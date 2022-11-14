Read full article on original website
The time has come for Cowboys to sign Odell Beckham Jr.
The Dallas Cowboys, from their owner on down, have spent more time talking about Odell Beckham Jr. over the last two weeks than they have about any of their own players. They haven't signed him yet makes two things pretty clear:. Beckham isn't healthy enough to play yet. And Beckham...
Chiefs missing top 3 wide receivers to injuries, illnesses
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was missing his top three wide receivers in practice Wednesday because of injuries and illness, and the situation might not be a whole lot better when Kansas City visits the Chargers this weekend. JuJu Smith-Schuster remained in the concussion protocol...
NFL odds Week 11: How to bet Raiders-Broncos, pick
The Las Vegas Raiders head to Colorado to face off against the Denver Broncos in a Week 11 NFL matchup. The Raiders are fresh off a tear-jerking 25-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, while the Broncos suffered a disappointing 17-10 loss at the hands of the Tennessee Titans. Here's everything...
Commanders guard against letdown at Texans after big win
HOUSTON (AP) — Riding the wave from their big win over the previously undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, the Washington Commanders are guarding against a letdown against the struggling Houston Texans on Sunday. Quarterback Taylor Heinicke, who will start a fifth straight game for the injured Carson Wentz, said the team...
Packers release two 2021 picks in Amari Rodgers, Kylin Hill
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers have released wide receiver/punt returner Amari Rodgers one year after they traded up in the third round to draft the former Clemson star. Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst announced on Tuesday the roster moves involving Rodgers and running back/kick returner...
Timme leads No. 2 Gonzaga against No. 12 Texas after 22-point game
Gonzaga Bulldogs (2-0) at Texas Longhorns (2-0) BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Gonzaga faces the No. 12 Texas Longhorns after Drew Timme scored 22 points in Gonzaga's 64-63 win over the Michigan State Spartans. Texas finished 22-12 overall last season while going 16-3 at home. The Longhorns averaged 7.7 steals, 3.4...
Fields, Bears running game deal with Herbert's injury
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears running game had been rolling along at a record pace despite seven losses in eight games, largely because of quarterback Justin Fields. Now a hip injury to running back Khalil Herbert threatens to disrupt their offensive success and it could be...
No. 7 USC can earn spot in Pac-12 title game by beating UCLA
Here are some things to watch this week in the Pac-12 Conference:. No. 7 USC (9-1 overall, 7-1 Pac-12, No. 7 CFP) at No. 16 UCLA (8-2, 5-2, No. 16 CFP), Saturday. For USC, the road to the Pac-12 championship game boils down to a simple scenario: A win over the Bruins guarantees the Trojans a spot. Along with it, they get city bragging rights. There remains a path to the league’s title game for UCLA but it's not as straightforward. The crosstown showdown features two dynamic passers in USC’s Caleb Williams and UCLA’s Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Williams has thrown 31 TD passes and rushed for six. Thompson-Robinson has 20 TD passes and has run for seven more. USC enters as a 1 1/2-point favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. To the winner goes the Victory Bell, which is a nearly 300-pound bell from a freight locomotive.
College football odds Week 12: How to bet Georgia-Kentucky
The top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs (10-0 overall, 7-0 SEC East Division) look to take another step closer to the College Football Playoff when they travel to take on the Kentucky Wildcats (6-4, 3-4) on Saturday. The Bulldogs have won 12 in a row over the Wildcats and own a 61-12-2 edge...
49ers announce practice squad roster moves ahead of Cardinals game
The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed QB Jacob Eason and WR Dazz Newsome to the team's practice squad. In order to make room on the practice squad, the team placed WR Tajae Sharpe on the practice squad injured reserve list and released QB Kurt Benkert. Eason (6-6, 230)...
NFL shifts Bills home game vs Browns to Detroit due to storm
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The NFL is relocating the Bills home game against the Cleveland Browns to Detroit on Sunday because of a lake-effect snowstorm set to hit the Buffalo region. The move to relocate the game comes before the storm even began. The forecast is for between...
MetLife Stadium Turf to Be Replaced (Report)
MetLife Stadium's artificial surface has drawn heavy criticism, given the number of injuries occurring on the surface yearly.
Seahawks GM John Schneider breaks down keys to team's resurgence
Many folks around the league openly mocked the Seattle Seahawks when they traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos last March, figuring they would be one of the worst teams in the league to start the regular season. "We got the s--- kicked out of us all summer really," Seahawks...
Giants look for 8th win as they host improving Lions
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The Detroit Lions and New York Giants have been hanging out in the same neighborhood of the NFL for the past seven years, at least in terms of the standings. Neither team has made the playoffs since 2016. The Giants were 4-13 last season,...
Steelers S Fitzpatrick back at practice after appendectomy
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick returned to practice on Thursday for the first time since undergoing an emergency appendectomy last weekend. The two-time Pro Bowler said he felt fine after celebrating his 26th birthday by returning to his normal spot at the back end of Pittsburgh's defense, though it's unclear whether Fitzpatrick will be available when the Steelers (3-6) host Cincinnati (5-4) on Sunday.
Philadelphia Eagles sign veteran DT Ndamukong Suh
The Philadelphia Eagles continued to fill a void Thursday, as FOX Sports NFL Insider Jay Glazer reported that they signed former All-Pro defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh to a one-year deal. Suh presumably confirmed the signing via Twitter shortly after Glazer's report. Earlier in the week, Philadelphia signed veteran defensive lineman...
NFL odds Week 11: How to bet Cowboys-Vikings, pick
The Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings resume their closely-contested NFL rivalry when they play Sunday in Minneapolis. The Cowboys lead the all-time series 18-15, but the past six games have been decided by four points or fewer. Dallas has rallied to beat Minnesota four times over the past five games.
Bears' Fields a rising star as he faces his hometown Falcons
ATLANTA (AP) — Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears are learning how to score in the quarterback's second season. Learning to win has been the more difficult lesson. Fields will be in the spotlight for his Georgia homecoming as the Bears and Atlanta Falcons match strong running games — and deflating losing streaks — on Sunday. Fields, a native of the Atlanta suburb of Kennesaw, began his college career at Georgia before transferring to Ohio State.
Rested Bengals face rejuvented Steelers to begin stretch run
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals began the season with momentum and a fair amount of swag thanks to their stunning run to the Super Bowl a year ago. The Pittsburgh Steelers took it all away in the span of 3 1/2 hours in Week 1. Producing seven sacks and five turnovers while pulling off a 23-20 upset will do that.
Chiefs RB Pacheco, a 7th-rounder, making most of his chances
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco is the poster child for why NFL general managers don’t spend early draft picks on running backs. The fact that the seventh-round selection has supplanted a 2020 first-round pick underscores the point. After showing flashes of brilliance in training...
