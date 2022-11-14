ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dougherty County, GA

Americus Times-Recorder

Sumter County Board of Commissioners considers proposed road signs to honor local FFA national champion

AMERICUS – At its November regular meeting on Tuesday evening, November 15, the Sumter County Board of Commissioners (BOC) got to see an example of an official proclamation sign to honor Joan Tovar-Martinez, the Sumter County High School and College and Career Academy student who recently won a national championship, earning the Grain Production Proficiency Award (GPPA) at a Future Farmers of America (FFA) national competition in Indianapolis.
SUMTER COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Ashburn City Council seat decided by 1 vote

ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - The old cliché is every vote matters. In Ashburn, every vote did matter for a city council seat in the 2022 midterm. Andrea Pierce was re-elected for her third term in city council over challenger Jonathan Perry. Andrea Pierce was running against 8 other candidates,...
ASHBURN, GA
WALB 10

Dougherty County venues reinforce clear bag policies

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Those who frequent major sporting events and concerts in Dougherty County already know about clear bag policies. But now, places across Southwest Georgia are starting to implement this rule. Bigger venues in Albany such as the civic center and the municipal auditorium want people to know...
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Dougherty County Commission welcomes new chairman-elect

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Commission is doing its part to welcome the incoming Chairman-Elect Lorenzo Heard. A meeting on Monday served as sort of a welcome for Heard, who said that while he hasn’t necessarily worked in a position like this before, he has always been passionate about community affairs.
ALBANY, GA
tjournal.com

Lumpkin City Council member arrested by GBI

  Lumpkin City Council member Nikita Seay was recently arrested and charged with three counts of impersonating a public officer, false imprisonment, three counts of stalking, and violation of oath by a public officer.  .  On September 30, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested by the Lumpkin Police Department to...
LUMPKIN, GA
WALB 10

Liquor sales referendum passes in Turner County

ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - Turner County residents voted by 2-to-1 for a referendum that would allow bottled liquor to be sold in the county. The referendum was on the ballot during the 2022 midterm election. A potential law would allow bottled spirits to be sold in the county. Now, beer...
TURNER COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

ABAC now offers new Criminal Justice degree program

Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College has now introduced a new Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice degree program and is allowing current students as well as professionals working in the law enforcement field to enroll. Classes in the new four-year degree program will begin during the spring semester, and school officials...
TIFTON, GA
WALB 10

Albany-Dougherty Homeless Coalition hosts event for those in need

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - For people facing homelessness, things like health screenings and haircuts might be a low priority. That’s why the Albany Dougherty Homeless Coalition came together for their 8th annual Project Homeless Connect event. The chair of the Albany Dougherty Homeless Coalition, David Blackwell, told WALB that...
ALBANY, GA
Albany Herald

'Reunion' shows bring back dynamic club era in Albany

ALBANY — There was a time in the era just after Prohibition — and, some say, during the height of the days of outlawed alcohol — that Albany was noted for its nightclubs, those that operated legally and others that were more discerning about their clientele. There...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Institute grants Tift Theatre $70K for facelift

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Tift Theatre recently received a $70,000 grant issued by Fox Theatre institute to help with facility improvements. Throughout the years, city leaders say bad weather has caused major damage to the Tift Theatre. They say receiving the grant will help bring this landmark back to life.
TIFTON, GA
WALB 10

South Georgia food insecurity still a crisis

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The holidays are a time for joy, presents and a family feast. But that may not be the case for some families struggling with food insecurity. “Even at the best of times, South Georgia has a food insecurity crisis,” said Eliza McCall, Second Harvest South Georgia’s chief marketing officer.
ALBANY, GA
Post-Searchlight

Dr. Todaro makes $50,000 donation to Memorial Hospital

Memorial Hospital and Manor recently received a considerable donation from one of Bainbridge’s respected doctors. Dr. Philip Todaro retired from the medical field in 2019, but chose to make $50,000 donation to the hospital this year; he made another donation last year as well. “We were really overwhelmed the...
BAINBRIDGE, GA
WALB 10

Over 10K gallons of sewage discharged in Monday Albany spill

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Over 10,000 gallons of sewage was discharged in a Monday sewage spill in Albany, according to city officials. A force main break caused the spill, which happened at the intersection of Midplace Avenue and N. Flintrock Drive. City officials said the spill happened from noon to 3:45 p.m.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Tift County Sheriff’s Office launches resource app

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Tift County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) has created an app for people to access helpful tools and resources. Experts say 80% of all Americans have some sort of smartphone in their hands daily. The Tift County Sheriff’s Office is using this statistic to reach people in the Friendly City. David Haire, public information officer with the TCSO, says people can see sex offender registries, look up inmate information and even look at open job opportunities through the app.
TIFT COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Suspect wanted for breaking into an Albany construction company

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man is wanted by Albany Police Department (APD) after allegedly breaking into a construction business. Bryan Frantz, 33, is wanted for burglary. APD officials said he broke into The Lamon Company. Frantz is described as being 6′2, 250 pounds with brown eyes. Anyone with...
ALBANY, GA

