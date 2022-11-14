Read full article on original website
Related
Americus Times-Recorder
Sumter County Board of Commissioners considers proposed road signs to honor local FFA national champion
AMERICUS – At its November regular meeting on Tuesday evening, November 15, the Sumter County Board of Commissioners (BOC) got to see an example of an official proclamation sign to honor Joan Tovar-Martinez, the Sumter County High School and College and Career Academy student who recently won a national championship, earning the Grain Production Proficiency Award (GPPA) at a Future Farmers of America (FFA) national competition in Indianapolis.
WALB 10
Ashburn City Council seat decided by 1 vote
ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - The old cliché is every vote matters. In Ashburn, every vote did matter for a city council seat in the 2022 midterm. Andrea Pierce was re-elected for her third term in city council over challenger Jonathan Perry. Andrea Pierce was running against 8 other candidates,...
WALB 10
Dougherty County venues reinforce clear bag policies
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Those who frequent major sporting events and concerts in Dougherty County already know about clear bag policies. But now, places across Southwest Georgia are starting to implement this rule. Bigger venues in Albany such as the civic center and the municipal auditorium want people to know...
WALB 10
Dougherty County Commission welcomes new chairman-elect
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Commission is doing its part to welcome the incoming Chairman-Elect Lorenzo Heard. A meeting on Monday served as sort of a welcome for Heard, who said that while he hasn’t necessarily worked in a position like this before, he has always been passionate about community affairs.
WALB 10
Colquitt Regional Medical Center addressing nursing shortage through apprenticeship program
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - It’s National Apprenticeship Week, which celebrates workers across America. And Colquitt Regional Medical Center is doing its part to participate. The hospital program serves as a sort of recruiting tactic for the hospital where students can get real-life experience and get paid. Colquitt Regional Medical...
wfxl.com
No city drinking water systems affected after sanitary sewer spill in Albany
A force main break has caused a sanitary sewer spill in Albany. The break at the intersection of Midplace Avenue and North Flintrock Drive caused 11,250 gallons of sewage to be discharged into the drainage system between noon and 3:45 p.m. on Monday, November 14. City officials say that this...
tjournal.com
Lumpkin City Council member arrested by GBI
Lumpkin City Council member Nikita Seay was recently arrested and charged with three counts of impersonating a public officer, false imprisonment, three counts of stalking, and violation of oath by a public officer. . On September 30, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested by the Lumpkin Police Department to...
WALB 10
Liquor sales referendum passes in Turner County
ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - Turner County residents voted by 2-to-1 for a referendum that would allow bottled liquor to be sold in the county. The referendum was on the ballot during the 2022 midterm election. A potential law would allow bottled spirits to be sold in the county. Now, beer...
wfxl.com
ABAC now offers new Criminal Justice degree program
Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College has now introduced a new Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice degree program and is allowing current students as well as professionals working in the law enforcement field to enroll. Classes in the new four-year degree program will begin during the spring semester, and school officials...
WALB 10
Albany-Dougherty Homeless Coalition hosts event for those in need
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - For people facing homelessness, things like health screenings and haircuts might be a low priority. That’s why the Albany Dougherty Homeless Coalition came together for their 8th annual Project Homeless Connect event. The chair of the Albany Dougherty Homeless Coalition, David Blackwell, told WALB that...
Albany Herald
'Reunion' shows bring back dynamic club era in Albany
ALBANY — There was a time in the era just after Prohibition — and, some say, during the height of the days of outlawed alcohol — that Albany was noted for its nightclubs, those that operated legally and others that were more discerning about their clientele. There...
Georgia city council member arrested on charges of impersonating police officer
LUMPKIN, Ga. (WRBL) — A city council member of Lumpkin, Georgia, is facing charges relating to impersonation of a police officer, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). The GBI began investigating this case on Sept. 30 at the Lumpkin Police Department’s request. Lumpkin City Council Member Nikita Seay was arrested on Oct. 28 […]
WALB 10
Institute grants Tift Theatre $70K for facelift
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Tift Theatre recently received a $70,000 grant issued by Fox Theatre institute to help with facility improvements. Throughout the years, city leaders say bad weather has caused major damage to the Tift Theatre. They say receiving the grant will help bring this landmark back to life.
wfxl.com
Phoebe earns seventh straight ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade from Leapfrog Group
Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital (PPMH) received an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group. This national distinction is PPMH’s seventh straight Leapfrog ‘A’ and celebrates the hospital’s achievements in protecting patients from preventable harm and errors. “While I have only been at Phoebe...
WALB 10
South Georgia food insecurity still a crisis
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The holidays are a time for joy, presents and a family feast. But that may not be the case for some families struggling with food insecurity. “Even at the best of times, South Georgia has a food insecurity crisis,” said Eliza McCall, Second Harvest South Georgia’s chief marketing officer.
Post-Searchlight
Dr. Todaro makes $50,000 donation to Memorial Hospital
Memorial Hospital and Manor recently received a considerable donation from one of Bainbridge’s respected doctors. Dr. Philip Todaro retired from the medical field in 2019, but chose to make $50,000 donation to the hospital this year; he made another donation last year as well. “We were really overwhelmed the...
WALB 10
Over 10K gallons of sewage discharged in Monday Albany spill
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Over 10,000 gallons of sewage was discharged in a Monday sewage spill in Albany, according to city officials. A force main break caused the spill, which happened at the intersection of Midplace Avenue and N. Flintrock Drive. City officials said the spill happened from noon to 3:45 p.m.
WALB 10
Tift County Sheriff’s Office launches resource app
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Tift County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) has created an app for people to access helpful tools and resources. Experts say 80% of all Americans have some sort of smartphone in their hands daily. The Tift County Sheriff’s Office is using this statistic to reach people in the Friendly City. David Haire, public information officer with the TCSO, says people can see sex offender registries, look up inmate information and even look at open job opportunities through the app.
Albany Civic Center to present 'An Evening With Gladys Knight'
ALBANY — One of America’s great singers, Gladys Knight, is taking the midnight train to Albany, Georgia on Feb. 26 for a performance at the Albany Civic Center. The Civic Center show begins at 7 p.m.
WALB 10
Suspect wanted for breaking into an Albany construction company
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man is wanted by Albany Police Department (APD) after allegedly breaking into a construction business. Bryan Frantz, 33, is wanted for burglary. APD officials said he broke into The Lamon Company. Frantz is described as being 6′2, 250 pounds with brown eyes. Anyone with...
Comments / 0