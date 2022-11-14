Here are some things to watch this week in the Pac-12 Conference:. No. 7 USC (9-1 overall, 7-1 Pac-12, No. 7 CFP) at No. 16 UCLA (8-2, 5-2, No. 16 CFP), Saturday. For USC, the road to the Pac-12 championship game boils down to a simple scenario: A win over the Bruins guarantees the Trojans a spot. Along with it, they get city bragging rights. There remains a path to the league’s title game for UCLA but it's not as straightforward. The crosstown showdown features two dynamic passers in USC’s Caleb Williams and UCLA’s Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Williams has thrown 31 TD passes and rushed for six. Thompson-Robinson has 20 TD passes and has run for seven more. USC enters as a 1 1/2-point favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. To the winner goes the Victory Bell, which is a nearly 300-pound bell from a freight locomotive.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO