake in This Longtime Holding by More Than Half
Berkshire Hathaway first purchased this stock roughly 16 years ago.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : Did Berkshire Hathaway buy a big stake Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company? | Kalkine Media
The shares of Taiwan Semiconductor witnessed a gain on Tuesday, November 15th, after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway revealed that it had purchased a $4.1 billion stake in one of the world's most advanced makers of silicon chips. Watch out this video for more.
Motley Fool
1 Super Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist, According to 91% of These Wall Street Analysts
Bill.com nearly doubled its revenue in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 despite the slowing economy. The company serves 420,000 business customers, and it could process more than $250 billion in transactions over the next year. 91% of analysts tracked by The Wall Street Journal gave Bill.com stock the highest...
Buffett’s firm cuts stakes U.S. Bank, BYD; adds chip maker
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Warren Buffett’s company slashed its stake in U.S. Bank’s parent company and also sold shares in Chinese electric car maker BYD in the third quarter, according to regulatory filings Monday. The moves were among several others including a more than $4.1 billion investment...
TSMC shares jump after Berkshire Hathaway discloses big stake
TAIPEI, Nov 15 (Reuters) - TSMC's (2330.TW), Taiwan-listed shares opened up more than 4% on Tuesday after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N) said it had bought more than $4.1 billion of stock in the Taiwanese semiconductor maker.
Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Increases Stake in Paramount Global as Streaming Wars Stay Hot
The billionaire investor's company now owns about 15 percent of Paramount's Class B shares after first disclosing its stake in May. Warren Buffett is still betting on Paramount. The famed investor’s company, Berkshire Hathaway, has increased its stake in Paramount Global in recent months, according to a filing Berkshire made...
Amazon CEO says layoffs will extend into next year
The mass layoffs that began in Amazon's corporate ranks this week will extend into next year, CEO Andy Jassy said Thursday.
US News and World Report
Fonterra Divests Chile Operations for $641 Million to Peru's Gloria Foods
(Reuters) -New Zealand's dairy exporter Fonterra Co-operative Group said on Friday that it was selling its dairy operations in Chile to Peruvian firm Gloria Foods in multiple transactions worth about 591.07 billion Chilean pesos ($641.42 million). The divestment is part of Fonterra's renewed focus on bolstering its operations in New...
Warren Buffett, Jack Ma-Backed Paytm Tumbles To Lowest Since May After SoftBank Sells One-Third Stake
The stock of digital payments service provider Paytm — backed by billionaire Warren Buffett‘s Berkshire Hathaway BRK BRK and Jack Ma’s Alibaba Group Holding BABA — lost nearly 10% of its value on Thursday in the Indian market. What Happened: The shares of Paytm’s parent One...
Comments / 0