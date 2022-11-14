Read full article on original website
During a shocking courtroom demonstration, Harvey Weinstein's attorney removed his jacket and told an accuser he would not 'go any further'
Accuser Lauren Young had just testified that ex-Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein stripped naked in front of her.
Paul Haggis' ex-wife says she's afraid of Church of Scientology backlash for testifying at his trial
Paul Haggis' ex-wife Deborah Rennard testified in the filmmaker's defense on Wednesday. Rennard said she felt compelled to speak out but worried about Church of Scientology backlash. Haggis' attorneys have suggested he is being framed for becoming a vocal critic of Scientology. The ex-wife of Paul Haggis, the "Crash" director...
Danny Masterson Rape Trial: Leah Remini Tweetstorm Vexes Defense; Jane Doe #2 Details Alleged 2003 Assault By “Predator” Actor
Dark for the past two days, Danny Masterson’s rape trial resumed Wednesday with testimony from Jane Doe #2 about the former That ‘70s Show star’s alleged assault of her in 2003. However, before the last of the trio of women at the heart of the case had her time on the stand, the defense accused former Scientologist and The King of Queens star Leah Remini of potentially denying their client a “fair trial.” Related Story On Witness Stand, Paul Haggis Gives His Account About What Happened On Night Of Alleged Sexual Assault – Updated Related Story Latest Paul Haggis Defense Witnesses Keep Scientology Front...
TV producer Eric Weinberg has $5-million bail revoked after judge labels him danger to society
Eric Weinberg, a former co-executive producer of the TV show "Scrubs," was led away Tuesday in handcuffs after pleading not guilty to 18 felony counts, including rape and sexual battery.
Harvey Weinstein's seating was changed in a Los Angeles courtroom after he was staring down jurors for 2 days straight
Weinstein, who was found guilty of criminal sexual assault in the first degree and rape in the third degree in New York, faces charges in Los Angeles.
Danny Masterson Rape Trial Concludes as Prosecutor Calls Actor 'a Man for Whom No Never Meant No'
Warning: This story contains graphic details of alleged rape. Danny Masterson's sexual assault trial concluded with closing arguments on Tuesday. Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller called the That '70s Show alum, 46, "a man who was controlling and a man for whom no never meant no" in the prosecution's closing statement.
Rock Star Husband Of Danny Masterson Accuser Makes Stalking Claim Against The Church Of Scientology While Testifying
The second week of Danny Masterson’s rape trial in Los Angeles concluded on Friday, and there were a number of notable developments over the past few days. Week 2 opened with a surprising testimony and (another) request for a mistrial from the actor’s legal team. Additional testimonies were also heard on Friday, and one of them came from a noted rock star. The Mars Volta lead singer Cedric Zavala took the stand to testify, as his wife is one of several women who’ve claimed that they were sexually assaulted by Masterson during the 2000s. And while giving his account, Zavala claimed that he and his family are being stalked by the Church of Scientology, which he and his spouse once belonged to.
A Woman Who Said “That ’70s Show” Actor Danny Masterson Raped Her Testified That She Thought He Was Going To Kill Her
LOS ANGELES — A woman who has accused Danny Masterson of violently raping her broke down in court on Wednesday as she described how she came in and out of consciousness as the That '70s Show actor allegedly assaulted her. Speaking in graphic detail, the woman, who is being...
Lisa Marie Presley was contacted by Scientology officials to 'calm things down' with a woman who accused actor Danny Masterson of rape, prosecutor says
Lisa Marie Presley rarely speaks about her time as a Scientologist. Now, she's been dropped as a witness in the Danny Masterson trial last minute.
Award-Winning Actor Hit with New Allegations
Oscar Award-winning actor Kevin Spacey has reportedly been hit with several new allegations of sexual misconduct, according to ABC News. Spacey, 63, was hit with seven more offenses by United Kingdom prosecutors, alleging the actor sexually assaulted a man several times from 2001 to 2004.
Prosecutor: Danny Masterson Used `Force, Fear or Threats' in Rapes
"That '70s Show" actor Danny Masterson used "force, fear or threats" to sexually assault three women and should be convicted of rape, a prosecutor told a downtown jury Tuesday, but the defense countered that the alleged victims lied about their relations with the entertainer.
Anne Heche's estate is being sued for $2 million by the woman who was renting the house she crashed into
Lynne Mishele is suing Anne Heche's estate for $2 million in damages for "negligence," "infliction of emotional distress," and "trespass."
‘Scrubs’ Co-EP Eric Weinberg Denied Bail, Taken Into Custody On Multiple Rape Charges; Enters Not Guilty Plea
Deemed a potential “serial rapist” by a Los Angeles Superior Court judge, former Scrubs co-executive producer Eric Weinberg was denied bail Tuesday and hauled away into custody in handcuffs by sheriff’s deputies. Charged with 18 counts of rape, Weinberg entered a not guilty plea. He will be held at Twin Towers jail pending his next court hearing scheduled for November 15. Throughout the contentious hearing, Weinberg’s lawyers strenuously objected to the no-bail motion, arguing for electronic monitoring, or house arrest, all of which fell on deaf ears. Before announcing her decision on bail, Superior Court Judge Victoria B. Wilson said “first and...
