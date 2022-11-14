Read full article on original website
Bradford Allen office brokerage founders embrace multifamily
In a pivot from recent office purchases, the founders of downtown Chicago office brokerage Bradford Allen are pursuing local new multifamily assets instead. An LLC controlled by Laurence Elbaum and Jeffrey Bernstein, who started Bradford Allen together in 2003, bought a freshly built Uptown apartment complex, one of two recent deals involving North Side multifamily properties both old and brand new totaling $21 million that shows investors’ unwavering desire for midmarket Chicago properties of any age.
Interra doubles up on multifamily deals on the North Shore
Interra Realty has been busy this week on Chicago’s North Shore. The firm brought in an investor to buy a 43-unit residential building near Northwestern University for $10.3 million. It also represented the sellers of a 37-unit multifamily property in Highwood for $11 million. Patrick Kennelly and Paul Waterloo...
Craig Golden and Marc Realty’s hotel-to-gym pivot approved
A joint venture of Craig Golden’s Blue Star Properties and Marc Realty is getting a stretch of Logan Square into shape. The developers won Chicago Permit Review Committee approval for a revised redevelopment plan for the vintage Grace Furniture building in Logan Square to turn the 108-year-old building at 2618 North Milwaukee Avenue into a gym in a shift from previous plans for the site, Urbanize Chicago reported.
Another downtown Evanston hotel faces foreclosure
Longtime Chicago hotelier Su-Mei Yen is facing a lender’s foreclosure lawsuit over a $20 million loan against a property in downtown Evanston. It’s at least the second lawsuit over an alleged loan default she’s had to defend in the past year, with the disputes over loans that total $35 million. The most recent complaint was filed in Cook County court in the midst of her settling a separate federal complaint filed in a Georgia federal court over nonpayment of two loans against Chicago-area hotels, including the Whitehall in the Gold Coast, totaling $15 million.
Lincoln Park 2550 closing tops Cook County’s weekly condo sales
Cook County’s condo sales maxed out at $5.8 million last week as industry heavyweights warned of a cooling housing market. The top 10 condo sales registered in the MLS, accessed via Redfin, for the county ranged from $1.5 million to $5.8 million, with a sale at Lincoln Park Twenty Five Fifty taking the top spot after it was listed a month earlier for $6 million.
$6M Glencoe mansion goes under contract after four days on market
A $6 million Glencoe mansion is the latest luxury home to come under contract and is bucking recent trends with how quickly it found a buyer. The 5,400-square-foot home on Surfside Place has been marked as contingent on public listing sites only four days after it first appeared, meaning the sellers have found a buyer and the sale has not been processed yet.
Skokie residents battle condo conversion plan
Residents of a Skokie housing complex are trying to sway local officials to impose a new hurdle on an investor’s plans to convert condos into apartments for rent. The Skokie Village Board will vote next week on a proposal that would make it more difficult for investors to convert condo buildings into apartment complexes, Crain’s reported.
Chicago aldermen thwarted “deal killer” transfer tax hike
Chicago’s million-dollar property buyers dodged a “deal killer” bullet as the City Council failed to advance a tax hike that would have more than tripled their real estate transfer tax burden. The initiative to put the question of raising the transfer tax on property sales of $1...
City grants $13.5M for Save A Lot redevelopments
Chicago is providing $13.5 million for a Black-owned business to revitalize its grocery stores across the city. The City Council’s Finance Committee agreed to use city subsidies to help Yellow Banana rebuild and rebrand six shuttered or dilapidated Save A Lot grocery stores, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. West Side Ald. Jason Ervin, the chairman of the council’s Black Caucus, said some of the stores will need a complete rebranding, while others can keep the Save A Lot name.
Chicagoans may pay more property taxes due to commercial assessments
Chicago homeowners should brace for a larger tax burden this year. This is the warning Cook County Assessor, Fritz Kaegi, issued this week. Kaegi’s office released a report that found that the Board of Review reduced assessments of commercial properties done by the Cook County Assessor’s office, resulting in flat or higher tax bills for homeowners, the Chicago Tribune reported. The report also claims that if the assessments done by Kaegi’s office had remained in place, homeowners would have gotten a tax break.
