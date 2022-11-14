Read full article on original website
10 huge Coronation Street spoilers for next week
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Next week's Coronation Street will see Hope plan a tribute to John Stape, while Sam visits Harvey in prison. Meanwhile, Ken receives a blast from the past. Here's a look at 10 big moments hitting your screens. 1. Hope continues to cash in on John's crimes.
EastEnders' Amy Mitchell self-harm plot continues as she makes secret decision
The following article contains discussion of themes including self-harm. EastEnders spoilers follow. Amy Mitchell has made a dangerous decision in EastEnders as her self-harm story continues. Earlier this week, Amy's dark secret was outed after being discovered by Sam Mitchell, and now her dad Jack Branning is struggling with how...
Neighbours' Alan Fletcher and Jason Donovan react to show return news
Neighbours stars have started responding to the news that the soap is being revived in 2023. The long-running Aussie favourite was axed after Channel 5 pulled funding, and no one stepped in to save it. But a few months after the 'last' episode aired, it's been announced that it's coming back next year on Amazon Freevee, based on where you live.
The English ending explained – did Cornelia get her revenge?
The English season 1 major spoilers follow. The English saw BBC One and Amazon Studios take that nice Emily Blunt – and Chaske Spencer from the Twilight movies – and place them in the middle of a violent, bloody saga of brutality and revenge. Who came out alive?...
TOWIE's Ferne McCann apologises to acid attack victim after leaked voice notes
Ferne McCann has issued an apology after allegedly derogatory remarks about a victim of her ex-boyfriend Arthur Collins were leaked in voice notes. The former TOWIE star's ex – with whom she shares a child – was jailed back in 2017 for 20 years after being convicted of 14 charges relating to an acid attack in a nightclub earlier that year, including nine counts of actual bodily harm and five counts of grievous bodily harm with intent.
Neighbours farewell tour confirms fate after news of show's return
Neighbours has confirmed that its Farewell Tour will still be going ahead, despite it, well, not really being a farewell after all. Earlier today (November 17), it was confirmed that the beloved soap will be returning to screens in 2023 after being saved by Amazon Freevee, which comes after its last episode aired in July following its axing by Channel 5.
EastEnders star Kellie Bright discusses Linda Carter's future after Mick's 'sad' Christmas exit
EastEnders star Kellie Bright has opened up about Linda Carter’s future following Mick’s very sad Christmas exit on the show. Talking to the Daily Mirror about the show’s upcoming Christmas episodes, the soap star talked about what we can expect from Danny Dyer's (who plays Mick) final scenes on the soap as well as her character's future.
Good Morning Britain star vomits live on-air after Bushtucker Trial gone wrong
Good Morning Britain's Richard Arnold ended up vomiting on today's (November 15) show, after hosts Richard Madeley and Susanna Reid put him through a mock Bushtucker Trial. The showbiz reporter returned to the show after some time off, and to tie in with the current series of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, he was questioned on his jungle knowledge while a snake was draped around him.
New Neighbours 2.0 Discussion Thread
I know we have already got a thread stating that neighbours is back but I’ve made this thread to discuss any potential news regarding it’s return and also to discuss the repeat episodes and the new series next year! Who is happy that it is back, how do you think they will start the new series? Give your thoughts and opinions below!
That Sue and Charlene are so nasty in the show
I was so looking forward to seeing Sue in the jungle as i have only known her as Eileen Grimshaw on Coronation Street. So watching her on the show has really changed my opinion of her as she comes across as bitching and two faced especially towards Matt and she is so lazy and ungrateful. I never thought she would be like this. Charlene is not really a surprise as you need to be tough to be a journalist but still her bitching as well was a bit shocking.
Top 5 soap single Epsiodes ever in ratings
Got asked this on another group. Stacey’s bipolar point of view (May 2009) Linda’s alcoholism on NYE point of view (December 2019) Ronnie & Roxy’s death (January 2017) Stacey’s bipolar point of view (May 2009) Linda’s alcoholism on NYE point of view (December 2019) Ronnie...
Law & Order star Elisabeth Röhm addresses potential return as ADA Serena Southerlyn
Law & Order star Elisabeth Röhm has addressed the possibility that she could return on screen as ADA Serena Southerlyn. While she was last seen all the way back in 2005, Serena is yet to appear in the recently-rebooted series – though the actress has made a comeback as director, helming last week's episode 'Only the Lonely'.
Big Little Lies star Zoë Kravitz gives update on show's fate after season 2
Big Little Lies star Zoë Kravitz has revealed the fate of the show following its second season. The HBO drama wrapped up its second run in July 2019, and the pandemic and subsequent the death of director Jean-Marc Vallée put its future in doubt. Now Kravitz has stated...
Grey's Anatomy ending?
Now that the show said goodbye to Meredith, could the show itself be ending? I hope not as it's the best US medical drama, I think the show could continue without her. It will be sad if Grey's Anatomy comes to an end. https://www.digitalspy.com/tv/ustv/a41996547/ellen-pompeo-greys-anatomy-goodbye-message/. Posts: 399. Forum Member. ✭. 17/11/22 -...
NCIS Hawai'i fans complain about surprise character absence
NCIS Hawai’i fans aren’t happy with the news that Yasmine Al-Bustami’s Lucy Tara will be absent from the show for the next few weeks. In Monday night’s (November 14) episode of the spinoff series, Lucy accepted a job offer for the Special Agent Afloat position, which would take her away from girlfriend Kate Whistler (Tori Anderson) for four months.
Ellen Pompeo releases Grey's Anatomy goodbye message
Grey's Anatomy season 19 spoilers follow. Ellen Pompeo has released a goodbye message ahead of her on-screen departure in Grey's Anatomy. The original Grey's cast member is set to depart on screen in January, though she'll remain as narrator and return in person as Meredith Grey for the show's season finale next spring.
Vintage Childrens BBC on BBC Four
Anybody been watching these on BBC Four on Sunday evenings? As part of the celebrations for the BBC's centenary, we've had a selection of episodes of childrens BBC shows from the 70's and 80's. So far we've had The Clangers, Play School, The Really Wild Show and Grange Hill (the...
Call the Midwife's Helen George celebrates daughter's birthday with sweet pictures
Call the Midwife star Helen George has celebrated her daughter’s birthday, posting a pair of adorable pictures online. In a post on Instagram, Helen shared two photos to mark the 1st birthday of her daughter, Lark. The first photo sees the toddler sitting in front of an inflatable number...
Normal People's Paul Mescal reveals how new movie Aftersun subverts male stereotypes
Normal People star Paul Mescal believes his critically-acclaimed new movie Aftersun subverts long-held male stereotypes about fatherhood. The film follows a woman names Sophie, played by Frankie Corio and Celia Rowlson-Hall, who remembers a trip she took to Turkey 20 years ago with her father Calum, played by Mescal. In...
2022 Week 9 (BLACKPOOL) Spoiler Thread - PLEASE DO NOT POST RESULTS OUTSIDE THIS THREAD
Get your bags packed… we’re off to BLACKPOOL for the first time since 2019! Stick of rock, anyone?. As ever, a big thank you to our spoiler king @davethorp and our friend @Juliet007 for coming through with the spoiler goods on a weekly basis. Thanks for all your hard work, guys!
