Robb Report

Derek Jeter’s Waterfront Castle in New York Spent 4 Years on the Market. Now It’s Heading to Auction.

Former New York Yankee Derek Jeter’s waterfront estate is heading to the auction block. The four-acre Tiedemann Castle property is still looking for a new owner after spending four years on and off the market. Located roughly one hour outside Midtown Manhattan by car, the estate is ideal for owners who want to feel like Yankee royalty, with a 9,000-square-foot main residence that houses a staggering 24 rooms. If you’re still looking for space to stretch, the 2,000-square-foot lakefront guest house with a baseball-diamond-shaped infinity pool should do the trick. The castle was first listed for $14.75 million back in June...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

Power-hungry Brooklyn mobster, 44, is found guilty of orchestrating killing of his mob boss dad, 71, in shootout at NYC McDonald's because he wanted control over $45m real estate empire

A power-hungry Brooklyn mobster has been found guilty of orchestrating a plot to kill his mob boss father and older brother. Prosecutors claimed in an eight-week long trial Anthony Zottola, 44, colluded with Bloods gang members and hired a hitman to carry out the murder of his father, Sylvester Zottola, 71, in an attempt to take over his $45million real estate empire.
BROOKLYN, NY
Law & Crime

Alex Jones Gets His Assets Frozen and Is Ordered to Pay Additional $473 Million in Punitive Damages by Sandy Hook Trial Judge He Called a ‘Tyrant’

Infowars host Alex Jones hit a double whammy this week as a judge in Connecticut issued two different orders against him that will put severe strain on his personal and business finances. Waterbury Superior Court Judge Barbara Bellis first froze the professional conspiracy theorist’s funds, temporarily barring him from transferring...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

Remembering Aaron Carter’s Sad Incident in Upstate New York

Many people are still saddened about the sudden death of former teen idol Aaron Carter over the weekend. His album Aaron’s Party (Come Get It) was on heavy rotation at many of our childhood sleepovers, and many more have fond memories of seeing him in concert at the New York State Fair or opening for the Backstreet Boys (his brother Nick’s band) at Darien Lake or the Pepsi Arena in Albany.
SYRACUSE, NY

