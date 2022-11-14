In a recent study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, a team of researchers led by Virginia Tech examine how Earth’s first known mass extinction of animals was potentially linked to a reduction in global oxygen levels, which occurred approximately 550 million years ago. This study holds the potential to help us better understand the evolution of life on ancient Earth, and possibly the future, as well. It’s important to note that this mass extinction led to the loss of about 80 percent of animals worldwide.

