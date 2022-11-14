Read full article on original website
New Details About Earth's First Mass Extinction Unveiled by Geobiologists
In a recent study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, a team of researchers led by Virginia Tech examine how Earth’s first known mass extinction of animals was potentially linked to a reduction in global oxygen levels, which occurred approximately 550 million years ago. This study holds the potential to help us better understand the evolution of life on ancient Earth, and possibly the future, as well. It’s important to note that this mass extinction led to the loss of about 80 percent of animals worldwide.
Creating living cells from dead Sumatran rhinoceros' tissue
The Sumatran rhinoceros are considered a critically endangered species, with an estimated 80 or fewer Sumatran rhinos alive in the world today who all currently live in Indonesia. A large reason the Sumatran rhinoceros has declined in population so dramatically is largely due to habitat loss and the development of fragmented populations, reducing mating abilities. Despite the best efforts of conservationists to help restore the rhino population (which included a list of successes and failures), the Sumatran rhinoceros remains a critically endangered species. Conservationists have few options to help these populations.
