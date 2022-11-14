ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

NFL Monday Night Football tracker: Eagles look to stay undefeated against Commanders

By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ddZpg_0jAlBrh100

The Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins and even the Indianapolis Colts have taken over the headlines at different points in the 2022 NFL season. But the best team in the NFL is the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles remain the only unbeaten team in the NFL, something that has been overshadowed by the Bills' opening-night excellence, the Dolphins' explosive offense and the Colts' drama-filled hiring of Jeff Saturday. The Eagles, meanwhile, just continue to win games. Led by an improved Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia is a perfect 8-0 to start the season.

Things haven't gone as well for the Commanders. The team sits at just 4-5, good for last in the NFC East. Taylor Heinicke has led to the team to a 2-1 record while filling in for Carson Wentz, and will be looking to pull off a major upset over the Eagles on Monday.

Will Hurts and the Eagles take care of business against a floundering Commanders squad? Or can Washington shock the world and catch Philadelphia on an off night?

Follow along with Yahoo Sports as we provide the latest scores, news and updates from Monday's contest.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Packers Signed Veteran Wide Receiver On Tuesday

After cutting wide receiver/punt returner Amari Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers quickly located a possible replacement. Green Bay signed Dede Westbrook to the practice squad on Tuesday. The team also added linebacker Tim Ward to the practice squad and signed running back Patrick Taylor to the active roster ahead of Thursday's game against the Tennessee Titans.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

49ers Signed Notable Quarterback On Tuesday Afternoon

Over the weekend, the San Francisco 49ers shut down the Los Angeles Chargers in the second half of their game this weekend en route to a 22-16 win. Just a few days after the win, the 49ers decided to move on from a veteran quarterback. According to multiple reports, the team is moving on from Kurt Benkert.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NFL

NFL Power Rankings, Week 11: Eagles stay at No. 1 despite first loss; Vikings vault into top three

The Eagles have finally fallen ... but they remain atop the league in the latest edition of the NFL Power Rankings. Yes, the decision has been made to keep the humbled Eagles at No. 1 despite the unsightly nature of an island-game loss to the Commanders. This is less about keeping the order and more about the lack of a new No. 1 we feel comfortable with. We're not ready to crown the Chiefs, and -- Game of the Year fireworks aside -- rolling out the red carpet for the Vikings feels overly histrionic for our tastes.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Spun

Look: Commanders Fans Are Not Happy With Nick Sirianni

Washington Commanders fans have extra reason to savor last night's win over the division rival Philadelphia Eagles. In late September, following a win over Washington in the first matchup between the two teams this season, Philadelphia head coach Nick Sirianni wore a throwback jersey of former Eagles wideout Mike Quick to a press conference.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Sign Veteran Wide Receiver

The Dallas Cowboys added a trio of players to their practice squad this Wednesday. The team announced the signings of defensive end Takk McKinley, wide receiver Antonio Callaway and center Brock Hoffman. McKinley, a former first-round pick out of UCLA, will most likely generate the most buzz. However, Callaway is...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Elite 2023 Quarterback Recruit Announces His De-Commitment

The Pitt Panthers appear to have lost out on one of the top quarterback prospects in the nation on Tuesday. After previously earning a commitment from four-star QB Kenny Minchey, the Tennessee native announced that he will be re-opening his recruitment. In a statement shared to Twitter:. I want to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

1 NFL Team Can Be Eliminated From Division Race Sunday

The 2022 NFL season is 10 weeks old, which means there's still seven more games to play for some teams and eight more for others. Despite still having nearly half the season left, one team could be eliminated from its division race this weekend. The Chicago Bears could get left out in the cold early this season.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Look: Chiefs Attempted To Claim Running Back Off Waivers

So far this season, the Chiefs have not received consistent performances from their running backs. They tried to solve that problem by claiming a player off waivers this week, but their attempt was unsuccessful. According to ESPN's Field Yates, the Chiefs put a claim in for former Cardinals running back...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Ringer

The Tennessee Titans Are Doing It Again

The Tennessee Titans have the worst offense in football. They are also 6-3. OK, they’re not the worst offense in football. They’re the worst offense in football in terms of yards per drive, but they’re 24th in expected points added per play, 21st in DVOA, 26th in points per game. So … pretty bad.
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Former Packers TE calls for team to move on from embattled WR

Seemingly every member of the Green Bay Packers receiver group has come under fire at one point or another this season, and this week it’s Amari Rodgers’ turn. Rodgers had a rough go of things on special teams in Sunday’s 31-28 overtime win over the Dallas Cowboys, prompting former Packers tight end Tom Crabtree to question how much longer it would be before the team parts ways with the former third-round pick.
GREEN BAY, WI
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
20K+
Followers
29K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy