Colorado State

Western Slope congressional race remains uncalled nearly a week after election

By Derek Draplin
 3 days ago
(The Center Square) – The race for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District remains uncalled nearly one week after Election Day as votes continue to trickle in from across the district.

Incumbent Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert leads Democrat Adam Frisch by 1,100 votes as of Monday afternoon, according to unofficial election results from the secretary of state’s office.

The office said on Monday that Colorado voters have until the end of the business day on Wednesday to fix issues on their ballots, such as signatures – a process known as “ballot curing” – with their county clerk.

In Colorado, county clerks will notify voters of any signature discrepancies or ID issues, which can be corrected by voters online. Clerks across the state also have until the end of Wednesday to receive military and overseas ballots.

“After Election Day, there is still work to be done by election officials to ensure every vote, including those of our military and overseas voters, is counted,” Secretary of State Jena Griswold said in a statement. “I want to thank our hardworking election officials and workers across Colorado who continue to ensure this election meets the high standards Coloradans deserve when casting a ballot.”

Griswold’s office has until Dec. 5 to certify election results or order a recount.

State statute requires a recount when a vote difference “is less than or equal to one-half of one percent of the highest vote cast in that election contest.” If outside that threshold, candidates can request a recount but must cover the expenses.

Boebert currently has 50.17% of the vote, compared to Frisch’s 49.83%.

Frisch, a former Aspen city councilman who ran as a moderate, had a slight lead over the Trump-backed Boebert until last Thursday.

Colorado’s 3rd congressional district was rated as “solid Republican” by Cook Political Report. The recently-redrawn district encompasses most of the Western Slope as well as a southern part of the state, including Pueblo.

Algood1
3d ago

No red wave. The neighbor from hell is getting a taste of her own 💩. Handed to her by Republicans. Normal people are tired of MAGA bullcrap. Get a clue.

