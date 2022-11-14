Read full article on original website
Bradley Cooper to Lead 'Bullitt' From Steven Spielberg
Steven Spielberg has cast Bradley Cooper as Frank Bullitt for his upcoming original film Bullitt, Deadline first reported. Cooper has officially closed a deal to play the classic character, who was famously portrayed by Steve McQueen in the original 1968 thriller. Spielberg is developing a new version of the film centered on the famous San Francisco cop, but made it clear that it is not a reboot of the original film, but rather an entirely new story. Cooper is also set to co-produce the film alongside Spielberg and Kristie Macosko Krieger. Josh Singer is currently working on the script, and Steve McQueen’s son, Chad McQueen, and granddaughter Molly McQueen, will executive produce the movie.
‘Beetlejuice 2’: The Story Behind the Sequel That Refuses to Die
In 1988, one undead figure showed up in movie theaters and captured the imaginations of moviegoers. That figure was Betelgeuse (Michael Keaton), the titular lead character of Tim Burton's Beetlejuice. A precursor to Burton and Keaton's further collaborations for the first two Batman movies, Beetlejuice reaffirmed Burton's interest in grotesque weirdos and strange streaks of dark humor. Turns out, he wasn't the only one interested in those elements since Beetlejuice turned into a sizable box office hit for Warner Bros. In fact, it was so profitable that Warner Bros. has been constantly pursuing a sequel ever since the original film came out. These efforts have never produced a follow-up, but that hasn't stopped the studio from trying.
New 'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey' Images Introduce Christopher Robin
Although it’s been less than a year, it feels like we’ve been waiting for decades for the arrival of Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey. Part of the reason is that the film was initially rumored to be arriving in time for 2022’s spooky season, before receiving a one-day-only release in the U.S. on February 15, 2023, with streaming options anticipated to be announced any day now. Luckily for us, the Rhys Frake-Waterfield-directed feature has dropped a new set of exclusive images to IGN, giving us another look at the bloody horror that’s stalking the Hundred Acre Wood and the boy who turned a colorful utopia into a gruesome horror fest.
First 'Paint' Image Has Owen Wilson Donning the Perm of a Popular TV Painter
Following its acquisition of the upcoming film Paint, IFC Films has released the first image of Owen Wilson in the comedy about a famous television painter with a very distinct look. He plays Carl Nargle, the top public television artist in Vermont who's beloved by the state for his iconic perm and easy-to-follow painting style. Everything and everyone he loves begins slipping away, however, when he's challenged by a younger, better artist. The film hails from writer-director Brit McAdams and is due out on April 28, 2023.
Horror Giants Jason Blum and James Wan In Talks to Merge Companies
Two titans of the horror genre are coming together to create one giant factory of scares. Per The New York Times, Jason Blum and James Wan are in advanced talks to merge their production companies, Blumhouse and Atomic Monster, which would greatly bolster Universal Pictures' catalog of horror. Should the deal go through, Atomic Monster would be brought into the same first-look deal that Blumhouse is under. It's assumed that both banners will continue to operate under their own names, though Wan will have access to the resources at Blumhouse's fingertips, opening more opportunities for him to explore his horror ideas.
Taylor Russell Is Served Dinner and Harsh Truths in New ‘Bones and All’ Clip [Exclusive]
Collider can exclusively present a new clip for Bones and All, Luca Guadagnino's highly-anticipated love story about young starstruck cannibals. Based on the 2015 novel of the same name by Camille DeAngelis, the movie stars Taylor Russell and Timothée Chalamet. Bones and All follows the story of Maren (Russell),...
Andrew Garfield Says Filming 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Felt Like Completing Unfinished Business
Closure does not come easily, and most of the time, it arrives in unexpected ways. And for Andrew Garfield, filming last year's Spider-Man: No Way Home helped him patch the "undone" stitches he felt during his short-lived stint as Peter Parker in the two The Amazing Spider-Man films. Garfield took on the role of Peter Parker in 2012 and 2014, and while he wasn't sure he ever believed they'd make another movie, he didn't feel like the "circle" was complete.
Billy Campbell Talks ‘The Rocketeer's Sweet Spirit and the Only Reason to Do a Reboot
While Disney is eager to develop The Return of the Rocketeer, a revival of 1990s cult classic The Rocketeer, original lead star Billy Campbell doesn’t know precisely why a sequel would come after more than three decades. During an exclusive interview with Collider’s Maggie Lovitt for Star Trek: Prodigy, where Campbell is reprising his role as Okana, the first Rocketeer discussed the upcoming reboot, while revealing that he doesn’t see the character as a superhero.
How to Watch 'The Menu' Starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Ralph Fiennes
Horror goes haute-cuisine in The Menu, the horror black comedy that takes “eat-the-rich” to a whole other level. The film follows a well-to-do couple who embarks on a one-of-a-kind culinary experience on a designated, and isolated, island. But an innocent night of fine wine and dining soon reveals itself to be a literal kitchen nightmare. News of The Menu initially broke out in April 2019. Back then, the main cast was already announced, with Ralph Fiennes playing the lead and Emma Stone originally set to join him. Unfortunately, due to scheduling conflicts, Stone left the project and was replaced by Anya Taylor-Joy in June 2021. Filming finally began on September 3, 2021, in Savannah, Georgia.
