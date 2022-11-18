ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hall County, GA

Five To Watch: Here's the top boys basketball players in Hall County for the coming season

By David Friedlander
 1 day ago
East Hall's CJ Agborsangaya goes for the rebound against Gainesville during the Lanierland championship Dec. 30 in Gainesville. Photo by Paul Sasso MV Photo Concepts
With the high school basketball season having officially tipped off last Friday, teams in Hall County are just now getting a clearer look at how they and their individual players will react under game conditions.

As the individual storylines for player each team continue to develop, here are five local boys players who bear keeping a close eye on for the 2022-23 campaign.

1. Forward/Guard C.J. Agborsangaya, East Hall: The 6-4, 200-pound senior is coming off a strong junior season in which he averaged 14 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists per game, including earning Most Valuable Player honors in helping the Vikings to their first Lanierland tournament title in 12 years and being named honorable mention All-Region 8-4A.

Given his size, length, athleticism and shooting ability on the perimeter, Agborsangaya figures to be a big contributor on both ends of the floor, as well as inside and outside, for coach Joe Dix to have at his disposal in his return to East Hall.

2. G Carlos Marlow, Cherokee Bluff: Athleticism is a clearly big key to the 6-0, 165-pound senior’s game. It is part of what allowed him to not only be a force on the perimeter, averaging a team-best 15.4 points for the Bears as a junior last season, but also allow him to crash the boards better than most players his size, which he did by pulling down 5.5 boards per game in 2021-22. His two-way ability also made him a first-team All-Region 7-3A honoree last season.

Marlow was also a multi-talented contributor for the Cherokee Bluff football team this fall as both a receiver, where he had 10 receptions for 110 yards and 2 TDs, and a defensive back, where he posted 42 combined tackles and assists with two interceptions and two pass break-ups.

3. G Charlie Reisman, Gainesville: After a strong junior season and an even more impressive summer on the AAU circuit, the 6-2, 170-pound senior is poised to continue that momentum during his senior campaign with the Red Elephants this winter.

Reisman showed he was coming into his own during last year’s Lanierland tournament after scoring 13 points in a semifinal win over Lakeview Academy, as well as leading Gainesville with 16 points in the title game against East Hall.

4. F Colton Wilbanks, Chestatee: Wilbanks brings a lot of size and strength to make him a major problem for Chestatee opponents in the low post.

Now a 6-5, 175-pound junior, he was a big-time contributor to the War Eagles run to the Class 4A state tournament as a sophomore last season, averaging a double-double per game at 16.4 points and 12.3 rebounds per game, as well as blocking 1.8 shots per game, which earned him second-team All-Region honors in 8-4A.

5. F Tyleek Worth, Flowery Branch: Another county player who brings a large presence to the low post, the 6-6, 190-pound senior is poised to make an even bigger impact for the Falcons in 2022-23.

Worth averaged nearly a double-double at 16 points and 9.7 rebounds per game as a junior, and joined Wilbanks on the All-Region 8-4A second-team as a junior last season.

Read about the five to watch in girls basketball.

