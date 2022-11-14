Governor’s office announces $353M for public safety, crime prevention, victims services and more

Read full article on original website
Related
Harris County District Attorney asks Texas Rangers to assist midterm elections investigation
Election workers process ballots at NRG Arena on Nov. 8, 2022. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact) Editor's note: This article has been updated to include the district attorney's office's citation of Sec. 273.001 of the Texas Election Code. Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg has requested assistance from the Texas Rangers to...
Gov. Abbott: Government, schools cannot require students to be vaccinated against COVID-19
Parents can choose whether their children receive the COVID-19 vaccine, according to Gov. Greg Abbott. However, Texas students are required to be vaccinated for other illnesses, such as chicken pox and polio. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Students do not have to receive COVID-19 vaccines to attend school, according to Texas law.
Community colleges await possible state funding changes from the 88th Texas legislative session
HCC Chancellor Cesar Maldonado said it is too early to tell how the recommendations will impact college finances. (Courtesy Houston Community College System) Community colleges across the state, including the Houston Community College System, may see a change in how they receive state funding in the coming years. Going into...
Conroe, Montgomery, Willis ISDs battling effects of teacher turnover
Texas teachers and school districts, including Conroe, Montgomery and Willis ISDs, are feeling the effects of the nationwide teacher shortage during the pandemic with experts citing teacher pay, students’ well-being and a lack of state support as contributing factors. An August survey conducted by the Texas State Teachers Association...
Roughly 3.5 million Texans may be eligible for $391 each in pandemic food benefits
Students who received free or reduced-price lunch during the 2021-22 school year or over the summer are eligible for $391 in pandemic food benefits. The benefits will retroactively cover June 1-Aug. 30. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Parents whose children lost access to summer meal programs during the COVID-19 pandemic may be...
Short-term relief paused for federal student loan borrowers as tuition costs rise
Adjusted for inflation, the average annual cost of attending a four-year college full time—including tuition, fees, room and board—in the U.S. has risen from $10,231 in 1980 to $28,775 in the 2019-20 school year, a roughly 180% increase, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. (Courtesy University of Houston-Clear Lake)
See how 16 Texas counties voted in this year's midterm election
Find out what portion of your county's registered voters participated in recent elections. (Courtesy Unsplash) To determine how voter turnout varies throughout Texas' election cycles, Community Impact compiled and analyzed data from the Nov. 8 midterm election, the March 1 primary elections and the Nov. 3, 2020, general election. Among the 16 counties in Community Impact's markets, the average voter turnout for the Nov. 8 midterm elections was 48.98%.
TxDOT plans ahead for upcoming winter season
Crews from the Texas Department of Transportation typically prepare their equipment during the fall, so they are ready for action when winter weather arrives. (Community Impact/Hannah Norton) Across the state, the Texas Department of Transportation is preparing for the winter. Following multiple winter storms in 2021 and 2022, crews have...
Community Impact Houston
Houston, TX
22K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/houston/
Comments / 0