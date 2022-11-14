North Korea fired a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile Friday, Seoul's military said, its second launch in two days, which Japan said had splashed down in its exclusive economic zone. The launch comes a day after North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile as its minister of foreign affairs, Choe Son Hui, warned Pyongyang would take "fiercer" military action if the United States strengthened its "extended deterrence" commitment to regional allies.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 22 MINUTES AGO