Gen-Z Really Wants to See the 'Avatar' Sequel
It has been 13 years since the release of James Cameron's Avatar, so naturally, the science-fiction extravaganza's upcoming sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water is attracting quite a lot of attention ahead of its December 16 release in cinemas. The continuation of Cameron's storytelling in the faraway moon of Pandora is so hotly anticipated that it has become the most in-demand movie for a whole demographic of cinema-goers — namely the Gen-Z (18-24) demographic, according to a Fandango survey.
How to Watch 'A Christmas Story Christmas' Starring Peter Billingsley as Ralphie Parker
Time to break out the Christmas lights and hang the stockings over the fireplace. The holidays just got a little brighter, as the beloved character Ralphie Parker is dreaming up new presents to give this year with his big return. A sequel to the 1983 classic, A Christmas Story, the HBO Max exclusive film is arriving to the streamer with a bang. A Christmas Story Christmas is one of the most highly anticipated Christmas films of the year. Actor Peter Billingsley is playing Ralphie roughly 40 years after he first burst onto the screen playing the nervous, quirky kid, and this time around he’s playing a desperate father trying to make the holidays as fun as possible for his family.
'Spider-Man' Spin-Off Series 'Silk' Swings Into a New Streamer Home
Angela Kang, the showrunner on The Walking Dead, is moving into the superhero business. Kang has just moved her overall deal from AMC to Amazon and has just now signed on to take over the role of showrunner on Silk: Spider Society, which will be the first in a host of Marvel projects set within Sony Pictures' Spider-Man universe, which features more than 900 characters. The show will be executive produced by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller (The Lego Movie, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) and will air domestically at first on MGM+, while globally Amazon will stream it via Prime Video.
Anya Taylor-Joy Hypes 'Furiosa' as Her "Bloodiest" Experience
Anya Taylor-Joy continues to make herself known in Hollywood as one of the most high-profile actresses in recent years. Having recently wrapped production on the post-apocalyptic action film Furiosa, the actress spoke about her experience filming the project in the Outback, which she noted was unlike anything she had ever done before.
'Fleishman Is in Trouble' Author Says the Series Felt Like "Watching Fan Fiction"
Author of Fleishman Is in Trouble, Taffy Brodesser-Akner, says she fell into a trance-like state watching the cast of Fleishman Is in Trouble play the characters she created for her novel. Talking to Variety, Brodesser-Akner explained that watching the celebrated actors play her characters felt like fan fiction. She said it felt like fan fiction with barbies made into famous people.
How ‘Black Christmas’ Led to the Creation of ‘Halloween’
When looking at the history of the slasher genre, it seems to start for many with John Carpenter’s Halloween in 1978. Yes, there was Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho in 1960, but it’s remembered more as a psychological film rather than as a straight-up slasher. There was also Tobe Hooper’s The Texas Chain Saw Massacre from 1974, but there is so much madness going on, that to label it as simply a slasher is to do it an injustice. Halloween started the phenomenon that would carry horror through the 1980s, of a masked madman hunting down teenagers until only the final girl is remaining. While Halloween is no doubt a classic that deserves all the accolades it gets, it’s also not the first to deliver horror in such a way. Four years earlier, Bob Clark did it first with Black Christmas, and one fateful conversation with John Carpenter may have inspired the latter’s own creation.
Patrick Dempsey Denies Working on New Show With Ellen Pompeo
Disenchanted star Patrick Dempsey has denied rumours circulating that he will be starring in a new show alongside his former Grey’s Anatomy co-star, Ellen Pompeo. Dempsey is not working on any new show, but has expressed his gratitude in having worked with Pompeo on the medical drama. A recent...
A ‘M3GAN’ Sequel Is Already Being Considered at Universal Studios
2022 was such an incredible year for horror, but 2023 is already gearing up to rival this historic genre year. It all starts with M3GAN in January from Jason Blum’s Blumhouse and James Wan’s Atomic Monster. The horror film directed by Gerard Johnstone caught the internet by storm when its trailer was released last month. Now, in a piece from The New York Times, it has been revealed that Universal is already discussing a sequel for M3GAN.
Vince Vaughn & Peter Billingsley on Making a Hallmark Movie with R-Rated Dialogue [Exclusive]
This year, RLJE Films presents a brand-new kind of cozy, holiday season rom-com with Christmas with the Campbells. Directed by Hallmark filmmaker Clare Niederpruem, and co-written by Hallmark alum Barbara Kymlicka with Vince Vaughn, Christmas with the Campbell’s is what happens when the sweet, holiday rom-com really speaks its mind. In the movie, Jessie (Brittany Snow) isn’t going home for Christmas - not her home, at least. After a chilly breakup with her boyfriend Sean (Alex Moffat), Jessie is invited to spend Christmas with the Campbell’s - her ex’s family - since he won’t be making it home for the holidays. When she leaves the big city for the quaint small town, Jessie meets Sean’s charming cousin David (Justin Long), whose open arms are ready to catch her when she falls.
