ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Saquon Barkley Sends Clear Message On His Future With New York Giants

By Mitchell Forde
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11IOM5_0jAlDHZT00

Giants running back Saquon Barkley

© Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley has come back in a big way this season after injuries plagued him the past two years.

There's been some concern that the Giants might not be able to keep the 25-year-old star in New York, as Barkley is currently playing in the final year of his rookie contract.

But Barkley assuaged those fears Sunday. After rushing for 152 yards and leading the Giants to a 24-16 win over the Houston Texans, Barkley told reporters that he wants to be a "Giant for life."

"I think I’ve kind of been vocal about, before contracts was even brought up, about how I feel about this place, what I want my legacy to be at this place," Barkley said. "I want to be a Giant for life, and like I said, I’ve been vocal about that, so if the conversation gets brought up again, then we’ll go from there.”

The Giants picked up the fifth-year option on Barkley's rookie contract prior to this season, paying him $7.2 million.

While it will likely cost the franchise more to sign him to a new deal, it would come as a surprise if they let Barkley walk in free agency.

Barkley has played a huge part in the Giants starting this season 7-2. Through nine games, he's rushed for 931 yards, the most in the NFL. His six rushing touchdowns are tied for sixth-most in the league.

The Giants appear to want to build their offense around their rushing attack under first-year head coach Brian Daboll. They rank second among NFL teams in percentage of yardage that has resulted from running the ball this season and are one of just three teams with more production on the ground than through the air.

Barkley missed 18 games across the past two seasons due to injuries. And while he appeared in 13 games last year, he was often hampered, as he averaged just 45.6 rushing yards per game.

However, this season he's on pace to post the highest rushing yardage total of his career. His 4.7 yards per carry mark is second only to his breakout 2018 rookie campaign, which earned him Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.

If Barkley is serious about wanting to be a Giant for life, the Giants should act prior to the start of free agency on March 16 and make it happen.

Comments / 12

Related
Athlon Sports

NFL Coach Fired For 'Incident' That Took Place In Mexico City

An NFL assistant coach has been fired for a reported "incident" that took place in Mexico City over the weekend.  Kliff Kingsbury revealed this Tuesday afternoon that the Arizona Cardinals have parted ways with offensive line coach Sean Kugler.  Kugler didn't even make it to Monday night ...
Athlon Sports

Troy Aikman Blasts NFL Team For 'Embarrassing Effort' In Week 11

Last night's game was a tough one to absorb for the fledgling Arizona Cardinals. As if it's not bad enough to get walloped, 38-10, by the visiting San Francisco 49ers, ESPN's Troy Aikman took Arizona to task on national TV.  The disgust in Aikman's voice was apparent as he broke down this ...
Athlon Sports

Troy Aikman Would Hire This NFL Head Coach Over Everyone Else

It's a constant debate in the NFL: which quarterback, which coach, which team is the best in the league? Monday Night Football commentator Troy Aikman has a submission for one of those categories, best coach, that might surprise some people. While Bill Belichick has won the most Super Bowls of any ...
Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

New York, NY
24K+
Followers
1K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

AthlonSports.com offers reliable predictions, provides expert analysis, reacts to breaking news, and helps shape the way fans view the game.

 https://athlonsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy