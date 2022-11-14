Read full article on original website
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Conflict rages in Donetsk
Nov 18 (Reuters) - Russian missiles and shells hit Ukrainian positions in several regions and there was no let up in heavy fighting in Donetsk in the east, the Ukrainian military said on Thursday night as Moscow's occupying forces appeared more active.
WKRC
Fact Check Team: How much of a threat does China pose for US?
WASHINGTON (TND) — President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a meeting on Monday in an effort to smooth tensions between the two powerhouse nations. The National Desk’s Fact Check Team is taking a closer look at how much of a threat China poses to the U.S.
N. Korea fires suspected ICBM, Seoul and Tokyo say
North Korea fired a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile Friday, Seoul's military said, its second launch in two days, which Japan said had splashed down in its exclusive economic zone. The launch comes a day after North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile as its minister of foreign affairs, Choe Son Hui, warned Pyongyang would take "fiercer" military action if the United States strengthened its "extended deterrence" commitment to regional allies.
North Korea fires suspected intercontinental ballistic missile
North Korea launched what appears to be an intercontinental ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Friday morning, South Korean defense officials said.
Down to its last panda, Mexico ponders what could come next
China sends pandas overseas only as loans, at a cost of $1 million a year. Xin Xin could mark the end of 50 years of pandas in Latin America.
