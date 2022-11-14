ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

US News and World Report

Former Director of Tesla Australia Pleads Guilty to Insider Trading

(Reuters) -A former director of Tesla Inc's Australian unit pleaded guilty to two counts of insider trading tied to a supply deal the carmaker signed with Piedmont Lithium in 2020, the country's corporate watchdog said on Wednesday. The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) said Kurt Schlosser bought 86,748 shares...
Reuters

Infineon plans 5-billion-euro Dresden site, raises targets

BERLIN, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Infineon (IFXGn.DE) is planning a new 5-billion-euro factory in the eastern German city of Dresden to expand its 300-millimetre production capacities, the German chipmaker said on Monday, while also raising its long-term financial targets.
9to5Mac

Berkshire Hathaway bought a $4.1B stake in Apple chipmaker TSMC

A regulatory filing has revealed that Warren Buffett’s conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway bought a $4.1B stake in Apple chipmaker TSMC …. Billionaire investor Warren Buffett predicted back in 2011 that he would hold very few shares in AAPL in the future, because it was hard to predict the company’s future. That changed in 2016, when his conglomerate revealed a purchase of a billion dollars worth of stock.
ValueWalk

From NFTs To Cotton: Research Reveals The Investments With The Biggest Surge In Interest In 2022

With a whopping 268.64% increase in interest, it is clear that NFTs have been a revolutionary way to collect art and invest your money in 2022. A study by Forex Suggest analysed which investments received the most Google searches globally, to reveal which investments have seen their popularity surge the most in 2022 and which investments are the most in-demand in each country.
Motley Fool

1 Super Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist, According to 91% of These Wall Street Analysts

Bill.com nearly doubled its revenue in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 despite the slowing economy. The company serves 420,000 business customers, and it could process more than $250 billion in transactions over the next year. 91% of analysts tracked by The Wall Street Journal gave Bill.com stock the highest...
The Associated Press

Buffett’s firm cuts stakes U.S. Bank, BYD; adds chip maker

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Warren Buffett’s company slashed its stake in U.S. Bank’s parent company and also sold shares in Chinese electric car maker BYD in the third quarter, according to regulatory filings Monday. The moves were among several others including a more than $4.1 billion investment...
US News and World Report

Fonterra Divests Chile Operations for $641 Million to Peru's Gloria Foods

(Reuters) -New Zealand's dairy exporter Fonterra Co-operative Group said on Friday that it was selling its dairy operations in Chile to Peruvian firm Gloria Foods in multiple transactions worth about 591.07 billion Chilean pesos ($641.42 million). The divestment is part of Fonterra's renewed focus on bolstering its operations in New...

