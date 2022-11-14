Saquon Barkley Sends Clear Message On His Future With New York Giants

Giants running back Saquon Barkley © Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley has come back in a big way this season after injuries plagued him the past two years.

There's been some concern that the Giants might not be able to keep the 25-year-old star in New York, as Barkley is currently playing in the final year of his rookie contract.

But Barkley assuaged those fears Sunday. After rushing for 152 yards and leading the Giants to a 24-16 win over the Houston Texans, Barkley told reporters that he wants to be a "Giant for life."

"I think I’ve kind of been vocal about, before contracts was even brought up, about how I feel about this place, what I want my legacy to be at this place," Barkley said. "I want to be a Giant for life, and like I said, I’ve been vocal about that, so if the conversation gets brought up again, then we’ll go from there.”

The Giants picked up the fifth-year option on Barkley's rookie contract prior to this season, paying him $7.2 million.

While it will likely cost the franchise more to sign him to a new deal, it would come as a surprise if they let Barkley walk in free agency.

Barkley has played a huge part in the Giants starting this season 7-2. Through nine games, he's rushed for 931 yards, the most in the NFL. His six rushing touchdowns are tied for sixth-most in the league.

The Giants appear to want to build their offense around their rushing attack under first-year head coach Brian Daboll. They rank second among NFL teams in percentage of yardage that has resulted from running the ball this season and are one of just three teams with more production on the ground than through the air.

Barkley missed 18 games across the past two seasons due to injuries. And while he appeared in 13 games last year, he was often hampered, as he averaged just 45.6 rushing yards per game.

However, this season he's on pace to post the highest rushing yardage total of his career. His 4.7 yards per carry mark is second only to his breakout 2018 rookie campaign, which earned him Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.

If Barkley is serious about wanting to be a Giant for life, the Giants should act prior to the start of free agency on March 16 and make it happen.