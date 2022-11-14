Read full article on original website
Related
News 12 breaks down the 2022 election with Kings County Democratic chair
Some local elected officials point to a lack of help from the county’s party machine for losses that impacted both the local and federal government balance of power.
New York Democrats look for someone to blame after election catastrophe
Democrats lost a series of key congressional races last week, helping deliver the House majority to Republicans. Now they want answers.
ithaca.com
Election Results: Democrats Preform Better than Expected — But Not in New York
The results of last week’s midterm elections are in. On a nationwide scale Democrats performed better than expected. Even though they lost their majority in the House of Representatives it looks like they will keep a majority in the Senate — pending the outcome of a run-off election in Georgia. On the local level, Ithaca residents voted to establish the position of City Manager — effectively changing the structure of city government for years to come. The election results are based on information from the New York State Board of Elections and the Tompkins County Board of Elections.
nystateofpolitics.com
Democrats look within following election losses in New York
Despite a nationwide “red ripple," the Republican Party was able to gain some key congressional seats in New York which helped pave the way to a small House majority. State Sen. Alessandra Biaggi, a Bronx Democrat who will be leaving office in January, is one of a growing number of Democrats looking for change at the top of her own party following the midterm elections. Biaggi told Capital Tonight that a lack of strategy and long-term vision by the party’s current chair, Jay Jacobs, led to the party’s defeats in New York.
whcuradio.com
Hochul: Pelosi had made America a ‘better place’
ALBANY, N.Y. (WHCU) — New York’s governor is reacting after Nancy Pelosi announced she will step down as House Democratic leader. Governor Kathy Hochul says Pelosi’s legislative achievements are helping New Yorkers lead safer, healthier lives. She specifically points to the American Rescue Plan and Affordable Care Act. Hochul adds Pelosi has made the country a better place.
Flood nears victory in Assembly District 4, outcome still not confirmed
A week has passed since Election Day, and the race for New York State Assembly District 4 has yet to be called. However, the Republican Party challenger Edward Flood, of Port Jefferson, appears to be on the brink of an upset. As of press time, Flood maintains a 51-49% margin...
Hochul hits back at claims she's to blame for NY Dems' losses: 'I was everywhere'
The red wave hit New York last week. Republicans flipped four House seats, the most of any state. Some Democrats are pointing the finger at Gov. Kathy Hochul, but she’s pushing back.
Gotham Gazette
Victorious, Now Governor Hochul Needs to Lead on Climate
Governor Kathy Hochul won election in a low turnout race thanks to progressive activists, elected officials, and organizations who showed up to get out the vote. Now it’s time for her to deliver on her campaign’s climate promises and pass the Climate, Jobs and Justice legislative package. It...
nystateofpolitics.com
27 votes separate candidates in CNY state Senate race, will go to automatic recount
An automatic recount will take place in Central New York's 50th state Senate district after unofficial vote tallies show Democratic incumbent John Mannion leading his Republican challenger Rebecca Shiroff by only 27 votes. The race is one of a handful of unresolved elections in the state Senate, where Democrats hold...
nystateofpolitics.com
New York's public campaign financing system takes shape
The long-sought goal of having political campaigns in New York state be partially funded with public money is falling into place with the launch of the new public campaign financing program this month at the state Board of Elections. Good-government advocates have hoped the system, which will allow direct contributions...
chronicle-express.com
‘Post-election New York leaves the fires burning’
The post-election analyses in New York State and across the nation will be ongoing. From my window, the Albany landscape looks the same, and stark: the fires that we have been fighting in New York government over the past several years under one-party control are, unfortunately, still burning.
nystateofpolitics.com
Hochul says she wants to unify New York Democrats amid calls for chair's ouster
Gov. Kathy Hochul continued to defend embattled state Democratic Committee Chairman Jay Jacobs amid calls for him to step down after disappointing election results in a handful of key U.S. House races in New York. But Hochul also on Monday during a stop in Buffalo signaled she wants to unify...
NY1
Where voter turnout dropped, rose in NY and its impact on the 2022 election results
Fewer New Yorkers cast ballots in the 2022 elections than they did in the prior midterm and statewide elections four years ago, preliminary numbers show. The steepest declines in voting were in the New York City boroughs, which are crucial to Democratic chances of winning statewide in New York. And...
Who Can’t Legally Own a Gun in New York State?
The laws in New York State seem to change often with regards to who can own what type of gun, what kind of stock the gun can have and even how many bullets can be in your gun at any given time. You might take it as a constitutional right...
syracuse.com
Conservative brags of costing GOP a NY Senate seat: ‘I expect I’ll be getting a thank-you note’
Syracuse, N.Y. — Justin Coretti barely campaigned. He raised less than $1,000 to run for New York State Senate in the 48th District. And he took credit for incumbent Democrat Rachel May’s win: “I expect I’ll be getting a thank-you note in the mail soon,” he said.
Calls for NYS Democratic Party Chairman to resign
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–It was a gubernatorial race closer than what was originally expected. While it was ultimately a victory for Democrat Kathy Hochul, her Republican opponent won a majority of the counties in the state and republicans flipped four Democratic Congressional seats. Now, there are calls for New York Democratic Chairman Jay Jacobs to resign. […]
WNYC
One Week Later Post-Election Special: Election Deniers Lose; How Did the Polls Do?; NY State Sen. Jessica Ramos; NYC's Racial Justice Ballot Measures
Election deniers -- many endorsed by former President Trump -- didn't do so well at the polls last week, and voting was relatively smooth nationwide. Nick Corasaniti, domestic correspondent covering national politics for The New York Times, talks about the possibility that the threat they posed to democracy is waning or even over.
Zeldin in demand after putting New York Dems on the defensive
Some new opportunities are already starting to materialize after his strong showing in the governor's race.
pix11.com
New York advocates seek to end mandatory minimum sentencing
A campaign launched across New York State Thursday, calling for reforms to the way criminals are sentenced and an end to mandatory minimum sentencing. New York advocates seek to end mandatory minimum …. A campaign launched across New York State Thursday, calling for reforms to the way criminals are sentenced...
WKTV
Republican Brandon Williams wins in NY's 22nd Congressional District; Conole concedes
Republican Brandon Williams is the projected winner in the 22nd Congressional District seat, beating opponent Democrat Francis Conole. The two Navy veterans were both vying to represent the newly redrawn district, which represents primarily Oneida, Onondaga and Madison counties. As of Tuesday, Williams had 133,032 votes to Conole's 129,012. With...
Comments / 1