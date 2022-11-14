Read full article on original website
Related
KTVZ
As measles outbreak sickens dozens of children in Ohio, local health officials seek help from CDC
A growing measles outbreak in Columbus, Ohio, has sickened dozens of unvaccinated children and hospitalized nine of them, and local public health officials are seeking assistance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “We asked the CDC for assistance and they will be sending two epidemiologists at the...
KTVZ
FDA lays out plan to combat bacterial contamination of baby formula
The US Food and Drug Administration is charting a plan to enhance its surveillance of infant formula for Cronobacter bacteria. The agency said in a statement Tuesday that it would like to see Cronobacter infections added to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s list of national notifiable diseases, which would mean doctors would be required to report cases to public health officials.
KTVZ
Where did Earth’s water come from? This meteorite might hold the answer
If you’ve ever wondered where water on Earth comes from, new research on a meteorite which landed in a family’s front yard in England last year may have just the answer. Researchers from London’s Natural History Museum and the University of Glasgow, in Scotland, studied a meteorite found in the town of Winchcombe, Gloucestershire, to discover it contained water similar to that found on Earth.
KTVZ
As Ebola outbreak grows in Uganda, US ramps up preparedness plans
Uganda has been struggling with an Ebola outbreak for months, and although there have been no suspected or probable Ebola cases identified in the United States, federal and local health officials are working together to prepare for the possibility that the virus will spread across the Atlantic. The US Centers...
Comments / 0