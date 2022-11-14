ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox Sports Radio

Why Tua Tagovailoa is Destined to Fail

Despite the Miami Dolphins being perhaps the most surprising team in the league while leading an AFC East division ahead of Super Bowl favorite Buffalo, First Things First’s Kevin Wildes thinks there will be trouble on the horizon.
Syracuse.com

Lions have one request for Buffalo Bills as they prepare to host Browns at Ford Field

The Detroit Lions are loaning Ford Field to the Buffalo Bills in Week 11. On Thursday the NFL announced that the Buffalo Bills’ game against the Cleveland Browns was being relocated to Detroit due to safety concerns in light of the ongoing weather emergency in Western New York. Orchard Park is set to get hit with three-plus feet of snow between today and Sunday. Considering the difficulties with clearing the stadium and having people travel safely to and from the game, it was decided to move the matchup to Ford Field.
KING-5

'Quite a spectacle': Paul Silvi on his trip to Munich to cover the Seahawks

SEATTLE — This is probably as good a time as any to look back at my trip to Munich and outside of the first half of the Seahawks game, it was very memorable. I should preface this by saying I'm not a world traveler - far from it. The thought of a 10-hour flight to anywhere is tough for me to endure. You've seen that kid on the plane with his handheld video game, toys, juice box, and crackers. That's me. But at 58 years old, I've upgraded to movies, magazines, Chex Mix, candy and soda. And keep'em coming.
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to concerning Bruce Arians health news

Some extremely unfortunate news has emerged regarding former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach and current senior advisor Bruce Arians. Arians revealed to Ira Kaufman of JoeBucsFan.com on Wednesday that he was dealing with a health crisis last month that resulted in a four-day hospitalization due to severe chest pains. “On the night before the Atlanta Read more... The post NFL world reacts to concerning Bruce Arians health news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
