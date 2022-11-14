Read full article on original website
Warzone 2 befuddles players by requiring the Modern Warfare 2 launcher
Pre-loads have already proven confusing
What does FidelityFX CAS do in Modern Warfare 2?
Call of Duty fans are finally streaming onto the battlefield with Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2, and DMZ all having fully released. For PC users, there are plenty of different settings to play around with to enhance your gaming experience, from different mouse and keyboard options to a whole plethora of graphic choices.
How to unlock the M13B in DMZ in Modern Warfare 2
With the release of Warzone 2 comes the beta version of Activision’s new game mode, DMZ. This new game mode is still in its early development stage but is an addition to Warzone’s expansive open-world map with a new take on survival. DMZ offers a wide variety of new gameplay mechanics and aspects of the game that transfers between Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare II. One of these is the addition of the M13B, which is a new assault rifle that can only be unlocked through playing DMZ.
Modern Warfare 2 season 01 battle pass trailer leaks early, reveals combat map system
The upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II season 01 update is coming tomorrow, but fans got an early look at the new battle pass system in a video uploaded early. The new Season 01 Battle Pass trailer was posted early on Australian channels, according to Charlie Intel. The trailer gives fans a first look at the new battle pass system, which is a significant departure from previous passes.
New Modern Warfare 2 gun can only be unlocked by playing Warzone 2
You'll have to give DMZ a try to get the M13B assault rifle.
How to do a finishing move in Modern Warfare 2
Modern Warfare 2 brings in some of the most loved features of CoD history, including dolphin dives, sliding, and of course, finishing moves. Being brutally stabbed from behind is an unfortunate way to go in any game, but the CoD devs made sure to make finishing moves extra rage-inducing. That’s why we do it whenever we can. Here’s how you can do a finishing move in MW2 too.
What are the best audio settings for Warzone 2?
Being able to hear your enemy in an online game is critical, especially when it comes to battle royales when the map is crawling with opponents. Call of Duty’s battle royale is back in a big way with Warzone 2. The first game’s audio was notoriously spotty, so the audio settings are something you will likely want to tweak before dropping in on the new map, Al Mazrah.
How to get longshot kills in Modern Warfare 2
Several weapon mastery camos in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 require the player to hit longshots to unlock them. These longshot challenges appear for weapons like snipers, assault rifles, submachine guns, and marksman rifles at different points of the camo grind. But each of the weapons requires a different distance to count as a longshot kill since not all of them have the same range.
Warzone 2's weird new map-shaped battle pass, explained
With the launch of Warzone 2, Call of Duty is ditching the traditional battle pass.
Modern Warfare 2 Cyber Attack Explained
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has brought back the Cyber Attack game mode and we've got the rundown on what new players can expect from it. Cyber Attack isn't the only classic content being brought back for Modern Warfare 2's Season One. Players will also get to relive intense matches on both Shoot Out and Shipment. Alongside these fan favorites, players will also be able to take on a brand new Special Ops mission and practice for Ranked Mode on maps set with official rulesets.
How TFT Set 8 Supers trait works
TFT Set Eight will release on Dec. 7 and will bring with it new champions, items, origins, and more to the ever-changing auto chess simulator. Dubbed ‘Monsters Attack!’ this new set coming with Patch 12.13 will completely change TFT once again and give players a fresh set to try out.
Nintendo Switch Finally Getting PS5 and PS4 Console Exclusive
A game that was previously a console exclusive to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short weeks. When it comes to indie titles, it's never much of a shock to see games slowly roll out from one platform to another. Unlike AAA games, indie projects tend to release in a staggered manner across PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware. Once again, this will prove to be true in early December when publisher Devolver Digital brings one of its most popular games of the past few years to Switch.
League of Legends Patch 12.22: Full notes and updates
After months of achingly looking at the PBE and waiting for the return of Rod of Ages, the 2023 League of Legends preseason is finally here. Similar to other preseasons, Riot Games is revamping outdated items no one is buying, bringing back dragons we all hated, and helping new junglers and their pets find their way in the jungle. Other than that, the preseason patch is tweaking gold and experience for solo laners. And lastly, Riot is finally addressing persistent issues like AFKing and target inting.
Operation save 2022 Dota 2 battle pass continues: Voidstorm Asylum Arcana is an instant hit among fans
The 2022 Dota 2 battle pass was underwhelming at best when it came out. With lots of content locked away for the second part of the battle pass, Valve even gave away free content to retain interest from the fans, which worked wonderfully. Now that a record-breaking high number of players are back to playing Dota 2, Valve’s back to releasing more content, including the promised The Voidstorm Asylum Arcana for Razor, which was added to the game today.
How TFT Set 8 Spellslinger works
Teamfight Tactics will release Set Eight on Doc. 7, 2022, and will once again completely revamp the autochess title with Patch 12.13. Dubbed ‘Monsters Attack!’ TFT’s latest set will bring new champions, items, traits, and origins to the ever-changing strategy game. Monsters Attack! will feature 15 classes,...
100 Thieves’ Project X is already in playtesting, with plenty of ideas on what the game might be
100 Thieves confirmed in May that it is making its own video game, the working title of which was simply Project X. And while it’s clear that the game is still incredibly early in development and the 100 Thieves team is still deciding what it wants the game to be, the org released an update on Project X today that also featured feedback on the game from 100 Thieves creators and early gameplay.
Xbox Game Pass Reveals 10 New Games for November 2022
Xbox revealed another set of new Xbox Game Pass Games this week that are planned for the second half of November 2022. A total of 10 new games consisting of a mix of Xbox, cloud, and PC games were confirmed with some of those being day-one releases or game preview games, too. The first of the second batch of November games are out today with more to come throughout the rest of the month, and now that the next lineup has been revealed, all of the November 2022 games announced previously for the first half of the month are in the subscription service by now.
How to earn Captain’s Coins in Destiny 2’s Eliksni Quarter community event
Guardians who dove into Destiny 2 during last year’s Season of the Splicer were already familiar with the Eliksni Quarter, accessible in the Last City, and the zone played an important role in Season of Plunder. Now, players can spruce it up as part of Destiny 2‘s Eliksni Quarter...
When is the Fortnite Fracture event? | Fortnite Fracture event start time
Fortnite is one of the most popular live service games right now thanks to the influx of content that developer Epic Games manages to keep introducing. Just this season, players have seen a handful of collabs and the menacing Chrome taking over the island. Now, Epic has announced the Fracture...
How to evolve Cetoddle into Cetitan in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet introduced a whole new generation of Pokémon, including Cetoddle—an adorable pudgy little Ice-type Pokémon known as the ‘Terra Whale Pokémon’—to the gaming world in 2022. According to the Pokédex, it’s “closely related” to Wailmer. But, unlike its relative,...
