Longtime Chicago hotelier Su-Mei Yen is facing a lender’s foreclosure lawsuit over a $20 million loan against a property in downtown Evanston. It’s at least the second lawsuit over an alleged loan default she’s had to defend in the past year, with the disputes over loans that total $35 million. The most recent complaint was filed in Cook County court in the midst of her settling a separate federal complaint filed in a Georgia federal court over nonpayment of two loans against Chicago-area hotels, including the Whitehall in the Gold Coast, totaling $15 million.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO