ocala-news.com
Roadside Sunset In Ocala
Joy resides in every roadside sunset and sunrise in and around Ocala. Thanks to Sue Haas for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
WCJB
City of Ocala’s Growth Management Department will hold a roundtable for the building community
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Ocala’s Growth Management Department will host a roundtable for members of the building community on Thursday. The meeting will be held at the Ocala Golf Club starting at 9 a.m. It is an opportunity for contractors, engineers, and other building industry professionals...
fox13news.com
Largest equestrian complex in the country still growing in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. - About a hundred miles up I-75 from Tampa, the City of Ocala calls itself the "horse capital of the world." It's a title that may have just been clinched with the opening of the largest equestrian complex in the United States — The World Equestrian Center.
ocala-news.com
Ocala, Magnolia Art Xchange to host ‘Art Outside the Lines’ Brunch in February
The City of Ocala will host an ‘Art Outside the Lines’ Brunch event on Saturday, February 18, 2023, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Magnolia Art Xchange, and tickets will go on sale later this week. The event, which is in partnership with Magnolia Art Xchange (MAX),...
Wednesday: Farm Share food giveaway in Lady Lake
Lake County, Fla. — Some Lake County residents will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Wednesday morning. Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods in Lady Lake. Organizers said the...
ocala-news.com
Sheila B. Sheoraj
Sheila B. Sheoraj, 79, of Ocala, Florida passed away on November 11, 2022. She was born August 22, 1943 in Blairmont, Guyana, daughter of the late Ramphal and Somaria Ramoo. Sheila and her late husband, Stephen, moved to Ocala area from Connecticut 20 years ago. She was a technician for many years prior to her retirement. Sheila enjoyed crafts and was an art teacher in her home and Rosignol Arya Samaj church. In her free time, she enjoyed gardening, cooking, and traveling. Most of all she loved growing flowers and knitting blankets. Sheila was a great wife, mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed.
WCJB
Alachua County motions to support single family zoning in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An appeal to the state to stop Gainesville’s ban on single family zoning has a new ally, Alachua County. County attorneys on Wednesday filed a motion to support the plaintiffs, two residents of the city. Alachua County commissioners had asked city leaders to not go...
WCJB
Vinyard Church will hold a free food giveaway
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a free food giveaway in Gainesville on Wednesday. The giveaway will start at 11 a.m., and it will be held at the Vinyard Church. It is located in the middle of Lincoln Estates at 1100 SE 17th Dr.
villages-news.com
Residents hound CDD 7 board on strained relationship with Lake Sumter
Residents fearful of losing services are continuing to hound the Community Development District 7 Board of Supervisors on its strained relationship with the Lake Sumter Community Development District Board. Last month, an angry mob of residents demanded the CDD 7 supervisors drop a process that would have initiated “conflict resolution”...
Villages Daily Sun
Club raises walls on new Lady Lake home
Tears traced a path down Nicole Benton’s cheeks as she helped raise up the first wall of the home that will soon belong to her. On Tuesday, Benton and her two children helped lift the wood frames for the first four walls of their future home in Lady Lake. It’s being built by The Villages Habitat for Humanity Club, which is affiliated with Habitat for Humanity Lake-Sumter. The Benton home is the club’s third house, and it will be the first house members finish in 2023. Sally Read, co-president of the club in The Villages, said the members do all the fundraising needed to build the homes. It costs $15,000 for the club to have exclusive rights to build each house. “We do constant fundraising, but it’s always worth it,” she said. “I’ll help raise whatever it takes to build homes for these families.”
WCJB
Deadly crash in Marion County sends motorcycle airborne
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Ocala was killed when his motorcycle crashed on Thursday morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 45-year-old man was headed south on Maricamp Road around 6 a.m. Near Hickory Road, his vehicle veered off the roadway into the shoulder. The motorcycle went airborne...
wuft.org
Florida’s largest food bank set for local food distribution events on Friday, Saturday
As inflation rises across the country and fuels growing food insecurity in local communities, the largest food bank in Florida is scheduled to hold food distribution events on Friday in Gainesville and Saturday in Chiefland, delivering fresh produce and non-perishable goods to food-insecure residents of the city. Farm Share, a...
ocala-news.com
City of Ocala to host Cooking Oil Recycling Day on November 29
The City of Ocala Water Resources Department will host a cooking oil recycling day on Tuesday, November 29. According to the city, the event will take place at two locations:. Water Reclamation Facility #2 (4200 SE 24th Street) on Tuesday, November 29, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Ocala Wetland...
Thanksgiving Weekend in Lake County, Florida
I hope you're ready to enjoy the holiday weekend! Some people enjoy putting up Christmas decorations on Thanksgiving weekend, and others prefer going out and getting a jump start on their holiday shopping on Black Friday. I love taking in a holiday celebration to get my family into the Christmas spirit! If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there are plenty of options for you here in Lake County, Florida!
ocala-news.com
Ocala releases holiday schedules for sanitation collection, SunTran ahead of Thanksgiving
City of Ocala business offices will be closed on Thursday, November 24 and Friday, November 25 in observance of Thanksgiving. There will be no residential collection for sanitation, yard waste, or recycling routes on Thursday, November 24. Residential sanitation collection that is regularly scheduled for Thursday, November 24 will experience...
ocala-news.com
Ocala looking for volunteers to fill advisory committee, board vacancies
The City of Ocala is currently seeking volunteers to fill vacancies across committee and advisory board positions within the city government. The Ocala City Council appoints individuals to serve on over 20 boards, advisory committees, and commissions. These volunteers come from all across Ocala and help influence decisions that affect the city by providing advice and feedback to the city’s leaders and council members.
Community comes through for Cunningham
Home is where the heart is, the adage goes, and for 97-year-old Allean Cunningham her heart has been sweetly tucked inside a small home on Southeast 31st Street for the past six decades. The Ocala native’s late husband, Lester, built the modest two-bedroom, one-bath home in 1963, and the couple...
ocala-news.com
Resident says SW 38th Court, SW 40th Street intersection is a ‘disaster area’
Has anyone taken a look at SW 38th Court where it meets up with SW 40th Street in Ocala? That is a total disaster area and a major accident waiting to happen. That area is too narrow and not meant to be a place where two streets merge with no access road in case of an emergency.
ocala-news.com
Beautiful Moon Over Stone Creek In Ocala
Check out this beautiful shot of the moon high above Stone Creek in Ocala. Thanks to Lisa Sacco for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
WCJB
West Port High School principal named principal of the year in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two Marion County public school employees are being recognized. Marion County Public School officials announced West Port High School principal Ginger Cruze is the 2023 principal of the year. The school district also named Harbour View Elementary’s Jennifer Pollard as the assistant principal of the year....
