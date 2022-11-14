ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 42

JTK SHORTNEC
3d ago

You would think she would try to unify New York. She will continue to ruin this once great place to live. High taxes, High Crime. etc......

Reply(10)
39
Jeff Williams
3d ago

We need to be rid of this woman. she can't even unify Democrats, how is she supposed to unify NY state? Nothing is bipartisan anymore, it's just "my way or the highway". She tells people if they don't like it, they can leave. spoken like a true out of touch person. that's what the rich say about the poor people stuck in ghettos. if we can't compromise anymore and come together as new yorkers, then what are we even doing? is this even America anymore?

Reply
17
DenWes
3d ago

Kathy….the only people that even “like” you is the sheep in the city….otherwise, the rest of NY CANNOT STAND YOU!!!

Reply(1)
18
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nystateofpolitics.com

Hochul's top budget advisor is departing

Robert Mujica, the long serving budget director for two governors, is stepping down at the end of the year, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office on Thursday confirmed. Mujica will lead Puerto Rico’s Financial Oversight and Management Board and will make the transition by the end of the year, Hochul’s office said.
ithaca.com

Election Results: Democrats Preform Better than Expected — But Not in New York

The results of last week’s midterm elections are in. On a nationwide scale Democrats performed better than expected. Even though they lost their majority in the House of Representatives it looks like they will keep a majority in the Senate — pending the outcome of a run-off election in Georgia. On the local level, Ithaca residents voted to establish the position of City Manager — effectively changing the structure of city government for years to come. The election results are based on information from the New York State Board of Elections and the Tompkins County Board of Elections.
ITHACA, NY
nystateofpolitics.com

Criminal justice debate shifts to sentencing law changes

Advocates who have called for changes to New York's criminal justice system are starting a new effort to overhaul how people are sentenced to prison. They are seeking the approval of a trio of bills that, broadly, are meant to eliminate many mandatory minimum sentences, allow for resentencing in some instances and allow for earned time in prison to result in early release.
nystateofpolitics.com

New York Senate appoints deputy Westchester County exec to state's redistricting commission

New York Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins appointed Deputy Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins on Wednesday to fill an open seat on the state's Independent Redistricting Commission following the abrupt resignation of the commission chair. Jenkins, a Democrat, is a former county legislator and Westchester County Board of Legislators chairman...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Who Can’t Legally Own a Gun in New York State?

The laws in New York State seem to change often with regards to who can own what type of gun, what kind of stock the gun can have and even how many bullets can be in your gun at any given time. You might take it as a constitutional right...
chronicle-express.com

‘Post-election New York leaves the fires burning’

The post-election analyses in New York State and across the nation will be ongoing. From my window, the Albany landscape looks the same, and stark: the fires that we have been fighting in New York government over the past several years under one-party control are, unfortunately, still burning.
ALBANY, NY
nystateofpolitics.com

New York's public campaign financing system takes shape

The long-sought goal of having political campaigns in New York state be partially funded with public money is falling into place with the launch of the new public campaign financing program this month at the state Board of Elections. Good-government advocates have hoped the system, which will allow direct contributions...
NEW YORK STATE
nystateofpolitics.com

27 votes separate candidates in CNY state Senate race, will go to automatic recount

An automatic recount will take place in Central New York's 50th state Senate district after unofficial vote tallies show Democratic incumbent John Mannion leading his Republican challenger Rebecca Shiroff by only 27 votes. The race is one of a handful of unresolved elections in the state Senate, where Democrats hold...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

How will Hochul respond to New York’s housing crisis?

While running for reelection, Gov. Kathy Hochul pledged to jumpstart the construction of 500,000 to 1 million new homes to deal with a housing crisis that stretches from New York City to the suburbs, and even upstate. But first, in the two months before she’ll lay out her priorities in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nystateofpolitics.com

Hochul urged to approve law to strengthen spending oversight

A bill awaiting Gov. Kathy Hochul's consideration would make key changes to a little known, but important spending oversight board -- and a coalition of government watchdog organizations is urging her to sign it. The measure would repeal a change made during Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administation to the Public Authorities...
pix11.com

New York advocates seek to end mandatory minimum sentencing

A campaign launched across New York State Thursday, calling for reforms to the way criminals are sentenced and an end to mandatory minimum sentencing. New York advocates seek to end mandatory minimum …. A campaign launched across New York State Thursday, calling for reforms to the way criminals are sentenced...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nystateofpolitics.com

Hochul faces renewed veto calls for expansion of wrongful death law

A proposal to expand and update New York's century-old wrongful death law to include emotional anguish has become the subject of renewed lobbying in Albany before the bill heads to Gov. Kathy Hochul's desk for final consideration. The measure, approved earlier this year by the Democratic-controlled state Legislature, is meant...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy