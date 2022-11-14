ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Officials: Florida woman allegedly threatened man with sword over parking spot

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AxeeR_0jAlCFcy00

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A woman allegedly threatened a man with a sword over a parking spot in St. Petersburg, Florida, officials say.

According to an affidavit from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, Quiana Manning, 41, allegedly threatened a man with a sword.

PCSO said in the affidavit that Manning and the victim were reportedly arguing over a parking spot at her apartment complex. During one point of the argument, Manning allegedly got out of her car and went over to the driver’s side window of the victim’s car with a sword that was about 2 feet long. Manning then allegedly raised the sword close to the victim. She also made threatening remarks.

According to WFLA per the arrest report, Manning did not have any intention of killing the victim, but he was still in fear for his life.

Manning has been arrested. She has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to WFLA.

No further information has been released.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cw34.com

Woman arrested after attacking mother, threatening deputies with knife

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is behind bars after threatening a caregiver, attacking her mother, and charging sheriff's deputies with a knife on Wednesday. The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office said its Crisis Negotiation Team was called in after reports of a potential hostage situation on S.E. 28th Street in Treasure Island. The call claimed a caregiver was being held in the home of a patient and was threatened with a firearm.
TREASURE ISLAND, FL
crimereads.com

A Cold Case in Florida

—This story is a co-publication with The Delacorte Review. Debra Star Rizzo, age fifteen, disappeared shortly after 4 p.m. on Monday, July 24, 1978. Her badly decomposed remains were discovered nine days later. That’s a long time ago, but I have not forgotten. On that long-ago afternoon, Debbie had...
CLEARWATER, FL
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
20K+
Followers
29K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy